Conspiracy wanker with hate - broke my heart to learn



Ignoring him



I actually follow zen and truth and Alan Watts



c*nt is dead to me. Unless I met him. He sounds fucked up in ways I am not. I'd apply my wisdom.



Fucked up coward using good slogans while being actually hateful



I pray one day he introduces himself to me. I mince words on this forum, but fuck with my religion and I'll show you why exactly I'm a force for good



You follow this coward you're my enemy