10's Draft Sign up and Discussion

Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Yesterday at 06:31:22 PM
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 06:17:56 PM
Did Mahrez get picked?

No, I considered him but having De Bruyne, Sane and Mahrez would have been too much.
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Yesterday at 06:35:22 PM
Would loved to have seen Thiago's placing if he hadn't has the end to last season he had (which was not counted in this draft) and also signed for us.

Still a world class player and pick, but reckon he wouldn't have been a first round pick.
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Yesterday at 06:37:04 PM
Quote from: Something Worse on Yesterday at 06:31:10 PM
Haha, I would have guessed M in that case. Seems even easier .

We should do another some time.

Maybe M was banned as well...
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Yesterday at 06:50:59 PM
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 06:37:04 PM
Maybe M was banned as well...

Asterisk draft win for sure
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Yesterday at 07:09:29 PM
Disappointed no-one tried to pick a 37 year old Zanetti.
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Yesterday at 08:32:29 PM
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 01:50:09 PM
Navas

Clichy
Dante
Boateng
Walker

Busquets
Matuidi

Ozil

Neymar
Sturridge
Tevez

I'll do a proper write up later on.

Maybe not. Laptop power cord has busted - it's phone only for now. ☹️
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
Today at 02:35:33 AM
Quote from: Betty Blue on Yesterday at 05:52:26 PM
I was thinking that too. I definitely considered him, but my feeling with picking modern players is to avoid those who have recently gone shite/are playing shite. In 20 years time, Umtiti will probably be a hipster pick for the next gen of drafters  ;D

Icardi really fell a long way. At one point he was one of the hottest strikers in all of Europe. He definitely has all the tools, but he strikes me as a guy just not that bothered about becoming more than a well earning footballer.

Atletico's fall from grace in recent seasons has definitely pushed all their players down the picking order too. Giminez is the kind of player who should have been picked, but didn't look that appealing somehow.

I changed my mind on Koke and Giminez but I was eying both of them. Koke especially.
