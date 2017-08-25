« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Down

Author Topic: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion  (Read 8422 times)

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,787
  • JFT96
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #560 on: Today at 03:09:59 PM »
Changed my mind. No-one had picked, so figured it didn't matter. I was put off by the Everton-ness at first, but really Baines was one of the best LBs of the decade and the other guy was more of an heirloom from the last decade.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,507
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #561 on: Today at 03:10:05 PM »
Rather the other one
Logged

Online ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,461
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #562 on: Today at 03:10:37 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 03:09:59 PM
Changed my mind. No-one had picked, so figured it didn't matter. I was put off by the Everton-ness at first, but really Baines was one of the best LBs of the decade and the other guy was more of an heirloom from the last decade.

I think Baines is the better pick for sure.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,787
  • JFT96
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #563 on: Today at 03:10:51 PM »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 03:10:05 PM
Rather the other one

I still might take it back  :D
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,071
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #564 on: Today at 03:10:56 PM »
How this one player has avoided capture into your teams is somehow a miracle.... but his omission is an embarrassment  and a stain to all living human beings breathing in oxygen.


Dear oh deary.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:12:40 PM by Trendisdestiny »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,861
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #565 on: Today at 03:11:01 PM »
Baines was a great LB. Good pick Bets.
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,507
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #566 on: Today at 03:12:01 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 03:10:51 PM
I still might take it back  :D
And thus the seed of doubt has been planted... ;D

Oh tubbs and Andy. You're supposed to toy with him! mind games!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,610
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #567 on: Today at 03:12:59 PM »
Baines belongs in the 00's don't he?  ???
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,507
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #568 on: Today at 03:16:25 PM »
Might pick the other fella meself actually
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,787
  • JFT96
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #569 on: Today at 03:16:48 PM »
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on Today at 03:12:01 PM
And thus the seed of doubt has been planted... ;D

Great work  ;D  The other guy will be a good pick up for someone for sure. I just realised I was picking him more on name then on his impact in the decade. Having to post a picture of your player with a trophy is the death knell for that!

Juanfran was a great pick by the way. Would have 100% picked him were he available on my turn.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,507
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #570 on: Today at 03:16:54 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 03:10:56 PM
How this one player has avoided capture into your teams is somehow a miracle.... but his omission is an embarrassment  and a stain to all living human beings breathing in oxygen.


Dear oh deary.
Betty just binned him?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,610
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #571 on: Today at 03:19:32 PM »
Nabil please update the OP in the selection thread.
Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,507
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #572 on: Today at 03:20:45 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 03:16:48 PM
Great work  ;D  The other guy will be a good pick up for someone for sure. I just realised I was picking him more on name then on his impact in the decade. Having to post a picture of your player with a trophy is the death knell for that!

Juanfran was a great pick by the way. Would have 100% picked him were he available on my turn.
So that's why you didn't post Leighton with his everton player of the season 2012 trophy

Yeah JuanFran was a good pick at this late stage. Coulda been left with someone like Desciglio
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,787
  • JFT96
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #573 on: Today at 03:21:35 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:12:59 PM
Baines belongs in the 00's don't he?  ???

Nah, he was good in the 00s as well, but he definitely hit his peak in the 10s.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Trendisdestiny

  • Finally, the custom title that cannot be beat
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,071
  • Go for Goal Sunshine! - N Saunders
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #574 on: Today at 03:22:33 PM »
Logged
THIS IS ANFIELD SIGN:
Its there to remind our lads who theyre playing for and to remind the opposition who theyre playing against! - Bill Shankly

We have everything we need - Jurgen Klopp

You need to get more wives mate, it fixes everything. Apart from then you have loads of wives, which is a nightmare.  -  Djozer

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,787
  • JFT96
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #575 on: Today at 03:24:51 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 03:22:33 PM
Nein

If it's who I think it is, then it's a bit too soon for him IMO. His decade will be the 2020s.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,507
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #576 on: Today at 03:26:13 PM »
Quote from: Trendisdestiny on Today at 03:22:33 PM
Nein

oh, a clue. A german. I know who you're talking about now. I think everyone has their players in his position though
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,787
  • JFT96
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #577 on: Today at 03:28:22 PM »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 03:07:40 PM
Oh Betty. He was going in my team of vote repellers.

There's an even greater repeller waiting for you. Picking him is equivalent of draft suicide.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online ubb! please

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,461
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #578 on: Today at 03:29:07 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 03:28:22 PM
There's an even greater repeller waiting for you. Picking him is equivalent of draft suicide.

No one is going near him, surely.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,507
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #579 on: Today at 03:31:08 PM »
Hazell said i can go
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,610
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #580 on: Today at 03:36:31 PM »
Good pick potato head.
Logged

Online XabiArt

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,836
  • The passmaster.
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #581 on: Today at 03:36:42 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 03:28:22 PM
There's an even greater repeller waiting for you. Picking him is equivalent of draft suicide.
Quote from: ubb! please on Today at 03:29:07 PM
No one is going near him, surely.

Logged

Offline Lawnmowerman

  • Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,507
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #582 on: Today at 03:38:45 PM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:36:31 PM
Good pick potato head.
Thanks! princess peach
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,861
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #583 on: Today at 03:51:15 PM »
How do you post a gif? Never posted one before!
Logged

Online XabiArt

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,836
  • The passmaster.
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #584 on: Today at 03:54:37 PM »
Just did it the same as an image!
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,861
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #585 on: Today at 03:56:53 PM »
Quote from: XabiArt on Today at 03:54:37 PM
Just did it the same as an image!

Ta mate.
Logged

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,125
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #586 on: Today at 04:04:18 PM »
Sorry I've slowed us down - just noticed Hazell has been updated to show Alisson - can't see anywhere where that's gone, was it a PM straight to Elzar? Will move on with a different pick.

Edit - Updated my pick as Hazell has taken Alisson.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:05:55 PM by Drinks Sangria »
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,144
  • Bam!
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #587 on: Today at 04:05:33 PM »
I think he deleted it, or my covid swab was contaminated with LSD.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,787
  • JFT96
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #588 on: Today at 04:05:38 PM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:04:18 PM
Sorry I've slowed us down - just noticed Hazell has been updated to show Alisson - can't see anywhere where that's gone, was it a PM straight to Elzar? Will move on with a different pick.

Maybe he meant to put him under your name, but messed up?
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,125
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #589 on: Today at 04:06:13 PM »
If all is well I'm going back to Becker then - hoping I haven't spunked my other pick up the wall  ;D
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,787
  • JFT96
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #590 on: Today at 04:07:53 PM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:06:13 PM
If all is well I'm going back to Becker then.

You definitely should! Great pick.

I'll be left with Mignolet soon.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,861
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #591 on: Today at 04:07:55 PM »
Becker is an interesting pick. A great second half to the decade definitely but I had never heard of him until we put 7 or 8 past him in the CL a few seasons ago!
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,144
  • Bam!
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #592 on: Today at 04:08:15 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 04:05:38 PM
Maybe he meant to put him under your name, but messed up?

Ah is that what happened. For some reason I swear it said Hazell on the Becker pick.

If that happens just PM me and tell me to check again rather than deleting your pick. I'm in work so half paying attention most of the time.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,610
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #593 on: Today at 04:08:43 PM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:04:18 PM
Sorry I've slowed us down - just noticed Hazell has been updated to show Alisson - can't see anywhere where that's gone, was it a PM straight to Elzar? Will move on with a different pick.

Edit - Updated my pick as Hazell has taken Alisson.

I haven't taken him mate. Although I am a bit gutted you've got him.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 10 11 12 13 14 [15]   Go Up
« previous next »
 