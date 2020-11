Single handedly trying to create a CM rush over here Wanted an anchor to allow both Vidal & Schweinsteiger more freedom, as well as reducing the defensive responsibilities on Mbappe and Robben.



Glad Xabi went for Kane haha, would've given me a tricky decision otherwise. Can't stand the guy but he was the best striker available by a long, long way.



KingLuis manipulating everyone like the stock marketI ummed and ahhed over Kane - his lack of actual material success put me off in the end, despite his truly outstanding goal scoring record. Good pick though.De Rossi is a fantastic pick, a defensive midfielder who could really play, to my mind the last true holding midfielder of world class ability that was left in the draft. Vidal was awesome for a few years in his prime but always thought his best spell was his last season with Leverkusen then first 3 with Juve. Still, there's other players with less than 4 quality seasons who've made the cut so far.