Jaysus Betty spent all night picking that Manc. Must have been debating that all night long! Was expecting to pick when I logged in. Might have to leave me pick with someone if hazel doesn't pick soon. Any takers?
Don't stink out my inbox too hard!
I knew you'd offer. You're a glutton for punishment. Sick bastard. Enjoy me smellI've left a massive doo doo at kl's door. He has me pick folks
Firminoooooo!!
I have a fear I'll be left with very poor options Striker wise if I don't pick one this round, but the CBs have dwindled too.
Haha, I knew this was going to happen:Now we wait!
Erm. Well without sounding harsh is there any point waiting an hour if hes out? Shall we crack on or is he likely to return soon?
Nah. If were judging Salah on 3 seasons at Liverpool. Mane and Mbappe on 4 years at the top. I can think of some monsters from 2010-2013 / 2014
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
Sangria absolutely nails the pick. Dammit.
Excellent pick that
Imagine Robbo lasting this long Went 2nd round Tubby
Ok gimmie a few mins. Fucking Claus.
people like big dick nick.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Anyone else find their is still loads of quality central midfielders to choose from?
Page created in 0.044 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.62]