Mane's a great pick. I was deciding between him and Van Dijk.



Carragher (I know he's not everyone's favourite cup of tea) was saying after the Chelsea game that he's now in the conversation about being Liverpool best ever left winger, which was unthinkable previously because it's been locked down by Barnes. I never saw Barnes play as a left winger but Mane's easily the best I've seen for us in that position and that he's in that conversation shows how great he's been for us. He's been ridiculous since he signed.