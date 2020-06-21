« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion  (Read 1343 times)

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,748
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #80 on: Today at 04:19:36 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 03:29:55 PM
Man I would have assumed the opposite. Not even because he's a Manc, mostly because he's just such a shitbag. Although Messi has really done his best to catch up in that regard.

We can still swap :thumbup
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,165
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #81 on: Today at 05:30:16 PM »
Looks a fun draft this. Feeling jealous already. Great to see plenty of first round Liverpool picks, and even better that theyre fully justified.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,477
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #82 on: Today at 05:45:03 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 02:44:34 PM
Where's Bodo Illgner?

That name is only reserved for one man.  ;D
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,576
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #83 on: Today at 05:46:43 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 05:30:16 PM
Looks a fun draft this. Feeling jealous already. Great to see plenty of first round Liverpool picks, and even better that theyre fully justified.

I'll be honest, I was just overcompensating for the Gary Mabbutt debacle.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,070
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #84 on: Today at 05:58:16 PM »
Gone for the genius Iniesta first pick. He was about 6 places down on my list but I knew the chance she of getting Sadio. Suarez etc as my first pick werent going to go well (outside of the obvious).

I wont influence the picks in any way by saying what positions, but theres some seriously stacked positions in this decade then one or two that are pretty lacking  ::)
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,477
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #85 on: Today at 06:00:55 PM »
You've just lost AWWYC's vote.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,731
  • JFT96
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #86 on: Today at 06:02:51 PM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 05:58:16 PM
Gone for the genius Iniesta first pick. He was about 6 places down on my list but I knew the chance she of getting Sadio. Suarez etc as my first pick werent going to go well (outside of the obvious).

I wont influence the picks in any way by saying what positions, but theres some seriously stacked positions in this decade then one or two that are pretty lacking  ::)

If this wasn't a Liverpool forum then Iniesta would probably have gone in the top 5. Great pick.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,576
Re: 10's Draft Sign up and Discussion
« Reply #87 on: Today at 06:03:40 PM »
Mane's a great pick. I was deciding between him and Van Dijk.

Carragher (I know he's not everyone's favourite cup of tea) was saying after the Chelsea game that he's now in the conversation about being Liverpool best ever left winger, which was unthinkable previously because it's been locked down by Barnes. I never saw Barnes play as a left winger but Mane's easily the best I've seen for us in that position and that he's in that conversation shows how great he's been for us. He's been ridiculous since he signed.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 