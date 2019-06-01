I never thought golf without fans is going to make much of a difference but last night showed that no fans makes Masters very underwhelming. Watching chess is more exciting.



I dont get Dougherty, he asked Coltart to speed up while he took ages to make a simple point. Out of every 10 words he said, 7 of them were redundant.



The whole team need a refresh.



That was my feeling. I have watched the masters, and in particular Sundays, for as long as I can remember, including growing up watching it with my dad. I have always been glued to it, even when the outcome was a foregone conclusion. However, this weekend just didn`t feel the same. It really does need the crowds there. They bring their own pressure on the players, often they inspire them. It really does need the crowds back - perhaps just minus the shouts of "in the hole".