Author Topic: The US Masters 2020  (Read 10233 times)

Offline kesey

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 07:28:22 PM »
Anyone worth throwing dough on ?
Online Ray K

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 07:49:24 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:16:18 PM
All Rory had to do on Thursday was shoot 66 instead of 75 to be joint leader.
All he had the do on Thursday was beat the old lowest score record by 2 shots, that's all.
Offline 4pool

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 07:51:36 PM »
Congratulations Dustin Johnson,

Masters Champion 2020.

 :wellin  :champ  :wellin

Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 07:53:16 PM »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 07:28:22 PM
Anyone worth throwing dough on ?

DJ four days ago mate
Offline John C

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 07:54:44 PM »
Congratulations DJ, magnificent tournament.
Offline nuts100

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 09:51:55 PM »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 07:16:18 PM
All Rory had to do on Thursday was shoot 66 instead of 75 to be joint leader.

All rory has to do is replace the potato between the ears with a brain  ;)
Online RedForeverTT

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #486 on: Today at 12:25:30 AM »
Sky please stop inviting Butch Harmon as commentator.

He is just not that kind of material. He coaches people but hasnt played a single PGA tournament or major to know how it feels like playing in a competition.

Throwing a few cliches here and there doesnt make him a good commentator.
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #487 on: Today at 09:33:55 AM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:25:30 AM
Sky please stop inviting Butch Harmon as commentator.

He is just not that kind of material. He coaches people but hasnt played a single PGA tournament or major to know how it feels like playing in a competition.

Throwing a few cliches here and there doesnt make him a good commentator.

Add Dougherty to that with his constant 'Do you think DJ will be thinking about the record'. ::)

He's just crap, I had to turn it off in the end, they were just nauseating. Plus the golf became pretty boring, very disappointing for the final round of the Masters.
Offline ScottishKopite

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #488 on: Today at 10:01:58 AM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 12:25:30 AM
Sky please stop inviting Butch Harmon as commentator.

He is just not that kind of material. He coaches people but hasnt played a single PGA tournament or major to know how it feels like playing in a competition.

Throwing a few cliches here and there doesnt make him a good commentator.

Sky have plenty of commentators and 'Experts' who have never won a thing, some have never even played on the tour, and just absolute arseholes.

Monty was good few years ago then he joined the seniors . Andrew Coltart is boring and was a pish golfer he is a even bigger bellend in real life I have met him a couple times

Radar and Beem too another two who have done nothing golf wise . 
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #489 on: Today at 10:11:24 AM »
Dont know enough about the golf commentators but sometimes the best ex players dont necessarily make the best commentators and pundits.
Online RedForeverTT

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #490 on: Today at 10:55:10 AM »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 09:33:55 AM
Add Dougherty to that with his constant 'Do you think DJ will be thinking about the record'. ::)

He's just crap, I had to turn it off in the end, they were just nauseating. Plus the golf became pretty boring, very disappointing for the final round of the Masters.
I never thought golf without fans is going to make much of a difference but last night showed that no fans makes Masters very underwhelming. Watching chess is more exciting.

I dont get Dougherty, he asked Coltart to speed up while he took ages to make a simple point. Out of every 10 words he said, 7 of them were redundant.

The whole team need a refresh.
Offline Qston

Re: The US Masters 2020
« Reply #491 on: Today at 10:59:00 AM »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 10:55:10 AM
I never thought golf without fans is going to make much of a difference but last night showed that no fans makes Masters very underwhelming. Watching chess is more exciting.

I dont get Dougherty, he asked Coltart to speed up while he took ages to make a simple point. Out of every 10 words he said, 7 of them were redundant.

The whole team need a refresh.

That was my feeling. I have watched the masters, and in particular Sundays, for as long as I can remember, including growing up watching it with my dad. I have always been glued to it, even when the outcome was a foregone conclusion. However, this weekend just didn`t feel the same. It really does need the crowds there. They bring their own pressure on the players, often they inspire them. It really does need the crowds back - perhaps just minus the shouts of "in the hole".
