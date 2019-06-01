Sky please stop inviting Butch Harmon as commentator.
He is just not that kind of material. He coaches people but hasnt played a single PGA tournament or major to know how it feels like playing in a competition.
Throwing a few cliches here and there doesnt make him a good commentator.
Sky have plenty of commentators and 'Experts' who have never won a thing, some have never even played on the tour, and just absolute arseholes.
Monty was good few years ago then he joined the seniors . Andrew Coltart is boring and was a pish golfer he is a even bigger bellend in real life I have met him a couple times
Radar and Beem too another two who have done nothing golf wise .