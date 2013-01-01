There is an old story about Tom Watson after he won a Green jacket.



Tom had 3 friends, backers from when he started in golf, as a group. All were members of a country club in the KC area. One had a private plane and they flew from Kansas City to Augusta and hired a car. They drove up to the front gate. There are guard arms and a guard shack. The guard comes out and Tom says they were there to play. The guard informs Tom that as a Masters champion he is allowed to play but not his guests. The guard goes back into the shack and rings down to the clubhouse. He explained the situation and "some members" who were there said Toms guests could play as their guests. Tom was informed not to do that again.



Augusta National may have changed their policies since then...but not sure.