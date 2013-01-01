« previous next »
fowlermagic

  
  
  
  
Re: The US Masters 2020
Reply #280
Quote from: Yosser0_0:
Might not have wanted to find it? I don't really fancy Casey winning one of these, plays great for three days but struggles to get over the line.


Think he would have got relief from a plugged lie or at worse take a drop / penalty due to an unplayable lie as long as he found it.

Would you believe Gary Player is not a member of Augusta but Peyton Manning is. How do you invite Manning to be a member before Player or Tom Watson?
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches.

4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The US Masters 2020
Reply #281
Quote from: fowlermagic:

Think he would have got relief from a plugged lie or at worse take a drop / penalty due to an unplayable lie as long as he found it.

Would you believe Gary Player is not a member of Augusta but Peyton Manning is. How do you invite Manning to be a member before Player or Tom Watson?

All Masters Champions are Honorary members for life.

They do not count against the under 200 members Augusta National officially has.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: The US Masters 2020
Reply #282
Quote from: 4pool:
Bryson almost gets a hole in one on 6..tap in birdie.

He must have hit that awfully high to get it to stop like that, I haven't seen many players being able to do that so far.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The US Masters 2020
Reply #283
Quote from: 4pool:
All Masters Champions are Honorary members for life.

They do not count against the under 200 members Augusta National officially has.

That includes Patrick Reed in the honorary members for life. :no
Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: The US Masters 2020
Reply #284
That's one of the worst shots I've seen into that 'short' (180yrds) par 3 - Casey. Might not be an easy two putt that.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

fowlermagic

  
  
  
  
Re: The US Masters 2020
Reply #285
Quote from: 4pool:
All Masters Champions are Honorary members for life.

They do not count against the under 200 members Augusta National officially has.

As you said they are honorary members so they dont have full membership unlike Nicklaus so I presume the likes of Manning has certain benefits that even Player does not have. Palmer was a member for a few years before Nicklaus was invited around 2000. Slightly strange the 6 time champ had to wait nearly 20 years after his last win to become a full member.
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches.

Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The US Masters 2020
Reply #286
So much for a par 67, Byson is +1 through 8. ;D
goalrushatgoodison

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The US Masters 2020
Reply #287
DJ missed a trick today, really should have been two or three better. I think John Rahm is the man to beat here.
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

dudleyred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The US Masters 2020
Reply #288
Quote from: fowlermagic:
As you said they are honorary members so they dont have full membership unlike Nicklaus so I presume the likes of Manning has certain benefits that even Player does not have. Palmer was a member for a few years before Nicklaus was invited around 2000. Slightly strange the 6 time champ had to wait nearly 20 years after his last win to become a full member.

Don't suppose he'd have struggled for a tee time had he fancied it ;D
Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The US Masters 2020
Reply #289
About an hour of play left
dudleyred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The US Masters 2020
Reply #290
Quote from: Statto Red:
About an hour of play left

Leaders playing now have got the worst of this

Early start tomorrow then an age to kill until their third round starts
Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The US Masters 2020
Reply #291
Cut projected to be level par, which is tied 48, Ian Poulter is amongst those tied 48 thru 6.
Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The US Masters 2020
Reply #292
Bryson DeChambeau +1 after 9, as it stands he misses the cut.
fowlermagic

  
  
  
  
Re: The US Masters 2020
Reply #293
Quote from: dudleyred:
Don't suppose he'd have struggled for a tee time had he fancied it ;D

I bet he would have all the members lining up to play with him :) Some clubs are just odd as so far up their own ass like Muirfield who told the current Open Champ at the time Payne Stewart to bugger off when he was hoping to play there. So following Nicklaus membership as an example Woods will join the club as a full member 20 years after Manning.

Congrats to Langer for qualifying for the weekend at the age of 63. Bryson better make the cut now haha
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches.

dudleyred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The US Masters 2020
Reply #294
Langer could play with Rory tomorrow perhaps?

That'd do Rory good i think. Help plot his way rather that try and smash the wotsits off it
4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The US Masters 2020
Reply #295
There is an old story about Tom Watson after he won a Green jacket.

Tom had 3 friends, backers from when he started in golf, as a group. All were members of a country club in the KC area. One had a private plane and they flew from Kansas City to Augusta and hired a car. They drove up to the front gate. There are guard arms and a guard shack. The guard comes out and Tom says they were there to play. The guard informs Tom that as a Masters champion he is allowed to play but not his guests. The guard goes back into the shack and rings down to the clubhouse. He explained the situation and "some members" who were there said Toms guests could play as their guests. Tom was informed not to do that again.

Augusta National may have changed their policies since then...but not sure.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The US Masters 2020
Reply #296
Bryson DeChambeau +2 thru 10, level par makes the cut.
fowlermagic

  
  
  
  
Re: The US Masters 2020
Reply #297
Quote from: 4pool:
There is an old story about Tom Watson after he won a Green jacket.

Tom had 3 friends, backers from when he started in golf, as a group. All were members of a country club in the KC area. One had a private plane and they flew from Kansas City to Augusta and hired a car. They drove up to the front gate. There are guard arms and a guard shack. The guard comes out and Tom says they were there to play. The guard informs Tom that as a Masters champion he is allowed to play but not his guests. The guard goes back into the shack and rings down to the clubhouse. He explained the situation and "some members" who were there said Toms guests could play as their guests. Tom was informed not to do that again.

Augusta National may have changed their policies since then...but not sure.

And that is a perfect example of what I am saying as Manning pulls up behind Watson and gets the red or green carpet put down for him. I bet you the same day Watson was told not do it again the course was probably wide open for play but the dicks in charge were not impressed. Watson is a pure gent as well. Some of the old boys from the deep south probably still would call Tiger boy and worse. In fact I know they do. 

Anyway back to the golf.
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches.

Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: The US Masters 2020
Reply #298
Bryson rattled perhaps?
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

dudleyred

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The US Masters 2020
Reply #299
Quote from: Yosser0_0:
Bryson rattled perhaps?

Using all 67 shots on the front nine will do that to you

I don't like him but he's clearly dedicated so fair play to him. Should learn from shooting his mouth off though!
Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: The US Masters 2020
Reply #300
Quote from: dudleyred:
Using all 67 shots on the front nine will do that to you

I don't like him but he's clearly dedicated so fair play to him. Should learn from shooting his mouth off though!

I'll tell you something, he went down in my estimation.

Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

4pool

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The US Masters 2020
Reply #301
Quote from: fowlermagic:
And that is a perfect example of what I am saying as Manning pulls up behind Watson and gets the red or green carpet put down for him. I bet you the same day Watson was told not do it again the course was probably wide open for play but the dicks in charge were not impressed. Watson is a pure gent as well. Some of the old boys from the deep south probably still would call Tiger boy and worse. In fact I know they do. 

Anyway back to the golf.

In the first place...Augusta National is never busy with less than 200 members. Most of whom do not live in the Augusta area.

Second, believe it or not..Augusta National is closed in the summer months due to the heat. They close the end of May and reopen the end of September.

The club are very protective of the course.

You need to be invited to become a member. Being rich is not enough. Bill Gates has asked, so far he's not been invited. I believe it was Jack Nicklaus who got Peyton the invite as they've also been partners in various things.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The US Masters 2020
Reply #302
WTF did Casey play there dreadful shot?
fowlermagic

  
  
  
  
Re: The US Masters 2020
Reply #303
Quote from: dudleyred:
Using all 67 shots on the front nine will do that to you

I don't like him but he's clearly dedicated so fair play to him. Should learn from shooting his mouth off though!

Well he surely cant make the cut now as he is now on track to +12 on his own scorecard.
I have a simple philosophy: Fill what's empty. Empty what's full. Scratch where it itches.

RedForeverTT

  
  
  
  
Re: The US Masters 2020
Reply #304
Quote from: dudleyred:
Using all 67 shots on the front nine will do that to you

I don't like him but he's clearly dedicated so fair play to him. Should learn from shooting his mouth off though!
Struggling on the greens. I dont think he understood that Augusta slopes are different from Winged Foot. Thought tiger would have given him some tips during the practise round but apparently been feeding him the wrong kind of information.
Statto Red

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The US Masters 2020
Reply #305
Quote from: 4pool:
In the first place...Augusta National is never busy with less than 200 members. Most of whom do not live in the Augusta area.

Second, believe it or not..Augusta National is closed in the summer months due to the heat. They close the end of May and reopen the end of September.

The club are very protective of the course.

You need to be invited to become a member. Being rich is not enough. Bill Gates has asked, so far he's not been invited. I believe it was Jack Nicklaus who got Peyton the invite as they've also been partners in various things.

Yep i believe membership to Augusta National is by invite only, the committee are very conservative in block capitals too, membership is limited to a few hundred members at any one time, your more likely to be invited for membership if you're a former president of the US, or had a senior position in US government.
Yosser0_0

  
  
  
  
Re: The US Masters 2020
Reply #306
Quote from: RedForeverTT:
Struggling on the greens. I dont think he understood that Augusta slopes are different from Winged Foot. Thought tiger would have given him some tips during the practise round but apparently been feeding him the wrong kind of information.

The par 5's are his best chance of scoring if he can get on them in 2.
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"
