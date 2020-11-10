If they tee off at 1pm the last group wouldn't be finishing until after 5pm. If there was a playoff it would have to be played in the dark.



This will be the 65th consecutive Masters to air on CBS Sports, which began coverage in 1956. Schedule changes were made because of sunset around 5:24 p.m. and legal end of civil twilight at 5:51 p.m. each day. To accommodate CBS's coverage of the NFL Week 10 games (and, additionally, ensure that play will conclude before sunset), the final round will be scheduled so that coverage can begin at 10:00 a.m. ET (similar to the 2019 Masters final round, which was moved up due to the threat of storms) and conclude around 2:30 p.m. ET. CBS was only assigned late-afternoon NFL games (4:05 p.m. ET starts) for that week. Furthermore, CBS's SEC football game, normally a 3:30 p.m. ET game, was assigned for a 6:00 p.m. ET kickoff so that it could air after the conclusion of third round coverage, which will end before sunset.[8][9][10] However, the SEC game was postponed due to COVID-19 cases among one of the participating teams, leading to CBS scheduling only College Football Today after the conclusion of coverage, and giving the rest of the game's broadcast window back to affiliates and network programming.