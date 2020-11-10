That's what I would do...lol
Likewise but my next would be in the water as well
Leaders tee off earlier than normal on Sunday, think 11am-12pm, local as host broadcaster has live NFL 4pm EST, so Sunday's round should be done by 9pm UK time, subject any further weather delays.
people like big dick nick.
I think its more to do with daylight hours than the NFL. They need to leave time for a playoff on Sunday and sunset is at 5.25pm.
For those of us with other halves not remotely interested in golf thats actually quite shit news.
The Europeans doing alright so far as Westwood -3 and Casey & Stenson just one back. Bryson will want to see if he can even can put a drive on the fairway.
Nope definitely to do with NFL, leaders could tee of 12.30-1pm local Sunday at the latest, but broadcaster CBS has NFL games 4pm EST, leaders are off earlier.
If they tee off at 1pm the last group wouldn't be finishing until after 5pm. If there was a playoff it would have to be played in the dark.
Good God, Tiger kick in range to get to -3. Its way too early to be this excited
Dreaming of Westwood winning myself. Would be made up for him
Probably end up 2nd.
Struggling to get excited for this.
Really?! Can't get enough of it
I normally love it, dunno. Come Sunday my head will be falling off.
I'd fucking love to see Bryson miss the cut.
Saw Jimmy Walker's name on the leaderboard and realised I had forgotten he even existed. Looked him up, and he's 407 on the World Rankings. He won a Major 4 years ago, like.
Paul Casey -6 through 11.
Lyme disease has caused major health problems so not surprising
