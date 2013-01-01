Bryson or DJ for me. Koepka I think it is just a bit too soon after his injury lay off even though he done well this past weekend.



If the weather forecast holds true there won't be much play on Thursday. Thunderstorms forecast all day along with heavy rain. Friday doesn't look much better.



I hope Koepka does well, but DJ is due a win here. Would love to see Justin Thomas or Ricky Fowler win.One prediction which will most definitely, as always, be true: McIlroy will crumble on the last day. As per.Ah you're kidding? That's a huge shame. Nothing better than Augusta in the sunshine, even if it was due to be winter sunshine.