The US Masters 2020

iamnant

The US Masters 2020
Today at 09:47:17 AM
Bit later than expected this year, but it's finally here.

Thursday 12th November - Sunday 15th November.

2019 winner: Tiger Woods

Any predictions going in to this year's tournament?

Do we expect DeChambeau to carry on his form? Any European players you tip to win?
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel
Stan Laurel

dudleyred

Re: The US Masters 2020
Today at 09:57:10 AM
Apparently Dechambau in practice has had 8 iron into all the par 5's for his second shot. Hoping he doesn't destroy the course. Not sure he will.

Hatton playing very steady so fancy him top 10.

Can't wait for this though. Wonder how different the place will look?
Adam_LFC

Re: The US Masters 2020
Today at 10:02:57 AM
Bryson or DJ for me. Koepka I think it is just a bit too soon after his injury lay off even though he done well this past weekend.
campioni

Re: The US Masters 2020
Today at 10:04:39 AM
If the weather forecast holds true there won't be much play on Thursday. Thunderstorms forecast all day along with heavy rain. Friday doesn't look much better.
iamnant

Re: The US Masters 2020
Today at 10:05:54 AM
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 09:57:10 AM
Apparently Dechambau in practice has had 8 iron into all the par 5's for his second shot. Hoping he doesn't destroy the course. Not sure he will.

Hatton playing very steady so fancy him top 10.

Can't wait for this though. Wonder how different the place will look?
I have a feeling DeChambeau won't even make the cut. I could be dramatically wrong on that!

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/9VFZt4MbfJQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/9VFZt4MbfJQ</a>

The course looks beautiful with the autumnal colours!
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel
Stan Laurel

iamnant

Re: The US Masters 2020
Today at 10:09:00 AM
Quote from: Adam_LFC on Today at 10:02:57 AM
Bryson or DJ for me. Koepka I think it is just a bit too soon after his injury lay off even though he done well this past weekend.
I hope Koepka does well, but DJ is due a win here. Would love to see Justin Thomas or Ricky Fowler win.

One prediction which will most definitely, as always, be true: McIlroy will crumble on the last day. As per.

Quote from: campioni on Today at 10:04:39 AM
If the weather forecast holds true there won't be much play on Thursday. Thunderstorms forecast all day along with heavy rain. Friday doesn't look much better.
Ah you're kidding? That's a huge shame. Nothing better than Augusta in the sunshine, even if it was due to be winter sunshine.
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel
Stan Laurel

UntouchableLuis

Re: The US Masters 2020
Today at 11:15:46 AM
I take it there's no fans there? Who knows with Trump!

Should be a good spectacle none the less.
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

dudleyred

Re: The US Masters 2020
Today at 11:32:46 AM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 11:15:46 AM
I take it there's no fans there? Who knows with Trump!

Should be a good spectacle none the less.

Yes no crowds this time. April they're hoping too have some
Statto Red

Re: The US Masters 2020
Today at 01:28:26 PM
Final tees for Sunday's round starts earlier than normal too, due to host broadcaster CBS having late afternoon NFL games.
dudleyred

Re: The US Masters 2020
Today at 01:34:55 PM
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:28:26 PM
Final tees for Sunday's round starts earlier than normal too, due to host broadcaster CBS having late afternoon NFL games.

Good news for having work on Monday!
Statto Red

Re: The US Masters 2020
Today at 01:36:51 PM
Quote from: dudleyred on Today at 01:34:55 PM
Good news for having work on Monday!

Looks like it might go into Monday with the weather forecast.
dudleyred

Re: The US Masters 2020
Today at 02:44:58 PM
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 01:36:51 PM
Looks like it might go into Monday with the weather forecast.

Good point
sinnermichael

Re: The US Masters 2020
Today at 04:03:17 PM
Sergio Garcia's withdrawn after testing positive for Covid.
4pool

Re: The US Masters 2020
Today at 04:06:38 PM
Fwiw.. received an email contest to pick the winner and second place finisher for The Masters.

I went with Xander Schauffele. Second-- Patrick Reed.


Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
