I thought we were mind-blowingly good in the first half hour, maybe the best I've ever seen us play considering the opposition. We were never going to be able to keep up that level but on the whole I thought the defence and midfield were top notch. The fowards' movement was great but again, there seemed to be an issue with end product. Having said that, I can definitely see us overwhelming teams with that line up and I think we'll see a fair bit of it this season. Obviously, the Trent injury is the big issue, but a draw away at City will always be a good result.



Mate, I think it had to do with too few games where we have had that kind of run out. Reminded me of the games we used to see with Jurgen in the first years and Suarez/Sturridge year where they scored off the charts. It's not like we have had that many games where we could occupy and exploit those kinds of spaces with four. The bravery to try that there was fantastic -- and we missed an opportunity to sink the game like we did 4 or 5 years ago (4-1 with Bobby/Philippe). But I will say, that I think the most important part of this game was that we showed we could defend them for long periods of time in a 4-2-3-1. This is huge for us and not too much is being talked about it comparatively. Where it broke down, was the Mane tried to press (late, coming from the wing) - got beat with the ball and Man City used their width to get the ball to KDB --- and Gini and Hendo, who had legged a lot already, were late and that created the alley into Jesus.The work of Gini and Hendo must not be underestimated on Sunday -- they did very well. But one person's enthusiasm to win the ball can put the others into a bind very quickly with this formation. This brings me to the optimism. On both sides of the ball, we can and will improve. Its infectious and exciting. Certainly, we can get improve at running at teams with numbers resulting in good finishes and decisions --- and too our defensive shape was pretty good (and the lessons learned will be valuable down the line).The end product will come with time, repetition and some rest. We must not forget that Jurgen's diatribe about the players is likely due to the fact that he is seeing fatigue in so many of his players.