I thought that was all really impressive. Impressive being on the front foot for the first half and impressive how we managed the game, especially when Firmino and then Trent went off, when you felt the attacking impetus/potential had changed, but we restricted them to very little. I think they are struggling anyway with creating chances and scoring goals but we did so well to limit them to what we did without VVD and a three man midfield, without Fabinho. And maybe you can add Thiago into that, as if he was fit he would have played in this game you feel.
I do think too much was being made of the attacking line-up. I think our hand was almost forced. It was either play all four of them or play the midfield three we always end up saying we never want to see again, or dropping Curtis Jones in there. I would have been happy going into the game with Milner in a three and Jota off the bench, but Klopp thought differently and it worked you thought.
We look in great shape. Performances are improving, there is creativity and goals in the side and we look solid defensively - the keeper plays a massive part in that. And we have players coming back from injury ready to attack the next set of fixtures.