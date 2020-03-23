Also - another elephant in the room: Why was the handball against Dias not given but the Gomez one was?



There's no elephant. The two incidents were different enough in the key particulars for the decisions to be different.In particular, Dias's arms were tucked right in front of his chest/torso and the ball hit him head on. If his arms had not been there the ball would have hit his chest/torso and there'd have been no difference in its path. So his arms being there made no difference. With Joe, his arm was pointing out away from his body and the ball hitting it changed the ball's path, i.e his arm being there made a difference.Before anyone pipes up, I'm not saying I agree with these strict new rules on handball, but that's what the rules currently are, and the referees, who deserve so much opprobrium for other fuck ups they make, can hardly be castigated for enforcing the rules that they are, you know, there to enforce.