Offline AshbourneRed

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 12:33:26 AM
The handball by the city player was as much a penalty as theirs. Don't even think they did a proper check on that. Neither was a penalty to be clear.

I think the one on Gomez was a penalty. I know Id be absolutely screaming for it if it was Trent crossing it in and it hit Laporte. I think there was enough distance that the ball travelled to justify the ref giving it. Think we got one last year like it against Leicester from the corner when it hit Soyuncu in the arm.

The one that hit Cancelo was a lot closer from where the ball was kicked and if it didnt hit his elbow wouldve hit his body so never a penalty. 
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:36:29 AM
It was Cancelo and if it didn't hit his hand it would have hit his torso.
In the era of everything hitting the arm being a penalty it's a penalty. It would be a shit decision but that's where we are.  We've had a penalty against us for winning the ball outside the box this season!

It's a case of which teams get less fucked over by crap decisions than the best team this season it seems.
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Today at 01:07:42 AM
I think the one on Gomez was a penalty. I know Id be absolutely screaming for it if it was Trent crossing it in and it hit Laporte. I think there was enough distance that the ball travelled to justify the ref giving it. Think we got one last year like it against Leicester from the corner when it hit Soyuncu in the arm.

The one that hit Cancelo was a lot closer from where the ball was kicked and if it didnt hit his elbow wouldve hit his body so never a penalty.
You'd scream for it but we wouldn't get it. Especially if Salah was involved.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
It hit Gomez on the elbow didnt it? Not sure what else he could do, where is he going to tuck the elbow? Unless he makes a conscious effort to just get out of the way of the cross. The handball rule is a farce, just raises more and more questions on a weekly basis and nobody really seems to have any answers.
Offline Autokrator

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
I think a draw is a fair result, and it's a better one for us than it is for City. The fact that they played for a draw at home even though many of our first team players were not on the pitch is testimony to how scared Guardiola is of Klopp. Despite us being without van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago and, for the last half an hour, Trent, they still couldn't beat us even though we were quite poor in the second half.

I thought Robertson was our best player today. Immense. Mané was also very good. Hopefully Trent is fine for Leicester.
Offline kavah

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
Manchester City 1 Liverpool 1: Match Review

Neil, TAW, as usual spot on analysis and eloquent writing.

All things considered, we should be glad of a point then. But also, this game must be seen as part of a journey. One in which the manager has taken important strategic decisions to get us through this challenging series of games and crucial tactical decisions to get us through this one.

https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2020/11/man-city-1-lfc-1-match-review/
Offline Al 666

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 01:09:56 AM
In the era of everything hitting the arm being a penalty it's a penalty. It would be a shit decision but that's where we are.  We've had a penalty against us for winning the ball outside the box this season!

It's a case of which teams get less fucked over by crap decisions than the best team this season it seems.

If you are talking about the Fabinho penalty versus Sheffield United then at the time I was 100% convinced that it wasn't a penalty. However after looking at the footage I now think they got the decision right.

McBurnie's foot is in between Fabinho's boot and the ball and McBurnie's foot is on the line so it is a penalty.

Online NarutoReds

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
I didn't know what to answer when the wife asked, "Is it kind of 'on-purpose-setup' in this game? On TV, I saw the ones who scored were Jesus and Mohamed"...

Especially when your wife actually don't give a shit about football.  :-\  :-\

Aaannndd we could win the game in the first half!!! Aarrrghhhh it's killing me.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
Good result overall. We probably shouldve scored another while we were on top in the first 30 minutes, but it evened our once De Bruyne missed the pen.

We have struggled there so much the last few years, so it was nice to come away with something.
Offline SadioK

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
I'm with Klopp. I'd like to see more of this 4-2-4 formation. However I feel as though this formation can only be played with the two midfielders with the highest stamina - Gini and Hendo.

As brilliant as Fabinho, Keita & Thiago are, they'll get run down against a decent Premier League side. All three play better in a 433 formation.

Nonetheless, exciting times ahead. Hopefully we have a better run of luck with injuries post international break.
Offline jillc

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 01:04:41 AM
I was very surprised we didnt bring on a centre midfielder when Bobby went off. Felt we missed a third in there. Thought we lacked control in midfield. Didnt like that formation at all which was designed to shoe horn Bobby in. Did Klopp not trust Keita or was he not match fit enough yet? Or did Klopp genuinely think that formation was working?

The formation did work we came away  with a point, having lost our other games there playing our normal way.
Offline Fitzy.

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
Conceded three penalties this season, but only conceded one. Not bad.
Offline 12C

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
Quote from: Andy-oh-six on Yesterday at 07:17:58 PM
Im sure Southgate will still expect him to turn up. He might even test his resolve.
Klopp isnt Rodgers
Offline 12C

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 07:33:28 PM
Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva are the biggest whingebags they have, Peps mindset seeping through into every part of the club.
The two centre backs as well. And Kyle Walker... never forget this is the prick who supported Bales dives by claiming he was anticipating contact.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
Can't have too many complaints, we had enough chances to win the game but didn't take them. The penalty calls were all correct according to the current rules. Tiredness seemed to be the big factor, it's like we set up with 4 upfront to blitz them early, and when that didn't bring enough goals we ran out of steam.

I have noticed that when we beat City we tend to blitz them with several goals in fairly quick succession. That seems to be the way for us to beat them.
Offline BIG DICK NICK

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 06:13:44 AM
Can't have too many complaints, we had enough chances to win the game but didn't take them. The penalty calls were all correct according to the current rules. Tiredness seemed to be the big factor, it's like we set up with 4 upfront to blitz them early, and when that didn't bring enough goals we ran out of steam.

I have noticed that when we beat City we tend to blitz them with several goals in fairly quick succession. That seems to be the way for us to beat them.

I think weve accepted that with the risks we take against them, they will score at some point so we have to attack again when we score, not sit back and try and hold onto 1-0. The only 1-0 against them I can think of was New Yearss Eve 2016(?).

When we scored early yesterday I didnt go too crazy as I thought there would be more goals coming (for both teams).
Offline Ghost Town

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 06:33:26 PM
Also - another elephant in the room: Why was the handball against Dias not given but the Gomez one was?
There's no elephant. The two incidents were different enough in the key particulars for the decisions to be different.

In particular, Dias's arms were tucked right in front of his chest/torso and the ball hit him head on. If his arms had not been there the ball would have hit his chest/torso and there'd have been no difference in its path. So his arms being there made no difference. With Joe, his arm was pointing out away from his body and the ball hitting it changed the ball's path, i.e his arm being there made a difference.

Before anyone pipes up, I'm not saying I agree with these strict new rules on handball, but that's what the rules currently are, and the referees, who deserve so much opprobrium for other fuck ups they make, can hardly be castigated for enforcing the rules that they are, you know, there to enforce.
Offline Ghost Town

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:27:20 AM
I think weve accepted that with the risks we take against them, they will score at some point so we have to attack again when we score, not sit back and try and hold onto 1-0. The only 1-0 against them I can think of was New Yearss Eve 2016(?).

When we scored early yesterday I didnt go too crazy as I thought there would be more goals coming (for both teams).
Yeah I agree. When we do beat them we tend to overwhelm them by not letting up and scoring 2 or 3 goals fairly quickly, after which we can relax a bit and try and see the game out. We tried to do that yesterday, and nearly succeeded; just inefficient final third play really that stopped it being another decent win.

I'd never say that I'd settle for a draw before the match, as these are alwasy there for us to take apart of we're on our game. But looked at after a match a draw is not a bad result, esp. as this is probably our hardest fixture and it is now done and we are still ahead of them.

Plenty of reasons to be cheerful
Offline JRed

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:34:21 AM
If you are talking about the Fabinho penalty versus Sheffield United then at the time I was 100% convinced that it wasn't a penalty. However after looking at the footage I now think they got the decision right.

McBurnie's foot is in between Fabinho's boot and the ball and McBurnie's foot is on the line so it is a penalty.

Apart from the fact he got the ball and it wasnt actually a foul.
Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:10:32 AM
Apart from the fact he got the ball and it wasnt actually a foul.

Oh dear god what have you done?!
Offline Redman78

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
Quote from: Tony19:6 on Today at 01:05:19 AM
I thought he was all over the place personally, particularly the one Sterling should have scored

Would have to disagree, Gini played well. He held on to the ball well, passing was good and showed great stamina in getting around the pitch today, which was vital in the role he had to play.
Offline Chris~

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 01:04:41 AM
I was very surprised we didnt bring on a centre midfielder when Bobby went off. Felt we missed a third in there. Thought we lacked control in midfield. Didnt like that formation at all which was designed to shoe horn Bobby in. Did Klopp not trust Keita or was he not match fit enough yet? Or did Klopp genuinely think that formation was working?
The 442 was about stopping city building up through Rodri as easily and restricting their chances and in that sense it did work. He also seemed happy about it post match.
Offline Larse

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
Quote from: Redman78 on Today at 07:30:45 AM
Would have to disagree, Gini played well. He held on to the ball well, passing was good and showed great stamina in getting around the pitch today, which was vital in the role he had to play.

I agree his passing and energy was great but he gave the ball away twice in dangerous areas, which once led to a good goalscoring opportunity.
Offline RedForeverTT

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
However, Aston Villa boss Dean Smith does not agree with Klopp and Guardiola.

Speaking after his side's 3-0 win over Arsenal, he told BBC Radio 5 Live: "We don't have the biggest squad in the world so we have to manage our players.

"I can sympathise with teams in Europe but there's some big squads out there and I've made my feelings known from the off that I thought we were right to stay with the three-subs rule.


Bloody Villa. They could of course said that. No European games. Rarely any internationals for their players.
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
Probably the happiest I've been with a point since the Anfield City game 2 years ago when they also missed a pen. If we had got a point at City that season we would have won the league as well.

Performance wasn't great after the first 20 mins but probably as good as could be expected given the injuries. I think we will be in great shape after the international break if Fabinho and Thiago are both regularly available for midfield (which of course also depends on Matip). Personally I prefer 4-3-3 with Jota or Firmino rather than both in a 4-2-3-1 but we'll see.
Online aggerdid

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
Felt like if the front 4 had played a few more games together we could have punished them on more of those attacks but we didnt and a points fine. Gains back one of the points lost at aston villa
Online Solomon Grundy

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 07:41:37 AM
However, Aston Villa boss Dean Smith does not agree with Klopp and Guardiola.

Speaking after his side's 3-0 win over Arsenal, he told BBC Radio 5 Live: "We don't have the biggest squad in the world so we have to manage our players.

"I can sympathise with teams in Europe but there's some big squads out there and I've made my feelings known from the off that I thought we were right to stay with the three-subs rule.


Bloody Villa. They could of course said that. No European games. Rarely any internationals for their players.

Hate Villa.
Offline Dave D

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
The formation and tactics worked.

Our last 3 league games at their place playing a 4-3-3 was Lost 5-0, Lost 2-1, Lost 4-0.

The game could have been wrapped up in the first 30 minutes but for some bizarre decision making by us in and around their penalty area.
Theres no way you can go at it 100% when youre being forced to play 2 games a week, every week. We were always going to tire.
Online fucking appalled

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:27:21 AM
Oh dear god what have you done?!

;D

Youve got to love him though havent you? Once again trying to get reactions out of people after a good result.
