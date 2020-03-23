I think a draw is a fair result, and it's a better one for us than it is for City. The fact that they played for a draw at home even though many of our first team players were not on the pitch is testimony to how scared Guardiola is of Klopp. Despite us being without van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago and, for the last half an hour, Trent, they still couldn't beat us even though we were quite poor in the second half.



I thought Robertson was our best player today. Immense. Mané was also very good. Hopefully Trent is fine for Leicester.