Author Topic: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31  (Read 12274 times)

Offline AshbourneRed

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #440 on: Today at 01:07:42 AM »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 12:33:26 AM
The handball by the city player was as much a penalty as theirs. Don't even think they did a proper check on that. Neither was a penalty to be clear.

I think the one on Gomez was a penalty. I know Id be absolutely screaming for it if it was Trent crossing it in and it hit Laporte. I think there was enough distance that the ball travelled to justify the ref giving it. Think we got one last year like it against Leicester from the corner when it hit Soyuncu in the arm.

The one that hit Cancelo was a lot closer from where the ball was kicked and if it didnt hit his elbow wouldve hit his body so never a penalty. 
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #441 on: Today at 01:09:56 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:36:29 AM
It was Cancelo and if it didn't hit his hand it would have hit his torso.
In the era of everything hitting the arm being a penalty it's a penalty. It would be a shit decision but that's where we are.  We've had a penalty against us for winning the ball outside the box this season!

It's a case of which teams get less fucked over by crap decisions than the best team this season it seems.
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #442 on: Today at 01:11:06 AM »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Today at 01:07:42 AM
I think the one on Gomez was a penalty. I know Id be absolutely screaming for it if it was Trent crossing it in and it hit Laporte. I think there was enough distance that the ball travelled to justify the ref giving it. Think we got one last year like it against Leicester from the corner when it hit Soyuncu in the arm.

The one that hit Cancelo was a lot closer from where the ball was kicked and if it didnt hit his elbow wouldve hit his body so never a penalty.
You'd scream for it but we wouldn't get it. Especially if Salah was involved.
Offline rawcusk8

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #443 on: Today at 01:18:06 AM »
It hit Gomez on the elbow didnt it? Not sure what else he could do, where is he going to tuck the elbow? Unless he makes a conscious effort to just get out of the way of the cross. The handball rule is a farce, just raises more and more questions on a weekly basis and nobody really seems to have any answers.
Offline Autokrator

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #444 on: Today at 01:18:40 AM »
I think a draw is a fair result, and it's a better one for us than it is for City. The fact that they played for a draw at home even though many of our first team players were not on the pitch is testimony to how scared Guardiola is of Klopp. Despite us being without van Dijk, Fabinho, Thiago and, for the last half an hour, Trent, they still couldn't beat us even though we were quite poor in the second half.

I thought Robertson was our best player today. Immense. Mané was also very good. Hopefully Trent is fine for Leicester.
Offline kavah

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #445 on: Today at 01:22:42 AM »
Manchester City 1 Liverpool 1: Match Review

Neil, TAW, as usual spot on analysis and eloquent writing.

All things considered, we should be glad of a point then. But also, this game must be seen as part of a journey. One in which the manager has taken important strategic decisions to get us through this challenging series of games and crucial tactical decisions to get us through this one.

https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2020/11/man-city-1-lfc-1-match-review/
Offline Al 666

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #446 on: Today at 01:34:21 AM »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 01:09:56 AM
In the era of everything hitting the arm being a penalty it's a penalty. It would be a shit decision but that's where we are.  We've had a penalty against us for winning the ball outside the box this season!

It's a case of which teams get less fucked over by crap decisions than the best team this season it seems.

If you are talking about the Fabinho penalty versus Sheffield United then at the time I was 100% convinced that it wasn't a penalty. However after looking at the footage I now think they got the decision right.

McBurnie's foot is in between Fabinho's boot and the ball and McBurnie's foot is on the line so it is a penalty.

Untitled" border="0
Offline NarutoReds

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #447 on: Today at 01:45:20 AM »
I didn't know what to answer when the wife asked, "Is it kind of 'on-purpose-setup' in this game? On TV, I saw the ones who scored were Jesus and Mohamed"...

Especially when your wife actually don't give a shit about football.  :-\  :-\

Aaannndd we could win the game in the first half!!! Aarrrghhhh it's killing me.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #448 on: Today at 01:49:04 AM »
Good result overall. We probably shouldve scored another while we were on top in the first 30 minutes, but it evened our once De Bruyne missed the pen.

We have struggled there so much the last few years, so it was nice to come away with something.
Offline SadioK

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #449 on: Today at 04:18:28 AM »
I'm with Klopp. I'd like to see more of this 4-2-4 formation. However I feel as though this formation can only be played with the two midfielders with the highest stamina - Gini and Hendo.

As brilliant as Fabinho, Keita & Thiago are, they'll get run down against a decent Premier League side. All three play better in a 433 formation.

Nonetheless, exciting times ahead. Hopefully we have a better run of luck with injuries post international break.
Online jillc

Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #450 on: Today at 04:50:28 AM »
Quote from: Reeves on Today at 01:04:41 AM
I was very surprised we didnt bring on a centre midfielder when Bobby went off. Felt we missed a third in there. Thought we lacked control in midfield. Didnt like that formation at all which was designed to shoe horn Bobby in. Did Klopp not trust Keita or was he not match fit enough yet? Or did Klopp genuinely think that formation was working?

The formation did work we came away  with a point, having lost our other games there playing our normal way.
