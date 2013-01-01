Should have won it in the first 20 minutes, but made poor decisions/under or over hit passes.
After that, we worked hard, but consistently gave the ball away, and were second best at second balls and, surprisingly, headers. So a point will do fine.
The thing that annoyed me most though, was the City players impression of Fergies Utd. - constantly surrounding and questioning the ref, whinging at everything, and a couple of them exaggerating whenever there was contact. Hated it when Utd. did it, hate that side of Citys persona.