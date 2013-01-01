Weird game. We started so well, but a lot of that was down to City - they were crazily open and we were cutting through their midfield at will. I think we blew our chances of winning in that first 20 minutes. We didn't punish them enough when they were all over the place and we were in the ascendancy.



They controlled it more and more as it went on, but a draw is probably a fair result and I'm definitely very satisfied with it overall.



Weve had the toughest start with fixtures in the whole division, new injuries every single week, and an insane number of borderline calls go against us. And yet we're still there or thereabouts. For me, we're absolute red hot favourites to win the league again.