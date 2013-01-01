« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31  (Read 8034 times)

Offline Magz50

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,468
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #360 on: Today at 07:30:31 PM »
I'll take the draw, great first half but second half was like a pre-season stroll to conserve energy. 1-1 suits me at Etihad.
Logged

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,399
  • Red since '64
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #361 on: Today at 07:31:00 PM »
Should have won it in the first 20 minutes, but made poor decisions/under or over hit passes.

After that, we worked hard, but consistently gave the ball away, and were second best at second balls and, surprisingly, headers. So a point will do fine.

The thing that annoyed me most though, was the City players impression of Fergies Utd. - constantly surrounding and questioning the ref, whinging at everything, and a couple of them exaggerating whenever there was contact. Hated it when Utd. did it, hate that side of Citys persona.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Ste08

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,102
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #362 on: Today at 07:31:15 PM »
A good point. Get a few back after the break and in a good position to push on. 
Logged

Offline blert596

  • or is it Simon Peg, Advert: Buy incontinence bed pads from www.incontinencechoice.co.uk Wash & disposable. Trade & Public.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,526
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #363 on: Today at 07:31:22 PM »
Only thing I'm upset about is that nobody sent that permasub nomark Silva into the stands.
Logged
All the badge kissing in the world don't make up for the fact that they are, frankly, not Liverpool Football Club. It's not their fault. Its just how it is.

Online Jwils21

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 337
  • Up the Reds, and all that
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #364 on: Today at 07:33:28 PM »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 07:31:00 PM
Should have won it in the first 20 minutes, but made poor decisions/under or over hit passes.

After that, we worked hard, but consistently gave the ball away, and were second best at second balls and, surprisingly, headers. So a point will do fine.

The thing that annoyed me most though, was the City players impression of Fergies Utd. - constantly surrounding and questioning the ref, whinging at everything, and a couple of them exaggerating whenever there was contact. Hated it when Utd. did it, hate that side of Citys persona.

Gabriel Jesus and Bernardo Silva are the biggest whingebags they have, Peps mindset seeping through into every part of the club.
Logged
77 - 78 - 81 - 84 - 05 - 19

Online thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,222
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #365 on: Today at 07:34:18 PM »
Should've capitalised on the great start, but overall, a good point.
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,770
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #366 on: Today at 07:35:07 PM »


Quote from: a little break on Today at 07:26:21 PM
Also I just need to add, I fucking can't stand Micah Richards. He's one of the most aggravating pundits that's come around in recent years and he is EVERYWHERE, literally can't get away from him.

"When I burst on the scene..." Fuck off.

Haha, did he say that today? I've heard him say that at least twice before as well, I'm not sure who he thinks he is! ;D

Taken over from Jenas as being the face you see on every fucking channel.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Larse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo ‘12 Jesus ‘31
« Reply #367 on: Today at 07:35:38 PM »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 07:14:13 PM
Pep saying his chat with Jurgen after the game was about the need to reinstate 5 subs for the good of the players in this packed season. So why did Pep only use one sub, and Jurgen two?

Anyway, take a point at the Etihad any day. They may be a lesser prospect than in seasons past but our recent PL record there is shite.

Klopp would have changed differently if he had 5 subs im quite sure. He had to change trent and that was his second to last sub. he mostly keeps 1 extra sub if someone gets injured. He rarely uses his last sub before injury time.
Logged

Offline Dave D

  • Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,289
  • David Coote is a bent ref
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #368 on: Today at 07:36:34 PM »
Instead of wasting time on the training ground with silly things like crossing, we should be concentrating on how to blast the ball against the defenders arm in the penalty box. Its the future of football. We need to get a handball coach in.
Logged

Online darragh85

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 856
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #369 on: Today at 07:37:26 PM »
a good result. we were better in first half but they look more likely to win in the second half.

its a 1 1 away to most likely our main challenger missing thiago, fabinho, van dijk and ox.
Logged

Online Larse

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 131
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #370 on: Today at 07:39:01 PM »
Citys cb pairing looks really good and i think they will be hard to beat with them two in there.

In the rirst half we were sometimes really sloppy there were at least 3 really promising situations where we could have created a chance but squared a pass or two.
Logged

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,904
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #371 on: Today at 07:40:42 PM »
Quote from: Larse on Today at 07:35:38 PM
Klopp would have changed differently if he had 5 subs im quite sure. He had to change trent and that was his second to last sub. he mostly keeps 1 extra sub if someone gets injured. He rarely uses his last sub before injury time.

I think Trent's position is a problem for us. Neco, in my opinion, is callow and a definite weakness. If only he could exchange brains with Milner. Don't see him filling in for Trent right now.
Logged

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,904
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #372 on: Today at 07:42:09 PM »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 07:36:34 PM
Instead of wasting time on the training ground with silly things like crossing, we should be concentrating on how to blast the ball against the defenders arm in the penalty box. Its the future of football. We need to get a handball coach in.

Mané nailed that in CL final.
Logged

Online red whine

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 77
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #373 on: Today at 07:44:48 PM »
Great point that. VVD fabinho and Thiago all starters today if fit. Plus we lost TAA with 30mins left!
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #374 on: Today at 07:53:35 PM »
Weird game. We started so well, but a lot of that was down to City - they were crazily open and we were cutting through their midfield at will. I think we blew our chances of winning in that first 20 minutes. We didn't punish them enough when they were all over the place and we were in the ascendancy.

They controlled it more and more as it went on, but a draw is probably a fair result and I'm definitely very satisfied with it overall.

Weve had the toughest start with fixtures in the whole division, new injuries every single week, and an insane number of borderline calls go against us. And yet we're still there or thereabouts. For me, we're absolute red hot favourites to win the league again.
Logged

Online Shite Name

  • With a post history to match it.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #375 on: Today at 07:57:54 PM »
Glad the games out the way if Im honest, we was very wasteful in the 1st half, some terrible decision-making with under hit passes, the last half hour we looked knackered, but hey, we never lost
Logged

Online rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,009
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #376 on: Today at 07:58:20 PM »
Is Thiago Gonna be back after internationals do we know?
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Amatt

  • Amoo, Amass.....
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 407
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #377 on: Today at 08:02:07 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 07:58:20 PM
Is Thiago Gonna be back after internationals do we know?

Well hes training on his own so I assume hes doing ball work and running so his injury cant be that bad thats its stopping him from doing any kind of training. But just been looking up his injury record and hes missed over 100 games in his career through injury so dont think hes gonna be a player whos gonna play 45+ games a season for us.
Logged

Online Knight

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #378 on: Today at 08:02:24 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 07:58:20 PM
Is Thiago Gonna be back after internationals do we know?

Oh I hope so. Would love to see that team selection with Thiago in alongside Gini or Henderson.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,444
Re: PL: Man City 1 vs 1 Liverpool Mo 12 Jesus 31
« Reply #379 on: Today at 08:06:52 PM »
Thiago and Fabinho will be back. They're not going away on International duty either.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 