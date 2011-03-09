« previous next »
Author Topic: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius  (Read 5636 times)

Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #120 on: November 24, 2020, 03:17:30 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RjzbQDgNsb4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RjzbQDgNsb4</a>
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #121 on: November 24, 2020, 08:16:22 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/f_8_FhCgjJI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/f_8_FhCgjJI</a>
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #122 on: November 25, 2020, 08:25:57 AM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/DOCE8M7OuPc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/DOCE8M7OuPc</a>
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #123 on: November 25, 2020, 09:36:24 AM »
Colbert's interview with Obama. Remember what a President used to look like?

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/zhnPAHQFs_g" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/zhnPAHQFs_g</a>

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/kAvu5pRfb7Q" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/kAvu5pRfb7Q</a>

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/PlUpeINUQjY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/PlUpeINUQjY</a>
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #124 on: November 25, 2020, 09:38:47 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on November 25, 2020, 09:36:24 AM
Colbert's interview with Obama. Remember what a President used to look like?

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/zhnPAHQFs_g" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/zhnPAHQFs_g</a>

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/kAvu5pRfb7Q" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/kAvu5pRfb7Q</a>

My bad, just posted them in the other thread.  ;D
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #125 on: November 25, 2020, 09:50:25 AM »
I love these guys. They would probably be genuine friends under other circumstances. 

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/PlUpeINUQjY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/PlUpeINUQjY</a>
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #126 on: November 25, 2020, 10:06:58 AM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/HtdjmjnQhlY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/HtdjmjnQhlY</a>
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #127 on: November 25, 2020, 10:23:25 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 25, 2020, 09:38:47 AM
My bad, just posted them in the other thread.  ;D

I thought it was a good idea to start clearing out the stench of Trump's Presidency.
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #128 on: November 25, 2020, 11:45:53 AM »
Quote from: Alan_X on November 25, 2020, 10:23:25 AM
I thought it was a good idea to start clearing out the stench of Trump's Presidency.

Watching him suffer is the fun part, but I totally agree.  There's a world beyond Trumpland and we can glimpse it now. :D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QRoPdMSQndY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QRoPdMSQndY</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ysu_I8jFnjo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ysu_I8jFnjo</a>
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #129 on: November 25, 2020, 09:22:07 PM »
The farcical theatre continues.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/iKMMGJdG23E" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/iKMMGJdG23E</a>
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #130 on: November 26, 2020, 07:54:03 AM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/ZoBkGyMJvUY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/ZoBkGyMJvUY</a>
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 07:34:13 PM »
DiaperDon  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N60ceYRlY2I" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N60ceYRlY2I</a>

The stupid fucking prick.
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 07:48:00 PM »
Well he clearly wears big undies anyway. ;D

Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #133 on: Today at 08:08:41 AM »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 07:34:13 PM
DiaperDon  ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/N60ceYRlY2I" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/N60ceYRlY2I</a>

The stupid fucking prick.

The Art of Shart  :lmao
