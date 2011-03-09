She singlehandedly rallied and helped hundreds of thousands to register to vote in Georgia, her role in flipping that state cannot be underestimated. And therefore, she becomes a target of the right
Thanks, very helpful, so shes helped people register to vote but not influenced them when they are about to vote or stood over them to make sure they voted for Biden.
keep getting told she's been ballot harvesting thousands of votes, grabbing the votes from people who don't bother voting and entering the votes for Biden, talking to people inside while they are about to vote and making sure they vote Biden, yeah I know it's the same old s,, we've heard throughout this election but just no news on this, fed up being told this is going to be massive.