Thanks, very helpful, so shes helped people register to vote but not influenced them when they are about to vote or stood over them to make sure they voted for Biden.

keep getting told she's been ballot harvesting thousands of votes, grabbing the votes from people who don't bother voting and entering the votes for Biden, talking to people inside while they are about to vote and making sure they vote Biden, yeah I know it's the same old s,, we've heard throughout this election but just no news on this, fed up being told this is going to be massive.



She basically got fucked out of the Georgia governor race in 2018, with Kemp's questionable tactics and massive voter suppression costing her a close race. As an act of retribution, she made it a mission to ensure hundreds of thousands of people who had difficulty registering or faced other types of suppression in their efforts to vote, got the help they needed in order to vote. I would imagine almost everyone was a democrat, however she helped whoever asked for it.