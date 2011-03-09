« previous next »
Author Topic: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius  (Read 4705 times)

Re: Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.
« Reply #80 on: November 19, 2020, 06:56:06 PM »
Enjoyed watching these videos Red Berry, thanks for posting.
Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.

Re: Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.
« Reply #81 on: November 19, 2020, 06:57:10 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TewtYC5Etd0" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TewtYC5Etd0</a>
Re: Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.
« Reply #82 on: November 19, 2020, 07:18:17 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VG1eF-O2go4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VG1eF-O2go4</a>
Re: Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.
« Reply #83 on: November 19, 2020, 08:32:00 PM »
WTF have I just watched?   :D
Re: Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.
« Reply #84 on: November 19, 2020, 08:50:58 PM »
Quote from: Big Red Richie on November 19, 2020, 08:32:00 PM
WTF have I just watched?   :D
;D
He's brilliant isn't he.
Re: Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.
« Reply #85 on: November 19, 2020, 10:01:42 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on November 19, 2020, 06:56:06 PM
Enjoyed watching these videos Red Berry, thanks for posting.

Sure mate.  Feel free to add anything you think might be interesting. :)
Re: Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.
« Reply #86 on: November 19, 2020, 10:57:33 PM »
Quote from: Big Red Richie on November 19, 2020, 08:32:00 PM
WTF have I just watched?   :D
Randy Rainbow's Very Stable Genius is the best one I've seen. I  seem to recall someone here - John C, maybe - describing it as 'superb'. I could not agree more.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/k-LTRwZb35A" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/k-LTRwZb35A</a>

Re: Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.
« Reply #87 on: November 20, 2020, 07:54:04 AM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/vg7fKHeb7Rw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/vg7fKHeb7Rw</a>
Re: Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.
« Reply #88 on: November 20, 2020, 08:35:16 AM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/9GgI-V_R3wI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/9GgI-V_R3wI</a>
Re: Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.
« Reply #89 on: November 20, 2020, 08:41:06 AM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November 19, 2020, 10:57:33 PM
Randy Rainbow's Very Stable Genius is the best one I've seen. I  seem to recall someone here - John C, maybe - describing it as 'superb'. I could not agree more.


Stable Genius is good, but I think Randy's ode to Rydy is NY favourite.  :)

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/upBCQo5bkJc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/upBCQo5bkJc</a>
Re: Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.
« Reply #90 on: November 20, 2020, 08:49:28 AM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/CiYxj1CotOQ" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/CiYxj1CotOQ</a>

Rachel Maddow straying close to being adorable in this video as she talks about her partner and dealing with Covid.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/bLazQ2tlhyM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/bLazQ2tlhyM</a>



Re: Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.
« Reply #91 on: November 20, 2020, 09:09:23 AM »
"A lot of people with impressive set of credentials in this country are frauds. They've no idea what they're doing"

Yep. Some of them are even posing as news anchors on Fox...

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/BspHzH6RRxo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/BspHzH6RRxo</a>
Re: Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.
« Reply #92 on: November 20, 2020, 11:09:10 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 20, 2020, 09:09:23 AM
"A lot of people with impressive set of credentials in this country are frauds. They've no idea what they're doing"

Yep. Some of them are even posing as news anchors on Fox...

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/BspHzH6RRxo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/BspHzH6RRxo</a>

Hah why hadn't I seen the whole "Venezuela/China/Cuba" angle anywhere else?

Amazing.  She was an Assistant United States Attorney for a decade!  She looked like a 5th grader doing her first presentation in front of the class.
Re: Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.
« Reply #93 on: November 20, 2020, 02:36:58 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/CKb5DMNPJ0I&amp;t=325s" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/CKb5DMNPJ0I&amp;t=325s</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TDbbMuFYff8" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TDbbMuFYff8</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/oxtr9HhKfdM" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/oxtr9HhKfdM</a>
Re: Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.
« Reply #94 on: November 20, 2020, 03:29:52 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on November 20, 2020, 09:09:23 AM
"A lot of people with impressive set of credentials in this country are frauds. They've no idea what they're doing"

Yep. Some of them are even posing as news anchors on Fox...

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/BspHzH6RRxo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/BspHzH6RRxo</a>

When Tucker Carlson says you're a batshit crazy conspiracy theorist you are way off into the woods.
Re: Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.
« Reply #95 on: November 20, 2020, 04:06:49 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on November 19, 2020, 10:57:33 PM
Randy Rainbow's Very Stable Genius is the best one I've seen. I  seem to recall someone here - John C, maybe - describing it as 'superb'. I could not agree more.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/k-LTRwZb35A" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/k-LTRwZb35A</a>


First time I've seen that.

Wunderbar.    :wellin

Re: Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.
« Reply #96 on: November 20, 2020, 05:51:18 PM »
Think we need a thread title change.  8)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/7lJondUzeKk" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/7lJondUzeKk</a>
Re: Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.
« Reply #97 on: November 20, 2020, 06:18:53 PM »
Quote from: Big Red Richie on November 20, 2020, 04:06:49 PM
First time I've seen that.

Wunderbar.    :wellin
That's the third time (at least) that I've found an excuse to post the video! ;D
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #98 on: November 21, 2020, 09:06:02 AM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/WYbteM7KLhI" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/WYbteM7KLhI</a>
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #99 on: November 21, 2020, 04:46:19 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6wNRQLw5Fig" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6wNRQLw5Fig</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0YfoqpYqs9g" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0YfoqpYqs9g</a>

Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #100 on: November 22, 2020, 09:18:17 AM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/AJMSLq0Sxxo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/AJMSLq0Sxxo</a>
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #101 on: Yesterday at 08:31:18 AM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/VzFDYwoqX0g" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/VzFDYwoqX0g</a>
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #102 on: Yesterday at 08:48:09 AM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/YsW7e0zGZ-M" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/YsW7e0zGZ-M</a>
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #103 on: Yesterday at 09:56:35 AM »
^^^ too outlandish... for Donald Trump  :lmao

Even Chris Christie has seen the writing's on the wall. Granted his political career is basically over so he's got nothing to lose.

<a href="https://youtube.com/v/iL0wR2Z3wZc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/iL0wR2Z3wZc</a>
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #104 on: Yesterday at 10:40:41 AM »
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/MORLJJbnKuo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/MORLJJbnKuo</a>
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #105 on: Yesterday at 12:33:36 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:40:41 AM
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/MORLJJbnKuo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://youtube.com/v/MORLJJbnKuo</a>
Someone in the crowd shouts "Governor Abrams" being one of the people who stole the election from Trump. he must mean Democrat Stacy Abrams who lost the controversial 2018 Governor election to Kemp, any Americans know why they are accusing Abrams as I can't find anything online concerning the 2020 election.
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #106 on: Yesterday at 05:17:46 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ZcbJMRirMIc" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ZcbJMRirMIc</a>
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #107 on: Yesterday at 05:22:04 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/4OqzK6sYKds" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/4OqzK6sYKds</a>
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #108 on: Yesterday at 08:49:12 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/mFJhJcpXETY" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/mFJhJcpXETY</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/T9HeiYQRsek" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/T9HeiYQRsek</a>
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #109 on: Yesterday at 11:23:51 PM »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/26cKNrzHywE" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/26cKNrzHywE</a>

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/teLinEFJGL4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/teLinEFJGL4</a>
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #110 on: Today at 02:33:29 AM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 12:33:36 PM
Someone in the crowd shouts "Governor Abrams" being one of the people who stole the election from Trump. he must mean Democrat Stacy Abrams who lost the controversial 2018 Governor election to Kemp, any Americans know why they are accusing Abrams as I can't find anything online concerning the 2020 election.


She singlehandedly rallied and helped hundreds of thousands to register to vote in Georgia, her role in flipping that state cannot be underestimated. And therefore, she becomes a target of the right
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #111 on: Today at 02:52:25 AM »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 02:33:29 AM
She singlehandedly rallied and helped hundreds of thousands to register to vote in Georgia, her role in flipping that state cannot be underestimated. And therefore, she becomes a target of the right
Thanks, very helpful, so shes helped people register to vote but not influenced them when they are about to vote or stood over them to make sure they voted for Biden.
keep getting told she's been ballot harvesting thousands of votes, grabbing the votes from people who don't bother voting and entering the votes for Biden, talking to people inside while they are about to vote and making sure they vote Biden, yeah I know it's the same old s,, we've heard throughout this election but just no news on this, fed up being told this is going to be massive.
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #112 on: Today at 03:10:25 AM »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 02:33:29 AM
She singlehandedly rallied and helped hundreds of thousands to register to vote in Georgia, her role in flipping that state cannot be underestimated. And therefore, she becomes a target of the right

For a fair amount of the right it will be more about her being a woman of colour that will be additional point of aggravation too.
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #113 on: Today at 03:25:25 AM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:52:25 AM
Thanks, very helpful, so shes helped people register to vote but not influenced them when they are about to vote or stood over them to make sure they voted for Biden.
keep getting told she's been ballot harvesting thousands of votes, grabbing the votes from people who don't bother voting and entering the votes for Biden, talking to people inside while they are about to vote and making sure they vote Biden, yeah I know it's the same old s,, we've heard throughout this election but just no news on this, fed up being told this is going to be massive.

She basically got fucked out of the Georgia governor race in 2018, with Kemp's questionable tactics and massive voter suppression costing her a close race. As an act of retribution, she made it a mission to ensure hundreds of thousands of people who had difficulty registering or faced other types of suppression in their efforts to vote, got the help they needed in order to vote. I would imagine almost everyone was a democrat, however she helped whoever asked for it.
Re: Twittler Videos - Randy spanks the Jenius
« Reply #114 on: Today at 03:45:18 AM »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 03:25:25 AM
She basically got fucked out of the Georgia governor race in 2018, with Kemp's questionable tactics and massive voter suppression costing her a close race. As an act of retribution, she made it a mission to ensure hundreds of thousands of people who had difficulty registering or faced other types of suppression in their efforts to vote, got the help they needed in order to vote. I would imagine almost everyone was a democrat, however she helped whoever asked for it.
Thanks again, I understand what this is about now, voter suppression, something ive been warning about on here for a while now, Tories want to force people to provide a passport or driving license before they can vote in a election knowing many of poor people have no car or go on holidays abroad so they have no need for a passport, how are the Republicans implementing voter suppression?
