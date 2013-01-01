Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
News and Current Affairs
»
Topic:
Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.
Topic: Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos. (Read 303 times)
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
Believer
Posts: 35,530
Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:03:50 PM
Time for a new thread methinks.
https://www.youtube.com/v/Tn8mN8MvrSI
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
oojason
The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 12,526
Awkward Squad
Re: Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:57:57 PM
.
'Downfall', you say...?
'
Hitler's Downfall - Trump 2020 Edition
':-
https://www.youtube.com/v/QVmC79Axeno
'
Trump complains about the election
':-
https://www.youtube.com/v/c75QP9LqG94
'
Trump Hitler Bunker Lost
':-
https://www.youtube.com/v/IJoWI3BPk2o
No worries if it is not what you want for this thread, Red Berry. Let me know and I'll remove them.
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 06:12:28 PM by oojason
»
Logged
.
a
Useful Links
post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for
tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays
- as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.
oldfordie
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 10,130
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:09:20 PM
Hitler confronts Trump at press conference.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AfxukEMunNs
Logged
Ray Bradshaw.
Stanley Johnson not wearing a mask is nowhere near as bad as Stanley Johnson not wearing a condom in 1963.
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
Believer
Posts: 35,530
Re: Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:01:44 PM
https://www.youtube.com/v/Canm4L4A8pE
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
Believer
Posts: 35,530
Re: Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:08:37 PM
https://www.youtube.com/v/1Sr4-HbmKqM
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
Believer
Posts: 35,530
Re: Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:11:02 PM
https://www.youtube.com/v/5Lh6FMmxJiM
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
Believer
Posts: 35,530
Re: Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:06:02 AM
https://www.youtube.com/v/a5hoU_Bh3qg
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
Red Berry
Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
Believer
Posts: 35,530
Re: Twittler - The Downfall of Trump in videos.
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:44:57 AM
https://youtube.com/v/vJYL4Osyipc
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football. English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot. But when I do, I sit.
PROJECT WAKE UP UK
Popcorn's Art
