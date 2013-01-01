.

'Downfall', you say...?





'Hitler's Downfall - Trump 2020 Edition':-



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/QVmC79Axeno" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/QVmC79Axeno</a>







'Trump complains about the election':-



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/c75QP9LqG94" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/c75QP9LqG94</a>







'Trump Hitler Bunker Lost':-



<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IJoWI3BPk2o" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IJoWI3BPk2o</a>







No worries if it is not what you want for this thread, Red Berry. Let me know and I'll remove them.

