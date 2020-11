That was painless. Arrived (on foot) for 11:50, joined a very short queue (for the existing 48-72 hour turnaround swab tests), queued for fifteen minutes, 5 minutes test with clear instructions, and a ten minute stroll home in the sunshine.



The bookings will obviously help with the flow of people, but they're bound to slip behind a bit so I'd definitely recommend getting there at the start of your booking window (I think they were half hour slots), and earlier in the day if you can.