I'm assuming there'll be more centres than the current six?
8 more open today
Lifestyles Walton, Walton Hall Park, L4 9XP
Lifestyles Austin Rawlinson, Conleach Road, Speke, L24 0TR
Bridge Community Centre, Daneville Road, L4 9RG
St Stephens Church Hall, Belle Vale Road, L25 2PQ
Aintree Baptist Church, Longmoor Lane, L9 0EH
Croxteth Sports Centre, Altcross Road, L11 0BS
St Johns Market, Liverpool city centre
University of Liverpool gym, Bedford Street North, L69 7ZN
Anyone know how long they are doing the mass testing for ? during the whole of lockdown ?
Officially 10 days. Unofficially if uptake is good and the data coming out is worthwhile then it will be extended beyond and into the Liverpool city region