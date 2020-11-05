« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Covid-19 Mass testing  (Read 931 times)

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,282
Covid-19 Mass testing
« on: November 5, 2020, 07:44:43 PM »
I know some (probably most) avoid the Covid thread on the news forum but this is a city-wide testing initiative that could really help the city when lockdown ends

https://liverpoolexpress.co.uk/whole-city-testing-under-way-in-liverpool/

I'll probably wander down tomorrow morning
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,358
    • @hartejack
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #1 on: November 6, 2020, 10:23:36 AM »
Book via the link - the questions guide you to the no symptoms & Liverpool options:  https://www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test

I'm booked for walk-in at Wavertree at midday.  Seems to me like the best way to take a lead as a city, re-unite with friends & family, get our pubs, restaurants, & bars back open, and protect our key-workers and children who are out there at risk every day.
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,358
    • @hartejack
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #2 on: November 6, 2020, 01:00:26 PM »
That was painless.  Arrived (on foot) for 11:50, joined a very short queue (for the existing 48-72 hour turnaround swab tests), queued for fifteen minutes, 5 minutes test with clear instructions, and a ten minute stroll home in the sunshine.

The bookings will obviously help with the flow of people, but they're bound to slip behind a bit so I'd definitely recommend getting there at the start of your booking window (I think they were half hour slots), and earlier in the day if you can.
Logged

Offline mattybeard

  • Chicken Fondler. Group hug? Anyone?
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #3 on: November 6, 2020, 02:09:53 PM »
Do you get the pick between the existing ones or the rapid ones?
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,358
    • @hartejack
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #4 on: November 6, 2020, 03:25:08 PM »
You know what, I can't actually remember - can anyone else who's clicking through the process confirm?
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,640
  • YNWA
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #5 on: November 6, 2020, 03:30:05 PM »
Going to take a walk down to Kings dock over the weekend.

I know you can book an appointment, but you can also just walk up too cant you?
Logged

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,358
    • @hartejack
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #6 on: November 6, 2020, 03:32:26 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on November  6, 2020, 03:30:05 PM
Going to take a walk down to Kings dock over the weekend.

I know you can book an appointment, but you can also just walk up too cant you?

They were putting people in different queues in Wavertree, and mine (bookings) looked a lot shorter.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,640
  • YNWA
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #7 on: November 6, 2020, 03:33:11 PM »
Quote from: jackh on November  6, 2020, 03:32:26 PM
They were putting people in different queues in Wavertree, and mine (bookings) looked a lot shorter.

Yeah thought as much. Ill try and figure a time and book I think.
Logged

Offline Indomitable_Carp

  • Asterixophile
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,201
  • From the depths of Sevvy Park lake
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #8 on: November 6, 2020, 03:45:22 PM »
Mad that we are at the stage with military on the streets dishing out 500,000 tests. But I can't see any other way. Hopefully it works, as I'd really like to come home this Christmas.
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,709
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #9 on: November 6, 2020, 03:51:40 PM »
A sensible idea that should have been implemented now widely, and during the first lockdown.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,043
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #10 on: November 6, 2020, 04:30:13 PM »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on November  6, 2020, 03:51:40 PM
A sensible idea that should have been implemented now widely, and during the first lockdown.

They didn't have the testing capacity a month ago never mind six months ago. It's certainly the way forward and hopefully leads to more local testing capacity in the long term.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,282
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #11 on: November 6, 2020, 04:51:59 PM »
Currently in the queue at Park Road. It's very very busy.

Booking in was a doddle though
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,795
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #12 on: November 6, 2020, 07:17:20 PM »
Had a look at the Park Road queue earlier, but it was at least a 200m queue and I was supposed to be working...will book a slot on Monday I think.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,282
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #13 on: November 6, 2020, 07:47:31 PM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on November  6, 2020, 07:17:20 PM
Had a look at the Park Road queue earlier, but it was at least a 200m queue and I was supposed to be working...will book a slot on Monday I think.

Just got back from mine

Arrived at half 4 for my 5 o'clock booking and it was queuing all the way down Harlow street. Took 2 hours from arrival to leaving.

Park road are not accepting online bookings (they don't have a QR reader to scan arrivals). So had to re register at the door with barcodes that you use your phone to scan in. Hoping this is 1st day issues. But there's no issues with you just turning up when you want as a walk in.

The army guys were great though. Very organised.

They make you do your own swab. It's an uncomfortable test of your gag reflex and how far you can shove a swab up your nose .

But I got the results of the lateral flow test before I got home (negative).
Logged

Offline L4Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 68
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #14 on: November 6, 2020, 07:58:20 PM »
My cousin booked a slot at Alsop school by ours for 3:30 - 4:00, queued for two hours, did the test in the sports hall and got a text two minutes after he got in (a 2 minute walk) saying they couldn't read the sample and to get retested ASAP. Farcical.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,795
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #15 on: November 6, 2020, 10:04:20 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on November  6, 2020, 07:47:31 PM
Just got back from mine

Arrived at half 4 for my 5 o'clock booking and it was queuing all the way down Harlow street. Took 2 hours from arrival to leaving.

Park road are not accepting online bookings (they don't have a QR reader to scan arrivals). So had to re register at the door with barcodes that you use your phone to scan in. Hoping this is 1st day issues. But there's no issues with you just turning up when you want as a walk in.

The army guys were great though. Very organised.

They make you do your own swab. It's an uncomfortable test of your gag reflex and how far you can shove a swab up your nose .

But I got the results of the lateral flow test before I got home (negative).

Ta. Thats a pretty long wait to be honest! Hopefully the queue gets a bit shorter over the next days, though probably only after the weekend.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,043
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #16 on: November 6, 2020, 10:12:01 PM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on November  6, 2020, 10:04:20 PM
Ta. Thats a pretty long wait to be honest! Hopefully the queue gets a bit shorter over the next days, though probably only after the weekend.

I'm assuming there'll be more centres than the current six?
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,795
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #17 on: November 6, 2020, 10:41:20 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November  6, 2020, 10:12:01 PM
I'm assuming there'll be more centres than the current six?

Not sure. They only mention the six for people without symptoms.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline scouser4eva

  • but is Eva4Scouser? Wants an old willy
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,053
  • " god wanted west ham to win but gerrard said no "
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #18 on: November 7, 2020, 09:55:54 AM »
Anyone know how long they are doing the mass testing for ? during the whole of lockdown ?
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,282
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #19 on: November 7, 2020, 10:22:30 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November  6, 2020, 10:12:01 PM
I'm assuming there'll be more centres than the current six?

8 more open today

Lifestyles Walton, Walton Hall Park, L4 9XP
Lifestyles Austin Rawlinson, Conleach Road, Speke, L24 0TR
Bridge Community Centre, Daneville Road, L4 9RG
St Stephens Church Hall, Belle Vale Road, L25 2PQ
Aintree Baptist Church, Longmoor Lane, L9 0EH
Croxteth Sports Centre, Altcross Road, L11 0BS
St Johns Market, Liverpool city centre
University of Liverpool gym, Bedford Street North, L69 7ZN

Quote from: scouser4eva on November  7, 2020, 09:55:54 AM
Anyone know how long they are doing the mass testing for ? during the whole of lockdown ?

Officially 10 days. Unofficially if uptake is good and the data coming out is worthwhile then it will be extended beyond and into the Liverpool city region
Logged

Offline gregor

  • Partial to a Swiss Roll
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,473
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #20 on: November 7, 2020, 11:05:53 AM »
If you don't want to go to a centre or can't get to one, you can also order a home test if you live in the city. I ordered one yesterday which is coming today.
Logged
Its no surprise. Everybody in Liverpool knows that there are two newspapers you that cannot trust, this is one of them." - Rafa Benitez

Offline sharkeyb

  • Would pay to see a Mason's willy, but not more than £35.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 913
  • He's on the floor
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #21 on: November 7, 2020, 12:34:17 PM »
Quote from: jackh on November  6, 2020, 03:32:26 PM
They were putting people in different queues in Wavertree, and mine (bookings) looked a lot shorter.

we were told that both of the queues were the same, i think the idea is to spread the people out.

we booked online, but everyone had to re register as there was an issue with the scanner. well organised, easy, probably took around 30 minutes from joining the que to leaving.

i'll probably book again for later on during the period.
Logged
Sir, the cash monies?

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,640
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #22 on: November 7, 2020, 12:38:42 PM »
Going later - what is the actual test like? Is it a swab in the mouth or nose?
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,640
  • YNWA
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #23 on: November 7, 2020, 12:43:46 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on November  7, 2020, 12:38:42 PM
Going later - what is the actual test like? Is it a swab in the mouth or nose?

I imagine it's the same as the normal test if you've symptoms - which is both sides at back of throat then one nostril.
Logged

Online Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,102
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #24 on: November 7, 2020, 01:41:25 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on November  7, 2020, 12:43:46 PM
I imagine it's the same as the normal test if you've symptoms - which is both sides at back of throat then one nostril.
Don't forget the anal probe.
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,640
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #25 on: November 7, 2020, 05:40:38 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on November  7, 2020, 12:38:42 PM
Going later - what is the actual test like? Is it a swab in the mouth or nose?

Really quick in Wavertree Tennis Centre. Went at 4, was there around 25 minutes. Results sent to us within 30 minutes, we both tested negative.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,282
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #26 on: November 7, 2020, 05:54:02 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on November  7, 2020, 12:38:42 PM
Going later - what is the actual test like? Is it a swab in the mouth or nose?

Both. 3 swipes against your tonsil (nice test of your gag reflex) and then 5 twists up one of your nostrils (you will sneeze)
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,043
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #27 on: November 8, 2020, 12:08:43 PM »
Whilst the majority are, as usual, acting sensibly, a minority of conspiracy cranks are out on the streets;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-54863287
Logged

Offline gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,661
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #28 on: November 8, 2020, 12:55:26 PM »
Just done the drive thru one at hope uni in childwall only took ten minutes in and out
Logged

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

  • Currently facing issues around potty training. All help appreciated.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,886
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #29 on: November 8, 2020, 02:44:43 PM »
Went to Garston. 25 minutes from arriving to leaving, and results in 90 minutes. Not bad.
Logged
Quote from: Veinticinco de Mayo on June  7, 2011, 11:55:18 AM
get thee to the library before the c*nts close it down

Quote from: a treeless whopper on January 14, 2019, 08:43:57 PM
we are a bunch of twats commenting on a website.

Online Floydy

  • G is for grumpy. It is modest understatement.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,373
  • Hidden in the shadows, Orchestrating light
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #30 on: Today at 05:42:16 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on November  8, 2020, 12:08:43 PM
Whilst the majority are, as usual, acting sensibly, a minority of conspiracy cranks are out on the streets;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-54863287
You do realise that Conspiracy Theorists was a label created by the CIA to tag those who suspected foul play in the JFK assassination and to have them ridiculed when they saw through some of the mainstream media inaccuracies on the reporting. Just Saying like, its easy to dismiss those with a differing view than your own.  Part of the reason humanity is in this shitstorm is labels, divisions & religion. All distractions by design.
Logged
Unity is the foundation of survival

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,640
  • YNWA
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #31 on: Today at 05:44:44 PM »
Quote from: Floydy on Today at 05:42:16 PM
You do realise that Conspiracy Theorists was a label created by the CIA to tag those who suspected foul play in the JFK assassination and to have them ridiculed when they saw through some of the mainstream media inaccuracies on the reporting. Just Saying like, its easy to dismiss those with a differing view than your own.  Part of the reason humanity is in this shitstorm is labels, divisions & religion. All distractions by design.

And a bigger part is idiots believing other idiots...
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,043
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #32 on: Today at 05:50:02 PM »
Quote from: Floydy on Today at 05:42:16 PM
You do realise that Conspiracy Theorists was a label created by the CIA to tag those who suspected foul play in the JFK assassination and to have them ridiculed when they saw through some of the mainstream media inaccuracies on the reporting. Just Saying like, its easy to dismiss those with a differing view than your own.  Part of the reason humanity is in this shitstorm is labels, divisions & religion. All distractions by design.

And part of the shit storm is fantasists and conspiracy theorists regurgitating rubbish.
Logged

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,733
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #33 on: Today at 05:55:07 PM »
Quote from: Floydy on Today at 05:42:16 PM
You do realise that Conspiracy Theorists was a label created by the CIA to tag those who suspected foul play in the JFK assassination and to have them ridiculed when they saw through some of the mainstream media inaccuracies on the reporting. Just Saying like, its easy to dismiss those with a differing view than your own.  Part of the reason humanity is in this shitstorm is labels, divisions & religion. All distractions by design.

Enjoy the protests lad?
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,282
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #34 on: Today at 06:00:11 PM »
Quote from: Floydy on Today at 05:42:16 PM
You do realise that Conspiracy Theorists was a label created by the CIA to tag those who suspected foul play in the JFK assassination and to have them ridiculed when they saw through some of the mainstream media inaccuracies on the reporting. Just Saying like, its easy to dismiss those with a differing view than your own.  Part of the reason humanity is in this shitstorm is labels, divisions & religion. All distractions by design.

You can have a differing point of view whenever you want. Nothing stopping that at all

But if you say 'Well I think 2+2=7 and thats my view' then don't get shocked or offended if the majority of people ridicule you.

Arguing against irrefutable science and understanding of how infectious viruses work and you will get the same ridicule.

The next (and most dangerous part) is when those views lead to damaging the health of others.

Anti-vaxx, anti-mask, anti-lockdown language is extremely dangerous and will (not could, will) lead to more cases and ultimately more deaths.

So have your views, just keep them to yourselves
Logged

Online Floydy

  • G is for grumpy. It is modest understatement.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,373
  • Hidden in the shadows, Orchestrating light
Re: Covid-19 Mass testing
« Reply #35 on: Today at 06:03:12 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:00:11 PM
You can have a differing point of view whenever you want. Nothing stopping that at all

But if you say 'Well I think 2+2=7 and thats my view' then don't get shocked or offended if the majority of people ridicule you.

Arguing against irrefutable science and understanding of how infectious viruses work and you will get the same ridicule.

The next (and most dangerous part) is when those views lead to damaging the health of others.

Anti-vaxx, anti-mask, anti-lockdown language is extremely dangerous and will (not could, will) lead to more cases and ultimately more deaths.

So have your views, just keep them to yourselves
who said 2+2+7? I didn't did I?  what views have I expressed Gazza?
Logged
Unity is the foundation of survival
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 