Had a look at the Park Road queue earlier, but it was at least a 200m queue and I was supposed to be working...will book a slot on Monday I think.



Just got back from mineArrived at half 4 for my 5 o'clock booking and it was queuing all the way down Harlow street. Took 2 hours from arrival to leaving.Park road are not accepting online bookings (they don't have a QR reader to scan arrivals). So had to re register at the door with barcodes that you use your phone to scan in. Hoping this is 1st day issues. But there's no issues with you just turning up when you want as a walk in.The army guys were great though. Very organised.They make you do your own swab. It's an uncomfortable test of your gag reflex and how far you can shove a swab up your nose .But I got the results of the lateral flow test before I got home (negative).