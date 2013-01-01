« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November  (Read 1963 times)

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,757
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #40 on: Today at 09:36:18 PM »
How was that not given? :o
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,068
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #41 on: Today at 09:36:50 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:35:50 PM
Literally had no control of challenge and wipes Walcott out
penno and a red for reckless over the top challenge?
VAR? play on

🙈🙈🙈
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,212
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #42 on: Today at 09:37:27 PM »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:36:12 PM
Hé kicked the ball against Walcott then caught him on the follow through.

He didnt tho did he ?

His thigh caught the ball as he missed it
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #43 on: Today at 09:37:38 PM »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:34:59 PM
Got the ball.

hahahahahahaha

oh wait.  you were serious?  IF he got the ball, it was the faintest of touches - he went in one foot raised, studs out, knee high - just like Pickford did on VVD - getting the ball is *not* the be-all and end-all when it comes to dangerous, reckless challenges
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,617
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #44 on: Today at 09:38:02 PM »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:37:27 PM
He didnt tho did he ?

His thigh caught the ball as he missed it

Watch it again, he knocks the ball against Walcott.
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,617
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #45 on: Today at 09:38:44 PM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 09:37:38 PM
hahahahahahaha

oh wait.  you were serious?  IF he got the ball, it was the faintest of touches - he went in one foot raised, studs out, knee high - just like Pickford did on VVD - getting the ball is *not* the be-all and end-all when it comes to dangerous, reckless challenges

Comparing it to Pickford is a joke. He went in hard and got the ball first. 2-0 now.
Logged

Online AshbourneRed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,289
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:39:37 PM »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:36:12 PM
Hé kicked the ball against Walcott then caught him on the follow through.

Yeah. So hes not in control of his tackle and hes caught the player with his studs just under the knee. Its a bad tackle and shouldve been a penalty.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:40:10 PM »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:38:44 PM
Comparing it to Pickford is a joke. He went in hard and got the ball first. 2-0 now.

He DIDN'T GET THE BALL - he slid through, MISSED it and it *might* have lightly touched his shorts on the follow through - his FEET/LOWER LEGS (you know, the bits of your body when you make a tackle with) got nowhere *NEAR* the ball
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,617
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:40:51 PM »
Quote from: AshbourneRed on Today at 09:39:37 PM
Yeah. So hes not in control of his tackle and hes caught the player with his studs just under the knee. Its a bad tackle and shouldve been a penalty.

Agree to disagree, I thought it was fine, as did the VAR.
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,617
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #49 on: Today at 09:41:22 PM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 09:40:10 PM
He DIDN'T GET THE BALL - he slid through, MISSED it and it *might* have lightly touched his shorts on the follow through - his FEET/LOWER LEGS (you know, the bits of your body when you make a tackle with) got nowhere *NEAR* the ball
My final comment on this is to watch the replay again. He clearly knocks the ball against Walcott.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,212
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:42:41 PM »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:40:51 PM
Agree to disagree, I thought it was fine, as did the VAR.

VAR agrees so it must be right
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:43:26 PM »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:40:51 PM
Agree to disagree, I thought it was fine, as did the VAR.

And quite literally *EVERYONE* else disagrees with you - equally VAR barely had a look at it - it was less than 5 seconds between the tackle and the commentators saying VAR had checked it.   The BBC, and Guardian, MBM commentary are saying it was a blatant pen; as are *all* the Sky sports commentators, and everyone else on here.

The fact that now the Saints' have got their second, and it's not as relevant for the result doesn't mean it shouldn't be talked about
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,617
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #52 on: Today at 09:44:09 PM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 09:43:26 PM
And quite literally *EVERYONE* else disagrees with you - equally VAR barely had a look at it - it was less than 5 seconds between the tackle and the commentators saying VAR had checked it.   The BBC, and Guardian, MBM commentary are saying it was a blatant pen; as are *all* the Sky sports commentators, and everyone else on here.

The fact that now the Saints' have got their second, and it's not as relevant for the result doesn't mean it shouldn't be talked about

So having an opinion isn't allowed now? Odd. I'm not even arsed, it's only Southampton, it's just my view of it.
Logged

Offline mentalgellar

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 75
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #53 on: Today at 09:45:31 PM »
The bitters lost to this Newcastle team  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,010
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #54 on: Today at 09:46:17 PM »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:41:22 PM
My final comment on this is to watch the replay again. He clearly knocks the ball against Walcott.

I have multiple times in 4K - he did not make any contact with the ball below the knee, and he barely glanced it  Even then, it is NOT relevant whether he got the ball or not - he went in studs up, knee-high  with no control of his body and if Walcott doesn't jump the result is a leg breaker
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,617
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #55 on: Today at 09:49:29 PM »
Quote from: Scottymuser on Today at 09:46:17 PM
I have multiple times in 4K - he did not make any contact with the ball below the knee, and he barely glanced it  Even then, it is NOT relevant whether he got the ball or not - he went in studs up, knee-high  with no control of his body and if Walcott doesn't jump the result is a leg breaker

Your TV might be in 4k but your eyes clearly aren't. Won the ball first and the follow through wasn't even dangerous.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 573
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #56 on: Today at 09:58:02 PM »
I will say both of the games today gave a pretty good illustration of the mid to lower table Prem.  There are teams that are trying to improve and are managed well.  Then there is Newcastle while Sean Dyche is a warlock and until a Burnley is staked through the heart then I guess you can't count them out.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,106
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #57 on: Today at 10:13:03 PM »
Quote from: mentalgellar on Today at 09:45:31 PM
The bitters lost to this Newcastle team  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Haven't seen the game tonight but Newcastle were absolutely dire last week. Everton were just more useless without their key players.
Logged

Online Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,899
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #58 on: Today at 10:14:51 PM »
Well in Saints. Casually glanced at the second half. They ran and pressed the life out of (a lifeless) Newcastle. Shows what you can do when you have a plan and players who buy into it. Enjoy your moment in the sun.
Logged

Offline johnybarnes

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,084
  • DONT BUY THE S*N
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #59 on: Today at 10:18:08 PM »
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,212
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #60 on: Today at 10:22:26 PM »
Ward Prowse is an excellent footballer
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,378
  • BAGs
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #61 on: Today at 10:26:12 PM »
Are Southampton the new champions elect now?

I can't keep up. We've had The Shite, Villa, Leicester and Spurs touted as potential champions already.  :rollseyes
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 