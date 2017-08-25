« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November  (Read 1396 times)

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« on: Yesterday at 11:39:07 AM »
FRIDAY 6TH NOVEMBER

Brighton V Burnley  17:30  SKY SPORTS BOX OFFICE   
Southampton V Newcastle  20:00  SKY SPORTS


SATURDAY 7TH NOVEMBER
      
Everton V Man Utd  12:30  BT SPORT   
Crystal Palace V Leeds  15:00  BT SPORT BOX OFFICE   
Chelsea V Sheff Utd  17:30  SKY SPORTS   
West Ham V Fulham  20:00  BT SPORT BOX OFFICE   


SUNDAY 8TH NOVEMBER
      
West Brom V Spurs  12:00  SKY SPORTS BOX OFFICE   
Leicester V Wolves  14:00 SKY SPORTS   
Man City V Liverpool  16:30  SKY SPORTS   
Arsenal V Aston Villa  19:15  SKY SPORTS BOX OFFICE
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,263
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:42:43 AM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 11:39:07 AM
FRIDAY 6TH NOVEMBER

Brighton V Burnley  2-0   
Southampton V Newcastle  1-0

SATURDAY 7TH NOVEMBER
      
Everton V Man Utd 2-0 penalties   
Crystal Palace V Leeds 1-1   
Chelsea V Sheff Utd 2-0   
West Ham V Fulham 3-0   


SUNDAY 8TH NOVEMBER
      
West Brom V Spurs 0-2
Leicester V Wolves 2-2   
Man City V Liverpool  1-2
Arsenal V Aston Villa 1-0
Logged

Online the_toffee

  • clearly missing his wrapper
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
  • Meh.
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 02:25:54 PM »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 11:39:07 AM
FRIDAY 6TH NOVEMBER

Brighton V Burnley  17:30  1-1
Southampton V Newcastle  20:00  2-0

SATURDAY 7TH NOVEMBER
      
Everton V Man Utd  12:30  2-1   
Crystal Palace V Leeds  15:00  1-2
Chelsea V Sheff Utd  17:30  3-1
West Ham V Fulham  20:00  1-0

SUNDAY 8TH NOVEMBER
      
West Brom V Spurs  12:00  0-2
Leicester V Wolves  14:00 2-2
Man City V Liverpool  16:30  1-1
Arsenal V Aston Villa  19:15  2-1
Logged
Repugnant is a Creature who would squander the ability to lift an eye to heaven, conscious of his fleeting time here.

Offline kloppagetime

  • Is severely disappointed with Liverpools performance levels in 2020, especially pre-season.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,600
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 02:50:56 PM »
The final Premier League game week of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Man United manager  :'(
Logged

Offline oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,510
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:14:09 PM »
.



Premier League matches being shown live on UK TV : https://www.live-footballontv.com/live-premier-league-football-on-tv.html (& https://www.live-footballontv.com)

Premier League matches being shown live on TV around the world (+ great for IPTV etc) : https://www.livesoccertv.com/competitions/england/premier-league


Lots of stream sites & match highlights - and more info for the 2020/21 season : https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345769.0

^ aka the pinned 'Some useful info for following the football on tv (+ streams etc) for 2020/21' thread in the 'General Football and Sport' section of RAWK. :wave


For live scores, team line-ups, fixtures & results, tables, in-game comms, info, stats and more... : https://www.flashscore.co.uk/football/england/premier-league

Goal Videos (and other incidents, saves, skills, red cards etc) often appear here minutes after being scored : www.reddit.com/r/soccer/new & https://twitter.com

www.premierleague.com : https://twitter.com/premierleague : https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2020%E2%80%9321_Premier_League : https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football



#BoycottPPV https://donorbox.org/fanssupportingfoodbanks5years - https://twitter.com/SFoodbanks & www.facebook.com/FansSupportingFooddbanks

'Fans raise £129,000+ for local Liverpool foodbanks #BoycottPPV' thread - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=346333.0
Logged
.
a Useful Links post to help follow the RedMen & football in general for 2020/21; info for tv, streams, IPTV, goal videos, incidents, highlights & full game replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more.

Online the_toffee

  • clearly missing his wrapper
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
  • Meh.
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:25:09 PM »
Quote from: kloppagetime on Yesterday at 02:50:56 PM
The final Premier League game week of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as Man United manager  :'(

I have to say I was a bit surprised that his stats the first 100 games is a match for Klopp's and SAF's first 100.
Logged
Repugnant is a Creature who would squander the ability to lift an eye to heaven, conscious of his fleeting time here.

Online the_toffee

  • clearly missing his wrapper
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
  • Meh.
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:29:21 PM »
For the US viewers out there I can add that Peacock TV (NBC's online service) will stream 5 matches this weekend, including Man City versus yous guys. Free 7-day trial and then $4.99 or $9.99 a month after that.
Logged
Repugnant is a Creature who would squander the ability to lift an eye to heaven, conscious of his fleeting time here.

Offline jonnypb

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:31:37 PM »
It sounds like PL clubs have agreed to scrap the PPV for all matches after the international break until the end of the year.  Hopefully that means they'll all be free.
Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,067
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:15:37 PM »
Perhaps the most important gameweek of the season so far. The result this weekend could have an incalculable impact on the remainder of the season.

So like all Liverpool fans I'm rooting for Ole









Oh yeh and we're playing someone as well
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,082
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:31:56 PM »
Brighton V Burnley  3-0
Southampton V Newcastle 3-1
      
Everton V Man Utd  3-4   
Crystal Palace V Leeds  0-2
Chelsea V Sheff Utd  2-0   
West Ham V Fulham  1-0   
      
West Brom V Spurs  0-2
Leicester V Wolves  3-2   
Man City V Liverpool  0-1
Arsenal V Aston Villa  2-2
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,615
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:20:14 AM »
Got to hope United win this one. Everton will have suffered 3 defeats in a row (should be 4) and Ole would cling on to his job. They're that far gone from any realistic threat that it doesn't matter if they win a game. A draw would be decent as well. Obviously an Everton win would be hilarious in its own right.

To sum up, I'll be watching this with my popcorn out.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Offline iamnant

  • ...call me Adam
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,478
  • Bob Mortimer stan account
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:12:41 AM »
Brighton 3-1 Burnley   
Southampton 2-0 Newcastle
      
Everton 1-1 Man Utd   
Crystal Palace 1-0 Leeds   
Chelsea 2-0 Sheff Utd
West Ham 3-1 Fulham
   
West Brom 0-3 Spurs   
Leicester 3-1 Wolves   
Man City 1-2 Liverpool
Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa
Logged
"If anyone at my funeral has a long face, I'll never speak to them again."
Stan Laurel

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,053
  • Bam!
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:46:10 AM »
Why aren't West Brom on Monday 17:30?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,764
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:22:23 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 11:46:10 AM
Why aren't West Brom on Monday 17:30?

Internationals next week
Logged

Online the_toffee

  • clearly missing his wrapper
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
  • Meh.
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #14 on: Today at 03:27:25 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 08:20:14 AM
Got to hope United win this one. Everton will have suffered 3 defeats in a row (should be 4) and Ole would cling on to his job. They're that far gone from any realistic threat that it doesn't matter if they win a game. A draw would be decent as well. Obviously an Everton win would be hilarious in its own right.

To sum up, I'll be watching this with my popcorn out.

I don't think we've taken a single point the games we've played without Richarlison, since he signed. Which I have to admit is a bit pathetic.

Is that what you call it? :)
Logged
Repugnant is a Creature who would squander the ability to lift an eye to heaven, conscious of his fleeting time here.

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:00:37 PM »
Every time I watch Brighton I come away thinking that they're a well coached team that hasn't had the breaks so far this season.  For all the moaning about them scoring they've actually done fine there, it's defensively where they've under performed as they've let in 14 goals on a 7.6 expected goals allowed.  So basically they've conceded almost double the goals you would expect!  Would make quite a difference in their season so far.

Anyway, they're clearly better than Burnley so far. 
Logged

Offline DG

  • Killjoy who loves himself.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,746
  • Lovern
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:18:54 PM »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 06:00:37 PM
Every time I watch Brighton I come away thinking that they're a well coached team that hasn't had the breaks so far this season.  For all the moaning about them scoring they've actually done fine there, it's defensively where they've under performed as they've let in 14 goals on a 7.6 expected goals allowed.  So basically they've conceded almost double the goals you would expect!  Would make quite a difference in their season so far.

Anyway, they're clearly better than Burnley so far.
They are a very well coached side but I think a lot of their underachievement is just down to the players they've got in the side. Potter's lead the horse to water but Welbeck starts up front, so.

Potter reminds me of many of the up and coming coaches, with the formation and ability to control the match without necessarily having to have x amount of possession. A British Nagelsmann if you will.

They certainly should be up here, too. You don't want to keep 0-0 against Burnley, they'll shithouse their way to one goal at least.
Logged

Offline eddiedingle

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:54:51 PM »
Hopefully we git rid of turgid Burnley this year.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,207
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:01:55 PM »
Dan Burn at left back is a disaster
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,102
  • I live!
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:04:02 PM »
It really does look like Burnley might flush this season. They have nothing about them this season. No fight. No spirit. They don't even look interested.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,207
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:05:50 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:04:02 PM
It really does look like Burnley might flush this season. They have nothing about them this season. No fight. No spirit. They don't even look interested.

They are a truly horrible side to watch.

Some good last ditch defending but Brighton should be out of site.
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline mallin9

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,019
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:06:29 PM »
As a big man with surprisingly good feet (code:  a big softy who can't head the ball) I've appreciated what Graham Potter is trying to do with Dan Burn.  The big guy is surprisingly good with his feet!

But he doesn't offer much, doesn't attack the ball with his head well with one caveat- unless defending against a David Moyes United side, and between his crossing and the Brighton short corner routines it's easy to see why Brighton are still not getting the results the eyes tell you they deserve.

Brighton look like a team that's just a couple pieces shy of being very good.  I'd tip them to be like Southampton from January 2021-next season except Soton have Ings.  Maupay ehhhhh, and Welbeck great movement yadda yadda can't stop won't stop never being a goalscorer
Logged
You'll Never Walk Alone

Online bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,700
  • JFT96
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #22 on: Today at 07:42:46 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 07:04:02 PM
It really does look like Burnley might flush this season. They have nothing about them this season. No fight. No spirit. They don't even look interested.

Cant think of a more depressing side to be a fan of, really.
Logged

Online sinnermichael

  • I copy other people's photoshops and twitter posts and texts and pretend they're mine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,228
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #23 on: Today at 07:47:10 PM »
Southampton go top with a win here.
Logged

Online the_toffee

  • clearly missing his wrapper
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
  • Meh.
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #24 on: Today at 07:50:26 PM »
Just watched the last 30mins of Brighton vs Burnley. Gotta say it was pretty shite. Like watching some half-assed U23 game.
Logged
Repugnant is a Creature who would squander the ability to lift an eye to heaven, conscious of his fleeting time here.

Offline elsewhere

  • No new LFC topics
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,135
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #25 on: Today at 07:54:51 PM »
Burnley is the worst team to watch in the league. Utd at least has comedy value.
Logged

Online Golyo

  • Matchday smoker fond of a good old bashing.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,032
  • All hail the Jürgen!
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:09:06 PM »
Almirón making a fool of himself.
Soton leads 1:0.
Logged
Listen, we're going to be all right, they've got someone even smaller than me. - Ferenc Puskás before the game against England in 1953

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,694
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty.....pretty pretty good
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:09:17 PM »
Che Adams playing like a PL striker now
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline Red Raw Burp!

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,797
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:10:07 PM »
Helluva strike.
Logged

Online the_toffee

  • clearly missing his wrapper
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
  • Meh.
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:11:24 PM »
Had to be Walcott with the assist.
Logged
Repugnant is a Creature who would squander the ability to lift an eye to heaven, conscious of his fleeting time here.

Online the_toffee

  • clearly missing his wrapper
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
  • Meh.
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:15:29 PM »
Hah, that's the Walcott we all know.
Logged
Repugnant is a Creature who would squander the ability to lift an eye to heaven, conscious of his fleeting time here.

Online the_toffee

  • clearly missing his wrapper
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 396
  • Meh.
Re: Premier League fixtures 6th-8th November
« Reply #31 on: Today at 08:58:00 PM »
To be fair, Walcott's done alright. Looks better upfront than as a winger, something he's always stated himself.
Logged
Repugnant is a Creature who would squander the ability to lift an eye to heaven, conscious of his fleeting time here.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 