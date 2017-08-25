As a big man with surprisingly good feet (code: a big softy who can't head the ball) I've appreciated what Graham Potter is trying to do with Dan Burn. The big guy is surprisingly good with his feet!



But he doesn't offer much, doesn't attack the ball with his head well with one caveat- unless defending against a David Moyes United side, and between his crossing and the Brighton short corner routines it's easy to see why Brighton are still not getting the results the eyes tell you they deserve.



Brighton look like a team that's just a couple pieces shy of being very good. I'd tip them to be like Southampton from January 2021-next season except Soton have Ings. Maupay ehhhhh, and Welbeck great movement yadda yadda can't stop won't stop never being a goalscorer