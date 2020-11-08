Thanks for the post Sheer.



This is a game that we dont want to lose as it may be a tight race this year.

Weve obviously had our share of injuries and we may need the experience of Matip at the back; although Williams and Phillips have done very well alongside Gomez.



The key to the game is winning the possession battle and keeping DeBruyne quiet.



Up front we will probably start with Firmino and bring on Jota later but I wouldnt be surprised to see Jota start and to tear them to pieces. In fact Jota starting probably makes more sense as we will create chances.



I think our front three will run riot and we will win this comfortably.