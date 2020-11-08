Has the footage of Pep bricking himself over our front four leaked yet? I expect he's been curled up in a foetal position in a cupboard muttering ''Is it me or is it getting Jota?'' over and over again (Spanish pronunciation)
If you're here for the Champions stamp the cheats and knock their hopes into a cocked hat. We know how mentally weak they are; a setback even this early could be curtains for any nascent challenge they're thinking of mounting, the fucking biffs
Into these, no mercy. I wanna hear Statman Gaz screaming '' 'Ang on, 'Ang on, 'Ang on'' in a broken voice as Robbie Savage pisses himself live on air.
These are the moments we live for