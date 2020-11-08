« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020  (Read 4404 times)

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,996
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
« Reply #80 on: Today at 01:00:44 AM »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 12:50:14 AM
Anyone reckon we might go with all 4 Amigos and have Hendo and Gini sitting?

No that would be suicide against a side like City, and we'd get battered. It was a problem against inferior sides let alone them.

Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,996
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
« Reply #81 on: Today at 01:02:02 AM »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:06:52 AM
Far too much confidence in here for my liking so here's a bit of bed wetting to bring it down :lickin

Our midfield is going to be a problem as Gini is the only press resistant midfielder we have available.  Hendo, Gini and Milner (?) is technically a big step down from Fabinho, Gini and Thiago.  I'm hoping we don't try to retain possession in the middle too much as I can see us giving the ball away in bad areas and being opened up.

On the positive side though we hopefully won't need much quality possession to create a good number of chances.

Keita can probably play at this point and I hugely doubt that Milner will start for this. Thiago has never helped us against City in the past, so I'm not sure why he's brought up. It's not the first time we're playing against them without a Fabinho or Thiago.

Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,436
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
« Reply #82 on: Today at 01:02:05 AM »
Thanks for the post Sheer.

This is a game that we dont want to lose as it may be a tight race this year.
Weve obviously had our share of injuries and we may need the experience of Matip at the back; although Williams and Phillips have done very well alongside Gomez.

The key to the game is winning the possession battle and keeping DeBruyne quiet.

Up front we will probably start with Firmino and bring on Jota later but I wouldnt be surprised to see Jota start and to tear them to pieces. In fact Jota starting probably makes more sense as we will create chances.

I think our front three will run riot and we will win this comfortably.
Logged
#JFT96

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,922
  • JFT 96
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
« Reply #83 on: Today at 01:03:28 AM »
If you include Bayern, its probably two of the best three teams on the planet.

Both teams want to dominate the opposition. Just enjoy the game between two adventurous teams. 
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,996
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
« Reply #84 on: Today at 01:03:57 AM »
We haven't been comfortable against them at their place since 2015. I don't expect it to be this time either, especially without Van Dijk.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,063
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
« Reply #85 on: Today at 05:05:44 AM »
Has the footage of Pep bricking himself over our front four leaked yet? I expect he's been curled up in a foetal position in a cupboard muttering ''Is it me or is it getting Jota?'' over and over again (Spanish pronunciation)

If you're here for the Champions stamp the cheats and knock their hopes into a cocked hat. We know how mentally weak they are; a setback even this early could be curtains for any nascent challenge they're thinking of mounting, the fucking biffs

Into these, no mercy. I wanna hear Statman Gaz screaming '' 'Ang on, 'Ang on, 'Ang on'' in a broken voice as Robbie Savage pisses himself live on air.

These are the moments we live for
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,592
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
« Reply #86 on: Today at 05:38:24 AM »
Come on Reds :scarf
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 AM
I'm a knob
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 