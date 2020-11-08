« previous next »
Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020

JordanTremenderson

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
I have a feeling Matip has been wrapped in cotton wool for this.  He's been training all week too, I expect him to start.

Thiago however hasn't been training fully, but it would be a boost to see him on the bench.

I don't think it's necessarily a Jota or Firmino thing.  I simply think Jota has to start regardless of Firmino.  He's our main man in form and looks incredibly sharp and full of confidence.  I don't care if that means we go 4-2-3-1 for fit all four into the team or one of Mane, Salah or Firmino have to make way.  But for me Jota has to start.  He's the most fresh out of Salah & Mane.  He's looks the most threatening currently.  He's a pressing beast too.  Klopp might want Firmino to start as he's so good without the ball and can sit on Rodri creating traps allowing the City CBs to have the ball.  I actually think that's what will happen.  But Jota played 20 mins vs West Ham, he got subbed mid week.  Unleash our fresh match winner please!

Personally I think I'd go 4-3-3 and start with Keita.  4-2-3-1 seems a bit too ballsy for this game, to start with anyway.  If we need to be more attacking then we can change it.  But I'd go with the formation which has suited us best over the years.

I would start Salah, Jota & Mane.  I think Mane could do the central job on Rodri if Klopp doesn't trust Jota to do it.

I love Bobby, but I'm going on form here.

He's Jota start!
« Last Edit: Today at 12:46:55 PM by JordanTremenderson »
HeartAndSoul

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
These lot have been playing slightly deeper and less adventurous the last couple of times we've came up against them. They seem to play more on the counter rather than taking the game to us.

Will be interesting to see how we approach the game. Hopefully Matip is fit enough to start and we can at least have Thiago on the bench. Would be great to be able to bring Firmino/Jota and Thiago off the bench in the second half.

Red-4-Ever

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
The Reds don't have a great record at City in the league of late - I think it's only been one win (1-4 in Klopp's first game there) with 7 City wins (winning the last 3) in the past 10 years? So I'll take a point with that in mind, anything more will be a bonus!
MNAA

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
If Thiago is fit to play, he starts I think. He is Ledley King like ... he can play without training
phil236849

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Great OP

Handbrake to be released

I feel optimistic this is coming before an international break and with good recovery time.  JK can say its empty the tank time, boys.  Sure, Pep can say the same thing, but this is not the confident peak Manchester City of 2-3 seasons ago.

This is also not post lockdown league win Liverpool. 

Wouldnt be surprised to see Ake at LB.

It wont be enough!
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
I fully expect Bobby to start regardless of form, for this particular fixture.
MD1990

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
id go.

Alisson

Gomez Matip Robertson

Trent Hendo Gini  Tsimikas

 Salah  Jota Mane

more of a counter attacking style.
MD1990

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
I would understand why Jota may start on the bench.
He is some impact sub to have especially if it is cagey.
OOS

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Most confident I've been going into a City game at thier ground. I'd be more than happy to start the same team again, but I expect Thiago and Matip to come in for Jones and Williams. Jota is first name on the teamsheet for me, in the form of his life and his direct running will cause chaos for the City defence. Similar tactics used against Atlanta, on the front foot and destroy them with pace and power.
bornandbRED

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
They will be terrified by Jota. Their defence hasnt a scooby as it is, and hes a relatively unknown entity for them - similar to how Salah was for much of the league in his first season. Id start him and think he scores if he does.
RogerTheRed

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Come on Redmen!!
Great op thanks sheer. Was thinking about a draw being ok from this and I guess it still is a must not lose rather than a must win. But, after Tuesday and having seen them not really hit their straps this season we must have a good chance of winning this.
Think it will be Bobby and Matip back. Thiago and Jota on bench to finish the game off.
Red-Soldier

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Beat these coonts and we can start to pull away!
Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
I'm pretty sure Jota's going to start, seeing how he was taken off against Atalanta. At the very least he will be a player who will take the attention away from Salah and Mane, I don't think the City players will fear Firmino in his current form. And it's not as if Bobby has been pressing well lately, it just feels to me he's possibly being hampered by injuries.

deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Today at 03:38:44 PM
I'm pretty sure Jota's going to start, seeing how he was taken off against Atalanta. At the very least he will be a player who will take the attention away from Salah and Mane, I don't think the City players will fear Firmino in his current form. And it's not as if Bobby has been pressing well lately, it just feels to me he's possibly being hampered by injuries.

Firimino is integral to pressing especially against a side like City, and while we certainly are flexible with Jota, imo Firmino still does that better than anyone else.
LondonLFCFan

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Great OP.

Even when we were thrashing Atalanta 0-5, bossing the midfield, pressing effectively and winning majority of 2nd balls, Atalanta had at least 4 chances that Man City players might have been more clinical with.

We have been more successful against Man City in the past when we went in hammer and tongs playing with our fabled high intensity pressing and attack scoring more goals than them.

Shaqiri could even feature in a game with his deft ball control and retention, and slick passes when he is now back in top form.

Anticipating a high scoring game of ManC 2 - 5 LFC.

Let's make our stamp in this game in the Etihad and show them that we are boss.
TheTeflonJohn

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:17:39 AM
Referee: Craig Pawson
Assistants: Lee Betts, Richard West.
Fourth official: Andre Marriner.
VAR: Paul Tierney.
Assistant VAR: Stephen Child.

Pawson has ref'd 20 of our League matches: 14W, 4D, 2L.

The 2 losses:
West Ham away Sept.2014 3-1
Man Utd away March 2018 2-1


His record for City, 15 matches: 10W, 3D, 2L

The losses:
Liverpool away Dec. 2016 1-0
Wolves Home Oct 2019 0-2
We should be looking more at the VAR these days
duvva

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Great OP Sheer, thanks for that.

Cant wait for Sunday, hopefully Atalanta was us just really hitting our stride at the right moment. Very different tests no doubt, but if we have Matip available (Thiago would also be a massive bonus), I think weve got as good a chance of taking 3 points at theirs as weve had in a long while.

RedForeverTT

Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:51:17 PM
id go.

Alisson

Gomez Matip Robertson

Trent Hendo Gini  Tsimikas

 Salah  Jota Mane

more of a counter attacking style.
What is Tsimikas doing in midfield?
Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
We'll be fucked by the referee is my prediction
b_joseph

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:53:53 PM
I would understand why Jota may start on the bench.
He is some impact sub to have especially if it is cagey.

Much easier to change the game with Jota coming off the bench, than Firmino. Now you could say that Jota starting might mean we dont need to change the game but give credit to City, they have been defending quite well of late.
This could be a close one and having Jota to come on for the last 30, could decide it late.
Barrow Shaun

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
I'd like to see a traditional European away-style performance, sort of 4-5-1 solid, really hard to play through us, then picking them off on the break as the game wears on.
Gods_Left_Boot

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Pearce saying that Thiago is unlikely to start as he hasn't been back in full training yet. Milner and Keita in contention for the third midfield spot.
7777

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 11:56:59 AM
They've scored 9 goals in 6 games, quite a poor return by their standards but without an experienced striker it's up to Sterling/Mahrez/KDB to step up and now they have Ferran Torres who looks a player it has to be said.

They've dropped points to Leicester, West Ham and Leeds. I think this game is coming too soon for Guardiola's liking, they aren't where he wants them to be. After Virg's injury I'd have said same from our perspective but if Matip and Thiago are fit then we go there with confidence on recent form and knowing that they can't afford to let us take a 8 point lead over them this early in the season so I'm expecting a compact midfield battle battle and respect shown from both sides who will both be looking to counter punch and wait for the right moment to try and land a significant KO. Up the Reds.

Seen something the other day before he scored in the CL that if he scored he would be only the 3rd teenager in history to score in 3 games on the run, the other two were Haaland and Mbappe so he is in good company...
Solomon Grundy

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 05:05:51 PM
We'll be fucked by the referee is my prediction

Can see Mo being 'made an example of'. Hope I'm wrong though.
Nick110581

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Quote from: Gods_Left_Boot on Today at 05:12:45 PM
Pearce saying that Thiago is unlikely to start as he hasn't been back in full training yet. Milner and Keita in contention for the third midfield spot.

He probably won't make the bench either
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Shame if true. But I rather he come back when he's fully healthy then be rushed and risked
Nick110581

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 06:07:51 PM
Shame if true. But I rather he come back when he's fully healthy then be rushed and risked

Completely agree.

I personally the injury is worse than first feared so expect he may sit out the Spain matches too.
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 06:10:25 PM
Completely agree.

I personally the injury is worse than first feared so expect he may sit out the Spain matches too.

I agree, and again given the tackle, it's a miracle he's not out for the year
Nick110581

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Today at 06:18:05 PM
I agree, and again given the tackle, it's a miracle he's not out for the year

The plus was he was in training the other week and close to playing against Sheffield United.

The negative is thats three games and he hasnt been involved in.
RedSince86

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:51:17 PM
id go.

Alisson

Gomez Matip Robertson

Trent Hendo Gini  Tsimikas

 Salah  Jota Mane

more of a counter attacking style.
Nick110581

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
For me, the team picks itself bar the third midfield spot.

Matip hopefully ready to go and front 3 unchanged. Jota is on fire so has to start.

If Thiago isnt ready then its Keita, Jones or Milner.
RedSince86

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
I hope Jota starts, he;s just in a  rich vein of form and everything he is hitting hs going in, nice that Pep has so to thinkmething about do we go with Jota or the tried and tested Firmino.

Matip can slot straight into the team after a injury layoff, he's done that a few times when he's been with us.

I'd like to see the same midfield that played on Tuesday, hopefully we see Thiago in the second half as well.

I can see Aguero starting, it what Pep always does with Aguero, rushes him back and make him build his match fitness quickly.



Number 7

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
No Thiago in training. I really hope he hasnt had a set back and there goes any chance of seeing him before the international break.
Nick110581

Re: Man City vs Liverpool, 8/11/2020
Quote from: Number 7 on Today at 07:05:01 PM
No Thiago in training. I really hope he hasnt had a set back and there goes any chance of seeing him before the international break.

No chance he go can off with Spain.

Think hes had a setback myself.
