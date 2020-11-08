I have a feeling Matip has been wrapped in cotton wool for this. He's been training all week too, I expect him to start.



Thiago however hasn't been training fully, but it would be a boost to see him on the bench.



I don't think it's necessarily a Jota or Firmino thing. I simply think Jota has to start regardless of Firmino. He's our main man in form and looks incredibly sharp and full of confidence. I don't care if that means we go 4-2-3-1 for fit all four into the team or one of Mane, Salah or Firmino have to make way. But for me Jota has to start. He's the most fresh out of Salah & Mane. He's looks the most threatening currently. He's a pressing beast too. Klopp might want Firmino to start as he's so good without the ball and can sit on Rodri creating traps allowing the City CBs to have the ball. I actually think that's what will happen. But Jota played 20 mins vs West Ham, he got subbed mid week. Unleash our fresh match winner please!



Personally I think I'd go 4-3-3 and start with Keita. 4-2-3-1 seems a bit too ballsy for this game, to start with anyway. If we need to be more attacking then we can change it. But I'd go with the formation which has suited us best over the years.



I would start Salah, Jota & Mane. I think Mane could do the central job on Rodri if Klopp doesn't trust Jota to do it.



I love Bobby, but I'm going on form here.



He's Jota start!