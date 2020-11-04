From The Athletic 👍



Its like my dad has had two different lives. In that first life, he had the kind of success and the kind of experiences most of us can only dream of. Hes got that to look back on. The second life has been a lot tougher but hes still here. Hes still going.



Dales father is legendary Arsenal and Liverpool midfielder Ray Kennedy, who enjoyed a trophy-laden playing career. A league title, an FA Cup and Inter-Cities Fairs Cup in five seasons with Arsenal were followed by eight magical years at Anfield which yielded five league titles, three European Cups, a UEFA Cup and a League Cup.



Bob Paisley once described him as one of Liverpools greatest players and probably the most underrated. Kennedy is also still revered at Arsenal having been part of their historic double-winning team of 1970-71 before moving north three years later.



However, the second life his son talks about has been far removed from the glitz and glamour of professional football. Thirty-five years have passed since Ray was diagnosed with Parkinsons disease.



Its been a long and painful struggle against a cruel and debilitating illness that is caused by a loss of nerve cells in part of the brain. He lives in a bungalow in the village of New Hartley in his native Northumberland  a short drive from Newcastle  with carers providing round-the-clock support.



Like Ray, his family are private people. They have never sought sympathy or pity. Interview requests are usually politely declined. But Jimmy Case, another mainstay of Paisleys all-conquering Liverpool line-up, has helped set this one up to mark his best mates recent 70th birthday.



I want it to be a positive piece rather than a cry for help, says Dale.



Its a source of great comfort to us that Ray is still remembered so fondly by Liverpool fans and we want them to know thats hes doing OK. Hes poorly but he battles on.



Hes very resilient. He makes the best of a bad situation. Each day, two carers do a 12-hour shift so hes got help all the time. They are there to assist him with meals and help him to get ready. A big thing is ensuring he takes his medication every two hours  its really important he gets the right medication at the right time.



Me and my sister Cara go down there a few times a week. Cara has two kids and Dad loves seeing his grandkids. We always go on a Sunday to have dinner with him. He only lives 20 minutes away. For his 70th, we had a tea party with balloons. A couple of his friends who live nearby called in as well. Family came to see him at different times, so he had a week of celebrations, really.



He doesnt get out a lot  apart from doctors appointments or haircuts  and if were going to go somewhere, well take the wheelchair. But he still loves watching all the football on TV. He was over the moon when Liverpool won the Premier League.



There are two photos on the mantlepiece in Rays front room. Both are cherished mementoes from the tireless work he did when he was well enough to help raise awareness and funds for the Parkinsons Disease Society (now known as Parkinsons UK).



One is of him with Muhammad Ali, the other with Princess Diana, says Dale. They take pride of place in the house. Ali was always a massive hero of Dads and it meant so much to him that he got to meet him.





Ray Kennedy with the legendary Muhammad Ali

The way his illness is, I could ring him now and not quite understand what hes saying. But then I could ring again in an hours time and he would be clear as a bell. Its up and down all day with the medication, depending on whether its kicking in or wearing off.



Knowing him so well and seeing him all the time, I know what hes saying, where a stranger off the street or someone he hasnt seen for a while would find understanding him a lot more difficult. Its not easy but, as a family, we manage.



Jimmy Case made his Liverpool debut against Queens Park Rangers towards the end of Ray Kennedys first season at Anfield in 1974-75. A special bond was formed.



Ray and I shared a room for seven years, Case tells The Athletic. We just hit it off. I used to polish Rays shoes and he used to polish mine when we got ready for matches. We were both tidy  no pants strewn everywhere!



If we were away with the team in a hotel, if one of us walked in for dinner, the other would always walk through the door five seconds later. Ray was three years older than me, he had won the double at Arsenal and he was the perfect person for me to learn from in terms of how he conducted himself and his professionalism.



A lot of people used to say to me, Ray doesnt do as much work as you, he doesnt run all over the place. That was because he was so clever. He knew the game inside out. He knew instinctively where to be. He was always in the right position.



My brother sent me a video recently of Rays goal of the season against Derby County (in February 1979). Terry McDermott receiving the ball near the halfway line in the outside right position. He picked out Rays run with a decent pass but what a first touch, just look at the way he goes around the keeper and slots it. Hed been a striker for years but Bob Paisley decided to move Ray back into the left side of midfield and it proved to be a masterstroke.



Some people used to go along just to watch Ray. I loved watching him play and I had one of the best views. That midfield of Graeme Souness, Terry McDermott, Ray and myself had everything.



Dale was born in Southport, 15 miles north of Liverpool, towards the end of his dads time at Anfield. Now 40, hes a Newcastle-based builder who specialises in fitting double glazed windows and conservatories. Hes also a member of the North East Liverpool Supporters Club and before the pandemic attended most home league games. Growing up, he loved hearing the stories of a man who turned out to be Bill Shanklys last Liverpool signing.



I never got to watch my dad play live but Ive seen plenty of footage, he says. Hes never been one to blow his own trumpet. Hes always been very humble about what he achieved in football.



One big thing for him was overcoming the adversity of being released by Port Vale as a teenager after the great Stanley Matthews, their manager, told him he was too slow to make it as a professional. He had left home at the age of 15. That was hard for him but it paid off in the end with all the trophies he won at Arsenal and Liverpool.



His goal against Bayern Munich in the second (away) leg of the European Cup semi-final in 81 means a lot. He was captain that day too (the game ended 1-1, which meant Liverpool went through on away goals), says Dale. Bob Paisley said my dad was the one he always had the most enquiries about from other clubs. But he never told him about them because he didnt want to lose him.





Jimmy Case and Ray Kennedy celebrate Liverpools 1977 European Cup success (Photo: Getty Images)

Rays health problems started in his early 30s. He suffered from fatigue, mood swings and his joints would seize up. His condition went undiagnosed as his effectiveness on the field dwindled.



After scoring 72 goals in 393 games for Liverpool, he left to join Swansea City in 1982 to play for former Anfield team-mate John Toshack, but their relationship became strained as the manager publicly questioned his commitment.



In the space of two-and-a-half years, Ray went from lifting the European Cup in May 1981 to playing for fourth division Hartlepool United back in his native north east. He was still only 32. There was then a short spell in Cyprus before another stint near home with non-League Ashington.



There was a long time between having the first symptoms and actually being diagnosed, explains Dale. Toshack used to say to him, Why dont you start games when everyone else does? Looking back, that sluggishness was part of the Parkinsons. It used to take him a while to get going. Dad always says he never blamed Toshack for some of the things he said. He wasnt to know what was going on with Dads health. It was just with hindsight that everyone realised why that was happening.



Another story he tells is when it was a red-hot day and he was struggling to do his buttons up on his shirt when he was getting changed after a game. He just didnt have that dexterity in his fingers and couldnt work out why.



In his autobiography, Ray wrote about how he often felt like the odd man out in the dressing room after playing for Liverpool. I used to slump hunched in my seat, too tired to move. I tried to kid myself I was more tired because I had worked harder than the others during a match, yet I knew it was not the case. The odd thing was, I could always perform for the full 90 minutes and was rarely the one to be substituted.



Case recalls: I remember Ray having a heated argument with one of the Liverpool lads in a hotel. Tommy Smith came up to me and said, Can you speak to Ray? Its getting out of hand and youre the only one he will listen to.



When Ray told me what it was about, it was nothing. I told him to leave it and he did. You started to notice little things that werent right, and he was always so tired.



Ray was finally diagnosed with Parkinsons at the age of 35. Most people who develop the disease are over 60. There is no cure and its simply a case of managing it with medication.



When I was a kid, there were times when Dad wouldnt be well enough to come along and watch me play football, so this illness was just something I grew up with, says Dale. It became part of our normal life. Its been such a long time, decades, and the symptoms have changed over the years. He started off shaking, where now he doesnt really have tremors.



Its a degenerative disease. They have to tailor the medication to that particular time. A certain medication works for so long and as the disease progresses they need to change it and try something else. Its not like they say to everyone with Parkinsons, Just take this (single drug). Its quite an individual illness, people have it to varying degrees. He still goes to the hospital about every six months.



A new study came out recently about how ex-footballers are much more likely to get dementia in later life. Theres no proven link between Parkinsons and playing football but thats not to say that there isnt one. Theres a lot of research going on.



Parkinsons robbed Ray of the opportunity to pursue a second career in coaching. The testimonial Arsenal and Liverpool put on at Highbury in 1991 (pictured top) initially helped financially.



My sister and I were mascots, recalls Dale. I saw the photo on Twitter recently where Dad was coming out of the tunnel and Im in the corner of it. The Liverpool kit was too big for me and the Arsenal kit was too small for my sister.





But I refused to swap because I was like, I have to be the Liverpool mascot, so I rolled the shorts up and tucked the shirt in. She had to squeeze into the Arsenal strip. That day meant so much to Dad. I remember as he was coming back through the tunnel Roy Evans and Ronnie Moran were in tears and hugging him. It was emotional.



In 1993, Ray took the difficult decision to sell all his medals and his 17 England caps.



It was just a case of not being able to earn a living, and at that point he still had a lot of his life still left to live, Dale adds. It was more for a safety net than anything else. He had his pension but apart from that he was no longer bringing an income in.



I know some of his Liverpool medals are in the National Football Museum in Manchester. Ive actually got seven of his England caps. The guy who bought them in the auction left them to me in his will, which was an amazing gesture.



In 2008, a group of Liverpool fans led by Karl Coppack launched the Ray of Hope Appeal. Their efforts, which included auctioning signed items and visiting all 92 league grounds in England and Wales, raised around £50,000. It was unreal what they achieved, says Dale. It was a massive help and took the pressure off. It meant Dad could relax and not have that worry. It was totally off their own back and it was much appreciated.



The following year, Ray was guest of honour at Anfield for what turned out to be a thrilling 4-4 draw between Liverpool and Arsenal. Before kick-off that night, both sets of supporters paid tribute to him with mosaics of his shirt numbers at the two clubs, 5 and 10, on the Kop and in the away end.





Kennedy is an Arsenal hero after scoring the goal that won them the title at Tottenham in 1971 (Photo: Getty Images)

At the time, Dad was quite unsteady on his feet and I was worried he was going to fall over, says Dale. But when he stepped back onto that field and waved to the fans it was like he gained extra strength from somewhere inside him. It was unbelievable.



His last trip to Anfield was three years ago, for a 3-0 win over Bournemouth. It would be difficult to take Dad to another game as its quite an exertion for him but I would like to try again one day, he adds.



Theres been some financial help over the years from the Professional Footballers Association to buy furniture and make changes to the bungalow given his increasing lack of mobility.



Before the pandemic, Case would fly up from Southampton to visit his old pal.



I last went just before COVID struck, he says. I used to phone quite regularly but its become more difficult to understand what Ray says. The last time I visited, Dale came along too and helped translate for me.



Its hard seeing someone you care about like that. I mean, how do you handle something like that? What hes gone through, and for so long, I dont know how hes done it. Its just so sad. I know some of the lads find it too hard and want to remember Ray the way he was.



Hes not great on his feet. I was making a cup of tea for us in his kitchen and heard him tumble over. I was like, Come on, Ray, what are you doing down there? We still have a joke, like old times. Thats what were like. He still watches a lot of football.



Everywhere I go, every function I do, people always ask me, Hows your mate Ray doing? Hes still so loved and always in the supporters minds.



Thats a source of great comfort for Rays family.



We stay positive, Dale says. The good thing is that he battles on. He never complains. Hes still got a good sense of humour. When I go down there, we still have a laugh. Its not like you go down there and he doesnt know who you are. He still has a quality of life. He knows whats going on.



Some of the great players my dad played with, like Emlyn Hughes, Tommy Smith and Ray Clemence, arent here anymore.



So the fact hes still here and we get to spend time with him and enjoy life together, you just have to take it for what it is. We keep going. None of us know whats around the corner.