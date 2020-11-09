« previous next »
Offline ubb! please

Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #80 on: November 9, 2020, 12:38:56 PM »
I'm happy with one more round but it shouldn't be anyone from the ineligible list.
Online Something Worse

Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #81 on: November 9, 2020, 02:56:10 PM »
Alright, happy to leave it as is! I'll put the matches up tonight
Offline XabiArt

Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #82 on: November 9, 2020, 03:43:34 PM »
Yeah finish up. Not the worst idea but if someone sneaks in a big player they will probably guarantee win.
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #83 on: November 9, 2020, 04:06:32 PM »
Will post me team with pics in a couple hours when off me mobile  :wave
Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #84 on: November 9, 2020, 05:51:56 PM »
VADER



GOLDUST



RICK THE MODEL MARTEL



THE NASTY BOYS

Offline Lawnmowerman

Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #85 on: November 9, 2020, 05:59:38 PM »
You know what would have been interesting on the 6th pick. To pick a wrestler that has never won a singles strap, or tag team even, in any of the major promotions, or the 'obscure' ones (as some humanoid in here said...)
Online Something Worse

Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 02:01:42 AM »
Is everyone ok with a bracket like this, since we only have 12 teams?



Essentially means 4 byes. Open to other ideas - I was gonna put joke teams in but I don't trust you idiots not to vote for them!
Offline Hellrazor

Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 07:59:24 AM »
just an idea

4 groups of 3

each team play each other once

winner of each group is into semi final
Offline kloppagetime

Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 09:45:27 AM »
Sting



Shawn Michaels



Jushin Thunder Liger


Hernandez and Homicide
Offline fucking appalled

Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 09:45:31 AM »
Nah Id go straight knock outs
Offline Hellrazor

Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 11:22:23 AM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Yesterday at 09:45:31 AM
Nah Id go straight knock outs
nothing wrong with that

id maybe put the wildcards against one in another in quarters like they did in some tournaments like at wrestlemania 4 and survivor series 98. we did similar last year as 2 people pulled out to leave us with 14

4 byes

4 matches between remaining 8

quarters

bye 1 v bye 2
bye3 v bye 4

other 4 randomly drawn

anyway ill just go with whatever is done
Online Something Worse

Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 03:00:46 PM »
Quote from: Hellrazor on Yesterday at 11:22:23 AM
nothing wrong with that

id maybe put the wildcards against one in another in quarters like they did in some tournaments like at wrestlemania 4 and survivor series 98. we did similar last year as 2 people pulled out to leave us with 14

4 byes

4 matches between remaining 8

quarters

bye 1 v bye 2
bye3 v bye 4

other 4 randomly drawn

anyway ill just go with whatever is done

So just match the byes all the way through? I like that...gives more people matches against each other
Offline Elzar

Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 03:31:49 PM »
I say get some rasslin going!

Online Something Worse

Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #93 on: Today at 02:46:13 AM »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 03:31:49 PM
I say get some rasslin going!



As you wish!

All matches are up. The "D" bracket is just all the bye rounds, so someone is getting a free pass in a couple of rounds.

Gotta say, I really like how this has turned out. Every team is solid and a potential winner! Thank you all for your patience with this, this is my favorite type of draft.
