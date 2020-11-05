« previous next »
8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)

Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #40 on: November 5, 2020, 11:13:42 PM »
Samie:
 :wanker

Fuck off! I'm taking Dusty.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #41 on: November 5, 2020, 11:44:54 PM »
Stockholm Syndrome:
Quick question, should we treat cruiseweight/lightheavyweight titles as midcard titles? And what about the hardcore title?
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #42 on: November 5, 2020, 11:49:12 PM »
Elzar:
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on November  5, 2020, 11:44:54 PM
Quick question, should we treat cruiseweight/lightheavyweight titles as midcard titles? And what about the hardcore title?

I'd say all titles below the main one is a midcard title
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #43 on: November 6, 2020, 01:40:16 AM »
Something Worse:
Quote from: Elzar on November  5, 2020, 11:49:12 PM
I'd say all titles below the main one is a midcard title

Yep, I considered ruling out some of the lowest end ones but I feel like every IC Champ during the hardcore era held that belt too
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #44 on: November 6, 2020, 11:59:09 PM »
Something Worse:
ROUND 4 RESULTS

Samie: Lance Storm, Booker T and Stevie Ray, Giant Gonzalez
Tubby: Edge and Christian, Steve Austin
Lobo: D'Lo Brown, Edge and Christian, John Cena
Kloppagetime: Edge and Christian, Shawn Michaels
Betty Blue: Steve Austin
Hellrazor: Tito Santana, Edge and Christian, Triple H
Stockholm Syndrome: Tajiri, Sheamus and Cesaro, John Cena
Elzar: Booker T and Stevie Ray, Rey Mysterio
Wullie: Hardcore Holly, Andre the Giant
Lawnmowerman: Nasty Boys, Rick Martel
XabiArt: Rikishi, Road Dogg and Billy Gunn, Triple H
Max Powers: The Hardyz, Triple H
Y2J: No Picks
Liverluke: No Picks

You guys are wild as hell hahahaha fuck. How do multiple people go for Harlem Heat while the Hardyz and Outlaws are picked up unopposed?

Special commiserations to Tubby, who took Austin, told everyone he took Austin, and then got spite-fucked by Betty!

And congrats to Wullie and Lawnmowerman for filling out your teams!
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #45 on: November 7, 2020, 12:01:01 AM »
Something Worse:
OP has the requirements for each team if you're getting lost.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #46 on: November 7, 2020, 12:02:11 AM »
Samie:
Yes! I have my man.  ;D

« Last Edit: November 7, 2020, 12:04:47 AM by Samie »
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #47 on: November 7, 2020, 12:20:47 AM »
Betty Blue:
Mission accomplished.

Disappointed in the lack of tactical blocking from others though. That's half the fun in these things!
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #48 on: November 7, 2020, 12:25:12 AM »
Samie:
Elzhar blocked me on of all things on Harlem Heat for fucks sake.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #49 on: November 7, 2020, 12:55:46 AM »
Something Worse:
Quote from: Betty Blue on November  7, 2020, 12:20:47 AM
Mission accomplished.

Disappointed in the lack of tactical blocking from others though. That's half the fun in these things!

Maybe Kloppagetime was trying to block you all for HBK?
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #50 on: November 7, 2020, 01:00:37 AM »
Betty Blue:
Quote from: Something Worse on November  7, 2020, 12:55:46 AM
Maybe Kloppagetime was trying to block you all for HBK?

I'm talking more about the guys with midcard picks. I tried to do it picking Arn last round. I'd have loved to see someone cockblock the Hardyz via Matt.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #51 on: November 7, 2020, 07:57:21 AM »
Lawnmowerman:
Had no idea that was encouraged in these sheep things
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #52 on: November 7, 2020, 10:53:46 AM »
Wullie160975:
Quote from: Samie on November  7, 2020, 12:02:11 AM
Yes! I have my man.  ;D


I see your giant and raise you

Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #53 on: November 7, 2020, 11:51:56 AM »
Betty Blue:
Quote from: Lawnmowerman on November  7, 2020, 07:57:21 AM
Had no idea that was encouraged in these sheep things

Yep, half the fun in these things is torpedoing other people's picks. Sure, you can go about your own business and create a decent team, but fucking someone else over is so much more fun.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #54 on: November 7, 2020, 08:55:04 PM »
Something Worse:
ROUND 5 RESULTS

Samie: Gerry and Jack Brisco
Tubby: Usos, Rick Rude
Lobo: Usos, Roman Reigns
Kloppagetime: Demolition
Betty Blue: Jake Roberts
Hellrazor: Demolition, Rick Rude
Stockholm Syndrome: Eddie Guerrero
Elzar: Rock n Roll Express
XabiArt: Eddie Guerrero
Max Powers: Batista
Y2J: No Pick
Liverluke: No Pick

Congrats Samie, Betty, Elzar and Max for completing your teams!

Go again lads!
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #55 on: November 7, 2020, 08:56:51 PM »
ubb! please:
FFS Lobo.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #56 on: November 7, 2020, 08:59:55 PM »
Samie:
Go on the Brisco's!  8)
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #57 on: November 7, 2020, 09:00:55 PM »
Betty Blue:
Quote from: ubb! please on November  7, 2020, 08:56:51 PM
FFS Lobo.

How have you both picked a tag team I've literally never heard of  :lmao
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #58 on: November 7, 2020, 09:06:06 PM »
ubb! please:
Quote from: Betty Blue on November  7, 2020, 09:00:55 PM
How have you both picked a tag team I've literally never heard of  :lmao

This doesn't bode well for voting, they've been one of the major tag teams of the past 10 years.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #59 on: November 7, 2020, 09:09:50 PM »
Betty Blue:
Quote from: ubb! please on November  7, 2020, 09:06:06 PM
This doesn't bode well for voting, they've been one of the major tag teams of the past 10 years.

I don't know anything about wrestling post-early 00s.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #60 on: November 7, 2020, 09:12:10 PM »
ubb! please:
Quote from: Betty Blue on November  7, 2020, 09:09:50 PM
I don't know anything about wrestling post-early 00s.

This is what it looks like these days.

Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #61 on: November 7, 2020,
Quote from: ubb! please on November  7, 2020, 09:12:10 PM
This is what it looks like these days.



Does anyone do a leg drop as a finishing move?
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #62 on: November 7, 2020, 09:18:22 PM »
Some of these newbies would fuckup a leg drop mate.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #63 on: November 7, 2020, 09:18:42 PM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on November  7, 2020, 09:14:49 PM
Does anyone do a leg drop as a finishing move?

Yep!  But from the top rope with a triple somersault.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #64 on: November 7, 2020, 09:25:46 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on November  7, 2020, 09:18:42 PM
Yep!  But from the top rope with a triple somersault.

I bet none of them can do ring psychology like Jake though.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #65 on: November 7, 2020, 09:54:05 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on November  7, 2020, 09:06:06 PM
This doesn't bode well for voting, they've been one of the major tag teams of the past 10 years.

There's a bunch of wrestlers I have avoided because I was worried those voting may not know them, although I failed on the tag team (hoping to get some votes on the back of Sheamus being a red though  ;D)
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 10:24:52 AM »
Is NJWP counting as a major promotion?
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 12:12:58 PM »
Quote from: Wullie160975 on Yesterday at 10:24:52 AM
Is NJWP counting as a major promotion?

Yeah any major foreign promotion.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 03:16:10 PM »
Quote from: ubb! please on Yesterday at 12:12:58 PM
Yeah any major foreign promotion.

Yeah that's how Brock got through the first round.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 10:55:16 PM »
ROUND 6 RESULTS

Tubby: The Young Bucks, Mr Perfect
Lobo: The Wild Samoans
Kloppagetime:The Young Bucks
Hellrazor: Minnesota Wrecking Crew (Gene and Lars Anderson), Ultimate Warrior
Stockholm Syndrome: Mr Perfect
XabiArt: Yokozuna
Y2J:
Liverluke:

Hahaha poor Tubby!

Congrats to Lobo, Hellrazor and Xabi for finishing their teams!
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 11:13:46 PM »
Epic stuff  :lmao

Theoretically, these two could block eachother for every tag team with 3 belts or more.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 11:48:08 PM »
FFS.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 11:58:57 PM »
I'm so glad this is happening to a season veteran and not some poor guy who's doing their first ever sheep draft haha.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #73 on: Today at 07:22:01 AM »
ROUND 7 RESULTS

Tubby: Kerry Von Erich and Bruiser Brody, Rob Van Dam
Stockholm Syndrome: Randy Orton
Kloppagetime: LAX (Hernandez and Homicide)

Amazing. And Randy Orton is the pick of the draft IMO.

ONE FINAL ROUND

You may now pick one wrestler from the ineligible list to replace one of your own. There is no risk here, but sheep rules apply and they must be a like for like replacement eg Owen Hart for midcard or wildcard, not to replace a World Champion.

If two people pick the same wrestler nobody gets him and you both keep your original wrestlers. This is it. After this your teams are final. If you would rather not change anyone let me know or it's the full 24 hour deadline.

YOU MUST TELL ME WHO YOU ARE DROPPING AS WELL OR YOUR PICK IS NULL AND VOID
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #74 on: Today at 07:40:39 AM »
Can I vote that we not do a final round?

I think someone said earlier that this is the first time we've ever had a set of really balanced teams in a Survivor Series. Feels like this round will likely ruin this.
Logged
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #75 on: Today at 07:53:11 AM »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 07:40:39 AM
Can I vote that we not do a final round?

I think someone said earlier that this is the first time we've ever had a set of really balanced teams in a Survivor Series. Feels like this round will likely ruin this.

I'm going to bed, but I'm happy to go with the majority on this so I'll see what you decide in the am.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #76 on: Today at 08:05:27 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on Today at 07:53:11 AM
I'm going to bed, but I'm happy to go with the majority on this so I'll see what you decide in the am.

Sound, I don't mind either. Just enjoying not seeing Stone Cold and Bret auto-winning the draft for someone.
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #77 on: Today at 08:09:59 AM »
Yeah Id leave it as it is
Re: 8TH ANNUAL SURVIVOR SERIES (Picks thread)
« Reply #78 on: Today at 08:18:47 AM »
Yeah I am fine finishing up now (then again I think my team is quite strong so I am a bit biased ;D)
