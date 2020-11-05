ROUND 4 RESULTS
Samie: Lance Storm, Booker T and Stevie Ray, Giant Gonzalez
Tubby: Edge and Christian, Steve Austin
Lobo: D'Lo Brown, Edge and Christian, John Cena
Kloppagetime: Edge and Christian, Shawn Michaels
Betty Blue: Steve Austin
Hellrazor: Tito Santana, Edge and Christian, Triple H
Stockholm Syndrome: Tajiri, Sheamus and Cesaro, John Cena
Elzar: Booker T and Stevie Ray, Rey Mysterio
Wullie: Hardcore Holly, Andre the Giant
Lawnmowerman: Nasty Boys, Rick Martel
XabiArt: Rikishi, Road Dogg and Billy Gunn, Triple H
Max Powers: The Hardyz, Triple H
Y2J: No Picks
Liverluke: No Picks
You guys are wild as hell hahahaha fuck. How do multiple people go for Harlem Heat while the Hardyz and Outlaws are picked up unopposed?
Special commiserations to Tubby, who took Austin, told everyone he took Austin, and then got spite-fucked by Betty!
And congrats to Wullie and Lawnmowerman for filling out your teams!