Champions League Matchday 3

Fromola

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
Reply #240 on: Today at 08:56:18 PM
Quote from: leftfooter on Today at 08:48:06 PM
Which is the worst result for United in the Leipzig PSG game, Leipzig win? I need to know what to cheer for.

To be fair United would be better off finishing 3rd anyway. It'd be their best route into the CL next year to keep the money coming in.
Yosser0_0

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
Reply #241 on: Today at 08:56:45 PM
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 08:52:30 PM
Diabolical.

https://streamja.com/ZJzQP

That's an absolute fucking disgrace.
Guz-kop

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
Reply #242 on: Today at 08:58:43 PM
Is there a more pointless media role than Peter Walton? Refuses to ever criticise a referee or "the rules"
leftfooter

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
Reply #243 on: Today at 08:58:58 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:56:18 PM
To be fair United would be better off finishing 3rd anyway. It'd be their best route into the CL next year to keep the money coming in.

Hey let's not rule out 4th place yet.
Raid

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
Reply #244 on: Today at 08:59:00 PM
Did Peter Walton not say 'I don't think it's a penalty', yet is now rabidly defending the decision because it was given?

I'm sure he makes a habit out of this.
fucking appalled

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
Reply #245 on: Today at 09:02:50 PM
I can almost see why its given...but to book him again is absolutely laughable
Gaz75

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
Reply #246 on: Today at 09:07:01 PM
Quote from: whtwht on Today at 08:14:31 PM
He played but didnt do much
I would say he is regretting that move now, don't think it's what he expected.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
Reply #247 on: Today at 09:10:42 PM
Sent off for that?! Or was it a second yellow (would still be ridiculous but vaguely more understandable once hes given the handball).
Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
Reply #248 on: Today at 09:15:20 PM
Forsberg with the peno, 2-1 Leipzig.

Hes a good penalty taker is Emil Forsberg.

leftfooter

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
Reply #249 on: Today at 09:15:40 PM
Boom. Leipzig 2-1 up, VAR actually worked.
jonkrux

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
Reply #250 on: Today at 09:15:42 PM
Blatant pen. Leipzig 2-1 up, forsberg is classy
rafathegaffa83

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
Reply #251 on: Today at 09:20:09 PM
This teenage keeper for Kiev has been great tonight
RedForeverTT

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
Reply #252 on: Today at 09:21:51 PM
None of the french teams winning tonight.

Farmers league
Medellin

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
Reply #253 on: Today at 09:21:54 PM
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:20:09 PM
This teenage keeper for Kiev has been great tonight

Yep..like Messi 600, this is what Allison does without the deflection.

https://v.redd.it/olhfa81phax51
rafathegaffa83

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
Reply #254 on: Today at 09:24:08 PM
Kiev have had some great opportunities. Finishing has been woeful
Medellin

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
Reply #255 on: Today at 09:25:55 PM
deFacto please, you bastards

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
Reply #256 on: Today at 09:27:07 PM
PSG aren't going to get out of this group.
Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
Reply #257 on: Today at 09:27:39 PM
Gana sent off, 2nd yellow.

PSG in trouble now!
Medellin

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
Reply #258 on: Today at 09:28:31 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:27:39 PM
Gana sent off, 2nd yellow.

PSG in trouble now!

He has history..
jonkrux

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
Reply #259 on: Today at 09:29:11 PM
Gana  ;D
What a strange group this has turned into.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
Reply #260 on: Today at 09:30:56 PM
Kiev deservedly get one back. 2-1
Hazell

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
Reply #261 on: Today at 09:31:31 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:27:39 PM
Gana sent off, 2nd yellow.

You can take the lad out of Everton...
Medellin

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
Reply #262 on: Today at 09:32:22 PM
Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
Reply #263 on: Today at 09:39:15 PM
quite the elaborate move that was from the Leipzig set piece! Almost worked too.
jonkrux

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
Reply #264 on: Today at 09:39:59 PM
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 09:39:15 PM
quite the elaborate move that was from the Leipzig set piece! Almost worked too.
Indeed, perhaps should have been 3..
Psg have been shite
Ray K

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
Reply #265 on: Today at 09:41:40 PM
I switch over for Biden's speech and ended up missing 2 Sevilla goals  :D

Jesus, that Ferencvaros keeper has made two almighty fuck ups for Juve goals.
Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Matchday 3
Reply #266 on: Today at 09:43:13 PM
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 09:39:59 PM
Indeed, perhaps should have been 3..
Psg have been shite

they started quite well PSG, although they where gifted a goal and a penalty.  But yeah, they havent been able to put any sort of concerted pressure this 2nd half, Leipzig been in control most of it, and played well. They just need to not do anything daft these last few mins.
