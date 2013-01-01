Since Everton been keeping an eye on our "back 6" so to speak.

Virgil's comeback is 4 games nearer now. We've only conceeded 2 goals in 4 matches. We've worked hard.

That's the good news.

Trent, Robbo, Joe played all the matches. Ali the last 3. Hendo has played 3 as well.

Otherwise at centre half we've had a cameo from Matip and Reece Williams. Nat has come in and Fabinho came in conquered and then got crocked.

In midfield we also had one Gini-Milner double pivot (Ajax away).

Another, at least one, change in the back 4 tonight.

I wonder is there any chance Tsimikos might make a surprise appearance?

