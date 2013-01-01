« previous next »
Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00  (Read 11143 times)

« Reply #200 on: Today at 02:13:20 PM »
Since Everton been keeping an eye on our "back 6" so to speak.
Virgil's comeback is 4 games nearer now. We've only conceeded 2 goals in 4 matches. We've worked hard.
That's the good news.
Trent, Robbo, Joe played all the matches. Ali the last 3. Hendo has played 3 as well.
Otherwise at centre half we've had a cameo from Matip and Reece Williams. Nat has come in and Fabinho came in conquered and then got crocked.
In midfield we also had one Gini-Milner double pivot (Ajax away).
Another, at least one, change in the back 4 tonight.
I wonder is there any chance Tsimikos might make a surprise appearance?
« Reply #201 on: Today at 03:01:51 PM »
I wonder is there any chance Tsimikos might make a surprise appearance?

on social media he has said he's ready, and subtitled it with 'god's plan' - reckon Klopp is probably the man he should be speaking to about the matter

I think he'll start
« Reply #202 on: Today at 03:18:44 PM »
Take a draw now.
« Reply #203 on: Today at 03:19:59 PM »
Take a draw now.
Take a draw today and at the weekend. Would leave us in a very strong position.
« Reply #204 on: Today at 03:28:27 PM »
Quote from: has gone odd on Today at 12:02:59 PM
Just going by the OP, their pace is not noted as a particular strength or weakness. I must admit to have not seen them play, bar the highlights. Perhaps they use their creativity more than pace to outwit the opponent. I can see us getting a lot of joy from the full backs though, think Robbo and Trent will give them too much to think about and stifle their attacks .. with any luck!

They're more like Leeds. They're a very hard running team who press high. Erratic but explosive on their day.
« Reply #205 on: Today at 04:11:00 PM »
maybe we might for 3 at the back of Tsimkas can start.
Robertson LCB. Tsimikas LB
« Reply #206 on: Today at 04:44:37 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 03:28:27 PM
They're more like Leeds. They're a very hard running team who press high. Erratic but explosive on their day.
Atalanta are far better than Leeds with a far far better manager
« Reply #207 on: Today at 04:48:22 PM »
We've conceded 15 goals in 7 games this season. They've conceded 13 in 6. It could literally be anything.
« Reply #208 on: Today at 04:50:09 PM »
We've not conceded in the Champions League though.
