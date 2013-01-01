« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00  (Read 8640 times)

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,012
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
« Reply #160 on: Today at 12:05:27 AM »
Always love a side named after a mythological character. Shame we can't travel over to see La Dea 'in person', so to speak.

My view is go as strong as possible, get as many points on the board as early as possible. We've no idea what the future might bring. If Thiago is fit give him some game time so he is doesn't enter the City game cold. Ditto Matip if the medicos agree.

However, whatever Klopp does will be fine by me.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Felch Aid

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,098
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
« Reply #161 on: Today at 12:11:54 AM »
Not sure if Atlanta press or simply play expansive football leaving gaps.

Fairly sure Atlanta will be very concerned about letting our front 3 have tons of space in which case a high scoring game won't happen and it has the potential to be a Napoli away performance similar to 2 years ago.

We haven't looked like scoring early in many games but this would be a nice time to start.


Logged

Offline Redcap

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,841
  • You wrote a bad song Petey!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
« Reply #162 on: Today at 02:27:43 AM »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 09:09:56 PM

Id go with:

Alisson
Neco
Gomez
Matip
Milner
Hendo
Naby
Taki
Jota
Shaqiri
Divock


I don't think we're going to Atalanta to lose the game, which I feel like we might do if we turn out this team. A game against one of the best, most fluid attacking teams in Europe is not the time to play Neco, Divock and Milly at LB.

We will be turning out a team to win the game, relying on the pace of the front 3 to hit them on the counter.

We'll want a few changes, but I expect Atalanta will be a preview of the City game over the weekend in terms of the dynamic of the game. I think we'll prepare on that basis.

Alisson
TAA
Gomez
Matip
Robbo
Hendo
Gini
Milly
Jota
Salah
Minamino

I'd go something like this

Brexit midfield for experience/maximal defensive solidity.

Salah to start the game and Mane to start on the bench, with Jota on the other side and Minamino in the middle. This optimises the mobility of the front 3 while providing a chance to give Bobby and Sadio a rest.

Matip to play if fit, otherwise probably Williams because he's a bit more mobile and better on the ball, and less likely to lead to us getting penned in than Phillips.

If we need a goal we have Jones, Bobby, Mane and Shaqiri we can bring on.
Logged

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,012
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
« Reply #163 on: Today at 02:44:18 AM »
Honestly some of you have been at the sherry. Klopp will start the strongest team he can, as close to first choicers as he can, except maybe for one or two changes. There's almost a week till the City game.
Logged
Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something!

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,434
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
« Reply #164 on: Today at 04:11:02 AM »
Thanks Stockdam, the information about how they play and their strengths is really useful, especially for those of us that only watch LFC.

This would be another choice trip for the European match-goers. After missing out on Amsterdam last week. What a lovely part of Italy to explore and sample a few of the local wines and dishes before the game - Hopefully next season we can go back . I assume we'd get a good reception from the bizzies and fans there (like we did in Milan).
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,869
  • I live!
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
« Reply #165 on: Today at 04:31:04 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:13:05 PM
Good to see Diogo let us use his plane.



 ;D
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 561
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
« Reply #166 on: Today at 06:05:23 AM »
I'd say Atalanta are a bit like Leeds in that they have runners coming from everywhere and overcommit on the attack in what I've watched of them over the last couple of years.  The biggest thing would be that Gomez and Ilicic would commit to one wing to out number the defenders on one side and then leave gaps for others to run into opposite them.  Should be our biggest defensive test of the season so far.  With that said they've never been defensively solid and if you can stifle them it's usually a pretty one sided affair. 

Honestly not sure how this will go as while our Goals Against number is heavily influenced by a pretty fluky result that doesn't mean we've been imperious otherwise.  Combine that with a general toothlessness in away European games and I'd honestly just take a draw now and be done with it.  Should be a fun game to watch regardless.
Logged

Offline Carra-ton

  • Carrington, who plays there! derrr!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,320
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
« Reply #167 on: Today at 06:26:35 AM »
I would play Matip. Get the points in hand. With Matip you never know when he would be injured. Probably pick up a knock in training before the game. Play him tonight and then if he can't play against City, we can look for options. But, Atlanta is a seriously good team and could be an equally intense game as City.
If we go half intensity against them, we could lose the game, which I am fine with but don't want another ridiculous amount of goals shipped.
Logged
Hats off to Bill on his throne,
He set the club's standards in stone.
Navigating the storm,
Is the Liverpool norm,
You'll never walk alone!

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,846
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
« Reply #168 on: Today at 07:09:27 AM »
Quote from: smutchin on Yesterday at 06:56:13 PM
I guess my point is that you have to weigh up the risk of your best players getting injured vs the risk of losing a game because you didnt play your best team. Lets not take being cautious too far.

Matip is either fit to play and he plays, or he isnt and he doesnt. I dont think we need to save him for City. If anything the opposite - a bit of game time might help him get back up to speed.

Playing him and starting him are two different things. Giving him minutes in the second half is probably not a bad idea, but starting him for a full 90 probably isn't the best idea. If you push him too hard and he goes out again for another period of time is probably counterproductive for us in the long term.

We have breathing space in the CL. It's not absolutely necessary that we need a result from this game. Regardless, we're all just prognosticating here, if Klopp feels he can start, than he will start. It's as simple as that.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,949
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
« Reply #169 on: Today at 08:49:05 AM »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 12:11:54 AM
Not sure if Atlanta press or simply play expansive football leaving gaps.

Fairly sure Atlanta will be very concerned about letting our front 3 have tons of space in which case a high scoring game won't happen and it has the potential to be a Napoli away performance similar to 2 years ago.

We haven't looked like scoring early in many games but this would be a nice time to start.

It's not scoring early which bothers me it's conceding early. :D
Logged

Online Slippers

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
« Reply #170 on: Today at 08:51:19 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:49:05 AM
It's not scoring early which bothers me it's conceding early. :D

I think that's Plan A.
Logged

Online latortuga

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,528
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
« Reply #171 on: Today at 09:10:12 AM »
I think we'll win and win well.
Logged

Online Phil M

  • Fuuuck off Covid-19! We ain't got no proper vaccine, Self-isolating with no footy, That's what we call misery!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,434
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: MATCH PREVIEW: Atalanta v Liverpool, Bergamo, Tues 3rd Nov, KO 20:00
« Reply #172 on: Today at 09:17:18 AM »
I'd take a 5-5 draw now.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 AM
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 