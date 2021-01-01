

If we're playing Football Manager, then does that mean you're playing RAWKs Fantasy Line Manager? Are you enjoying simulating doing our Annual Performance Review meetings for us?



Amusingly I think it's you that is unaware when those quotes were from, yet you keep digging. These quotes aren't from the turn of the year when he started getting games, they're post-season and only three months old! What exactly are the (teensy weensy) little things that have happened for him since June that change the circumstances?

My bags were packed. My bags were packed and in the car.



That was how close Nat Phillips came to leaving Liverpool last summer.



Having won promotion to the Bundesliga with VfB Stuttgart in 2020, the centre-back had accepted his Reds journey was at an end and, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip ahead of him in the pecking order, was happy to accept pastures new at Swansea City in search of regular football last October.



That day training at Liverpool, I dropped out early, he recalled in an exclusive interview with the ECHO. All the staff knew that the move was meant to happen. I think it would have been a permanent move and they wanted to protect me, they didnt want me to get injured in training.



It didnt feel like it wouldnt happen. It seemed almost done but as the day went on, I just thought, Oh right, maybe this isnt going to go the way we all imagined this morning.



Come the evening, once my bags were packed, I wasnt going to move back in with my parents again because Id just come back from Germany so I went and got a flat and that was the process of me moving out of home again.





When the move fell through, the defender was understandably frustrated, fresh from enjoying the taste of regular football but now facing the prospect of a half-a-season, at least, on the sidelines.



It was very frustrating, he said. Id just had my first state of playing for a first team in front of fans, bringing value to a side and being more than just a training player in Stuttgart and I loved it.





I was looking forward to building on that. I was realistic enough to know that while Virgil, Joe, Joel and even Fab were there, they were all ahead of me in the pecking order. It would have taken extreme circumstances for that to change for me, which no-one would have foreseen, for me to have a chance of playing.



Even just playing, I wanted to be playing regularly and someone who brings value to a side and adds something. Thats what I was getting by moving away.



When the possibility of me not playing football for a first team in a competitive manner seemed to be taken away and wasnt coming to fruition for half a season, it got me worrying a bit because I am aware of my age.



I didnt want to turn into one of these players who is 24 or 25 with barely any games under their belt. At my age, I need to be playing games.

For some reason it's important to you to try to act like you know best not by sharing your view, but by denigrating others and trying very hard to appear rational. You do you mate.

But if you look at this with a cool head, you'll realise that your definitive statement (about something subjective) that he's made a 'clear headed, fully informed decision' is just you stretching to try to shit on some opinions you don't like



(eg that he may have served his stated goals - playing games - better by not signing the contract)

Here are the quotes in question:Either you've misunderstood or you're being extremely pedantic: I'll be generous and assume it's the latter, in which case let me rephrase to suit your high standards: you do knowThey refer to how he was feeling BEFORE last season and all the gametime he got and how he showed himself to be a defender whom the manager was happy with and waxed lyrical about.I know that some fans don't rate him, and that's fine, but also irrelevant. For the player it'll be what the manager thinks that matters, and the fact that he got game time and the bond he formed with fans and just his all round mood and feeling about this club, which is bound to have changed and improved after his incident-filled season: i.e. all those teensy weensy things that happened which means that his personal context is now very different to what it was last summer and even last October.A season - even a half season - is a long time in football. You can't take things he said aboutas being applicable to now; that's all I was saying about that.Not at all, I'm not trying to act like I know best. I'm open and consistent about how I, and you, and everyone else here, do not have the facts or the details. We know nothing. And so yes, I don't tend to 'share a view' about a factual, objective things because we don't have enough information to form a view.My 'definitive statement' is merely an acknowledgement that a) the fact is hesigned a new contract and b) the player is not dumb, and the club are not manipulative shysters who will stitch players up, so there's a pretty good chance that any decisions made will be informed ones and will have been made with a clear head. I don't see what's so controversial about that.But again if you want to be uber pedantic then yes, you're right, I don't know for a fact that he has made clear headed, informed choices; but it's quite likely that he has, and quite likely that Klopp has been totally honest with him about his chances (Lallana among others have spoken about how Klopp tells players honestly what their chances of game time are and whether in his opinion they would be better served by finding a new team). So anything he has decided will be informed and thought through.In any case, if one is going to make subjective comments then making positive, supportive ones sure beats making half-baked negative and moany ones.I'm not saying he's suddenly going to get lots of game time; I'm not even saying he'll stay all season rather than go off on loan, or stay an LFC player for the duration of his contract. I'm just saying that he will have known his situation, would have discussed his chances with the manager and club staff and will have looked at any offers that came in, and he STILL decided to sign a new contract. He's not been tricked or fooled or mistreated. he doesn't need anyone to worry for him on his behalf.Once again he knows his situation and has decided to sign a new contract. I think we can trust him to know better than you or I what is best for him. Maybe his 'stated goals' have changed somewhat due to last season. Maybe playing for any old team is now not as important as staying at Liverpool FC; maybe he caught the Anfield bug; maybe playing, battling, week in, week out with the squad drew him closer to them all and he now does not want to leave. Who knows? Nobody here does, that's for sure, despite some people trying to sound authoritative.