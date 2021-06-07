« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Down

Author Topic: Nat Phillips  (Read 151269 times)

Offline cress

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 79
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2920 on: June 7, 2021, 08:48:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  3, 2021, 05:17:25 pm
Hey Liam, look what I won


Where is his legs?
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2921 on: June 7, 2021, 08:50:02 pm »
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,187
  • JFT96
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2922 on: June 7, 2021, 09:26:19 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on June  7, 2021, 08:26:39 pm
I'll never understand some people's insistence in knocking Liverpool player's who give it their all when putting on the shirt.

To be fair I didn't realise that saying hopefully we never see him again because that means 4 superior centre backs to him remain fit was such a controversial thing to say.
Logged

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,385
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2923 on: June 7, 2021, 09:28:37 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on June  7, 2021, 08:26:39 pm
I'll never understand some people's insistence in knocking Liverpool player's who give it their all when putting on the shirt.

Don't think Welsh was knocking him, but stating what really would be the case if everyone is ready to go, Phillips shouldn't be playing, and if he is, again, consistently, we aren't going to challenge for the top trophies

He gave his all and did the best he could during our run in and contributed, but we are not aiming to get into the top 4 alone, we are trying to win the league and or the CL.
Logged

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,393
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2924 on: June 7, 2021, 10:30:25 pm »
I have to say I am with dangerscouse, it doesnt seem a great way to show respect to someone who held us together. Its like OGS only trusting his superstars and hoping he can play them forever more when half of them will be burnt out next season. Football is getting ever more congested in its workload and its more now than ever about making the most of resources.  If we applied the hopefully we wont have to rely on them test, we dont value the moments of magic from the lesser lights, from origi to smicer to traore to Alan Kennedy to avi Cohen to mellor etc etc. We have never been a galactico club and we should always have room for cheap upcoming players, unless and until there is an offer which works for everyone
Logged

Offline Wilmo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 974
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2925 on: June 7, 2021, 10:31:01 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on June  7, 2021, 09:26:19 pm
To be fair I didn't realise that saying hopefully we never see him again because that means 4 superior centre backs to him remain fit was such a controversial thing to say.

I hope we never see Van Dijk again because we'll sign and train 4 better centre-backs than him.
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,187
  • JFT96
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2926 on: June 7, 2021, 10:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on June  7, 2021, 10:31:01 pm
I hope we never see Van Dijk again because we'll sign and train 4 better centre-backs than him.

If we were able to do that then fine but you can't be comparing not seeing the best centre back in the world to not seeing Nat Phillips again surely?
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,950
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2927 on: June 7, 2021, 11:35:29 pm »
Are we still at it in here.

Great season, fantastic contribution, made the difference between the CL and Europa Conference. First choices are back next year, you'll get some game time.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline deFacto please, you bastards

  • farKnow.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,385
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2928 on: June 7, 2021, 11:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on June  7, 2021, 11:35:29 pm
Are we still at it in here.

Great season, fantastic contribution, made the difference between the CL and Europa Conference. First choices are back next year, you'll get some game time.

He'd get the same game time he got before the injury crisis this year, which is none.

Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,950
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2929 on: June 8, 2021, 12:04:53 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on June  7, 2021, 11:58:22 pm
He'd get the same game time he got before the injury crisis this year, which is none.

He'll get the odd game (like he did before, FAC, LC, CL dead rubbers if we get them) and sit on the bench when we have the inevitable injuries to Matip and Gomez.

Might even get on as an emergency Centre forward if we are desperate and learn how to cross the ball and take corners.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline him_15

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,660
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2930 on: June 8, 2021, 12:19:31 am »
Love his physical presence. Much better at dealing with set pieces with him on the pitch.
Logged
Believer

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,522
  • JFT 96
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2931 on: June 8, 2021, 11:56:47 am »
Quote from: him_15 on June  8, 2021, 12:19:31 am
Love his physical presence. Much better at dealing with set pieces with him on the pitch.

The thing is Rhys Williams wins a far higher percentage of headers than Nat Phillips does.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline phil236849

  • loves a Kwenchy Kup
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,393
  • Across the face of the goal
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2932 on: June 8, 2021, 12:46:30 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on June  8, 2021, 11:56:47 am
The thing is Rhys Williams wins a far higher percentage of headers than Nat Phillips does.

Danger of stats.  Nat is clearly more aggressive to the eye.  Just like Trent trying the difficult passes.  His successful pass rate is lower as a consequence. 
Logged

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,309
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2933 on: June 8, 2021, 12:53:17 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on June  8, 2021, 12:46:30 pm
Danger of stats.  Nat is clearly more aggressive to the eye.  Just like Trent trying the difficult passes.  His successful pass rate is lower as a consequence.

They both played a relatively small amount of football last season too, its a very small amount of games to really take any stats particularly seriously.
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,522
  • JFT 96
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2934 on: June 8, 2021, 08:55:37 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on June  8, 2021, 12:46:30 pm
Danger of stats.  Nat is clearly more aggressive to the eye.  Just like Trent trying the difficult passes.  His successful pass rate is lower as a consequence. 

I am not sure that is true.

Nat may be more aggressive but for me Rhys wins a lot more clean headers. Likewise Rhys attacks the ball better in the opposition area.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,686
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2935 on: June 8, 2021, 09:44:13 pm »
Quote from: phil236849 on June  8, 2021, 12:46:30 pm
Danger of stats.  Nat is clearly more aggressive to the eye.  Just like Trent trying the difficult passes.  His successful pass rate is lower as a consequence.

You mean the danger of the lack of knowledge to make inferences from stats/data. There's not enough info in individual event data. You've provided a good example. Stats are also woefully misused as people tend to cherry pick event metrics to suit their narrative.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,522
  • JFT 96
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2936 on: June 8, 2021, 10:42:29 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on June  8, 2021, 09:44:13 pm
You mean the danger of the lack of knowledge to make inferences from stats/data. There's not enough info in individual event data. You've provided a good example. Stats are also woefully misused as people tend to cherry pick event metrics to suit their narrative.

It should always be the other way around. Stats should be used to back up what you see.

A good example was Rhys Williams League debut when he was totally dominant in the air against Kane.

That was backed up by the stats.

The Liverpool youngster was dominant in the air against Tottenham.

Here are the numbers from Rhys Williams's composed Premier League debut:

    Aerial duels won - 6
    Aerial success rate - 100%
    Clearances - 3
    Interceptions - 3
    Passes - 78
    Key Pass - 1

Williams was excellent barring a short spell in the second half, doing his best to contain the threat of the dangerous Kane and Son.

A performance of that quality against a top Spurs side has seen him become a serious option for the coming run of fixtures.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,309
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2937 on: June 9, 2021, 09:49:48 am »
Solid argument that Al, use a single game in response to someone saying you shouldn't cherry pick :D
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,619
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2938 on: June 9, 2021, 10:16:04 am »
Seems we're sending Sepp vdB out on loan to PNE again, so if we sell Phillips - and his comments suggest he'd want to go if he's not getting game time - and loan out Williams, we really are relying on the back four staying fit. However, if Welshred is sanguine on that front, who am I to bring my 20-21 induced paranoia to the thread?

Anyone watched Sepp playing wing back for PNE? Could he provide cover for both Trent and the centre backs within a year or so?
Logged

Offline Americano12345

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 108
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2939 on: Yesterday at 10:55:11 pm »
Burnley rumored to be after him
Logged

Offline davidlpool1982

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2940 on: Today at 12:32:35 am »
Have to remember this isn't just the club's decision. This window might literally be the only time he holds some of the cards when it comes to a transfer and contract demands. I don't think he'll play as often next year and out of sight, out of mind is huge in football. If he gets the chance, he could secure his future financially with a 3 year deal at a lower premier League club who will pay him more than the £5K I heard rumoured he's on with us.
Logged

Online daggerdoo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 745
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2941 on: Today at 08:43:39 am »
It would be great to see Nat performing week in week out for another prem team. More than deserves a first team place imo, and the financial rewards that come with it. I'll be tuning in to watch, whichever team it is
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,010
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2942 on: Today at 08:58:55 am »
Quote from: davidlpool1982 on Today at 12:32:35 am
he could secure his future financially with a 3 year deal at a lower premier League club who will pay him more than the £5K I heard rumoured he's on with us.

If he goes for 10-15M then what's he likely to be able to demand as a wage? 25k p/w? Maybe from there up to 40k p/w?

If so, that's worth 5-8M over a 4 year deal. That sets Phillips up for life financially but also gives him a better chance of regular 1st team PL football. That in turn gives him a better chance of getting a 2nd contract at PL level or even Championship level (if it doesn't go so well). Sporting wise there are some advantages too with regards to playing time and development.

I'd like Phillips to stay as 5th choice option. I reckon the club wouldn't;t mind that either. However, I can understand why he might want to move this summer from a financial and sporting perspective.
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Pages: 1 ... 69 70 71 72 73 [74]   Go Up
« previous next »
 