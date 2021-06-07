I have to say I am with dangerscouse, it doesnt seem a great way to show respect to someone who held us together. Its like OGS only trusting his superstars and hoping he can play them forever more when half of them will be burnt out next season. Football is getting ever more congested in its workload and its more now than ever about making the most of resources. If we applied the hopefully we wont have to rely on them test, we dont value the moments of magic from the lesser lights, from origi to smicer to traore to Alan Kennedy to avi Cohen to mellor etc etc. We have never been a galactico club and we should always have room for cheap upcoming players, unless and until there is an offer which works for everyone