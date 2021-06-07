You mean the danger of the lack of knowledge to make inferences from stats/data. There's not enough info in individual event data. You've provided a good example. Stats are also woefully misused as people tend to cherry pick event metrics to suit their narrative.
It should always be the other way around. Stats should be used to back up what you see.
A good example was Rhys Williams League debut when he was totally dominant in the air against Kane.
That was backed up by the stats.
The Liverpool youngster was dominant in the air against Tottenham.
Here are the numbers from Rhys Williams's composed Premier League debut:
Aerial duels won - 6
Aerial success rate - 100%
Clearances - 3
Interceptions - 3
Passes - 78
Key Pass - 1
Williams was excellent barring a short spell in the second half, doing his best to contain the threat of the dangerous Kane and Son.
A performance of that quality against a top Spurs side has seen him become a serious option for the coming run of fixtures.