Author Topic: Nat Phillips  (Read 148529 times)

« Reply #2920 on: Yesterday at 08:48:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on June  3, 2021, 05:17:25 pm
Hey Liam, look what I won


Where is his legs?
« Reply #2921 on: Yesterday at 08:50:02 pm »
« Reply #2922 on: Yesterday at 09:26:19 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:26:39 pm
I'll never understand some people's insistence in knocking Liverpool player's who give it their all when putting on the shirt.

To be fair I didn't realise that saying hopefully we never see him again because that means 4 superior centre backs to him remain fit was such a controversial thing to say.
« Reply #2923 on: Yesterday at 09:28:37 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:26:39 pm
I'll never understand some people's insistence in knocking Liverpool player's who give it their all when putting on the shirt.

Don't think Welsh was knocking him, but stating what really would be the case if everyone is ready to go, Phillips shouldn't be playing, and if he is, again, consistently, we aren't going to challenge for the top trophies

He gave his all and did the best he could during our run in and contributed, but we are not aiming to get into the top 4 alone, we are trying to win the league and or the CL.
« Reply #2924 on: Yesterday at 10:30:25 pm »
I have to say I am with dangerscouse, it doesnt seem a great way to show respect to someone who held us together. Its like OGS only trusting his superstars and hoping he can play them forever more when half of them will be burnt out next season. Football is getting ever more congested in its workload and its more now than ever about making the most of resources.  If we applied the hopefully we wont have to rely on them test, we dont value the moments of magic from the lesser lights, from origi to smicer to traore to Alan Kennedy to avi Cohen to mellor etc etc. We have never been a galactico club and we should always have room for cheap upcoming players, unless and until there is an offer which works for everyone
« Reply #2925 on: Yesterday at 10:31:01 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:26:19 pm
To be fair I didn't realise that saying hopefully we never see him again because that means 4 superior centre backs to him remain fit was such a controversial thing to say.

I hope we never see Van Dijk again because we'll sign and train 4 better centre-backs than him.
« Reply #2926 on: Yesterday at 10:33:54 pm »
Quote from: Wilmo on Yesterday at 10:31:01 pm
I hope we never see Van Dijk again because we'll sign and train 4 better centre-backs than him.

If we were able to do that then fine but you can't be comparing not seeing the best centre back in the world to not seeing Nat Phillips again surely?
« Reply #2927 on: Yesterday at 11:35:29 pm »
Are we still at it in here.

Great season, fantastic contribution, made the difference between the CL and Europa Conference. First choices are back next year, you'll get some game time.
« Reply #2928 on: Yesterday at 11:58:22 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:35:29 pm
Are we still at it in here.

Great season, fantastic contribution, made the difference between the CL and Europa Conference. First choices are back next year, you'll get some game time.

He'd get the same game time he got before the injury crisis this year, which is none.

« Reply #2929 on: Today at 12:04:53 am »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on Yesterday at 11:58:22 pm
He'd get the same game time he got before the injury crisis this year, which is none.

He'll get the off game (like he did before, FAC, LC, CL dead rubbers if we get them) and sit on the bench when we have the inevitable injuries to Matip and Gomez.

Might even get on as an emergency Centre forward if we are desperate and learn how to cross the ball and take corners.
