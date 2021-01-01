Origi's stock was at it's highest a couple of years ago after two goals against Barca and the clincher in the final. His career has gone backwards since then and in essence he now needs to kick-start his career.



That is the danger for Nat. After his performances over the last few years he has an opportunity to get a move to a club where he will play week in week out and develop.



Origi used to come on as a sub and do a job for us. Almost a super sub. Adding Jota to the squad certainly knocked him down the pecking order. For whatever reason though this season he just hasn't been as effective.You are assuming the same will happen with Nat. That his performances will drop rather than keep performing at this level or even get better. Personally I have seen a player grow and become more confident after each passing game. I am not suggesting he will be a first teamer (though in truth who knows how next season will pan out) but I certainly see the benefit in having a reliable centre back in our squad. At the very least until we know the likes of VVD, Gomez and Matip can come back and perform. In my view the future is VVD and Gomez or maybe Konate if we buy him. Matip though is just not reliable enough. Great player when injury free but in the season we needed our back ups to stay fit only the 5th and 6th choice did.