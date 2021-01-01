Nat has been phenomenal for us.



Why do most people think that is the highest of highs for Nat and his stock will never be higher? While he is not going to become pacier, training with world class players, coached by the very best, being main defender for a top top team and carrying that responsibility for half a season, why do we think this is the end of the upward trajectory?



My hunch is we will definitely hold him for another half season or season at least (as defensive situation clears) and Nat could very well continue to improve with us (case in point his ball playing ability now vs when he first started playing for us)



We could sell him if we got a crazy offer but that is not happening since clubs are not exactly flush with cash.

