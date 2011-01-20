The personal success Nat has achieved this year has been one of the highlights of the season for me. He came from nowhere and has always given 100%. Given the circumstances, I don't think anymore could have been asked of him really.



I also think it's fair to wonder where his place will be next year. Would people be happy with Nat as our 4th or 5th choice next year? It's a fair question. I'd probably say yes and suspect others would on here too, but it's worth remembering a lot of people didn't fancy Lovren as 4th choice.



Hypothetically, if you were to sell him, how far down the table would you have to go before a club would be happy to start him every week? Again, a genuine question. Bottom half of the Premier League? Is he a £5m player? A £10m one? I honestly don't know. Either way, he's had some year.



I think that is a very fair post.I think Origi is a good comparison. He was a cult hero after his heroics in the Champions League a couple of years ago. In hindsight though it would have been much better for the Club and the player if he had moved on then when his stock was at it's highest. Deep down we all knew he was never going to usurp the first choice front three.I think it is the same with Nat. Personally I think this run of games has done his confidence wonders and I would hate to see him go back to being a bit part player. I think people don't understand how difficult it is for players to come in from the cold and perform at a really high level.I would hate to see Nat end up like Origi.