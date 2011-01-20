« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Down

Author Topic: Nat Phillips  (Read 132684 times)

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,396
  • JFT 96
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2680 on: Yesterday at 01:10:56 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 12:59:10 pm
The personal success Nat has achieved this year has been one of the highlights of the season for me. He came from nowhere and has always given 100%. Given the circumstances, I don't think anymore could have been asked of him really.

I also think it's fair to wonder where his place will be next year. Would people be happy with Nat as our 4th or 5th choice next year? It's a fair question. I'd probably say yes and suspect others would on here too, but it's worth remembering a lot of people didn't fancy Lovren as 4th choice.

Hypothetically, if you were to sell him, how far down the table would you have to go before a club would be happy to start him every week? Again, a genuine question. Bottom half of the Premier League? Is he a £5m player? A £10m one? I honestly don't know. Either way, he's had some year.

I think that is a very fair post.

I think Origi is a good comparison. He was a cult hero after his heroics in the Champions League a couple of years ago. In hindsight though it would have been much better for the Club and the player if he had moved on then when his stock was at it's highest. Deep down we all knew he was never going to usurp the first choice front three.

I think it is the same with Nat. Personally I think this run of games has done his confidence wonders and I would hate to see him go back to being a bit part player. I think people don't understand how difficult it is for players to come in from the cold and perform at a really high level.

I would hate to see Nat end up like Origi.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Marty 85

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,422
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2681 on: Yesterday at 01:22:09 pm »
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,247
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2682 on: Yesterday at 03:37:02 pm »
People wanting him to play alongside Virgil and thinking he's better than Gomez and Matip obviously don't want us winning any trophies anymore. They seem to forget when those guys were our centre backs we were winning trophies.
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,447
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2683 on: Yesterday at 04:04:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:08:17 pm

Alisson has been superb too

Not scoring enough goals...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2684 on: Yesterday at 04:38:47 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 04:04:41 pm
Not scoring enough goals...

Do you reckon Sheff U regretted not signing Alisson rather than Brewster?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Djozer

  • Ujpest
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2685 on: Yesterday at 05:28:33 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 12:44:41 pm
If Salah iasnt player of the season, then there is something very wrong with the voting!  And Fab a pretty close 2nd.
I'd go with that. I'd happily go with Nat as third though, he's definitely been the one that's performed furthest beyond expectations (imo), even if I think a fair few others have been *better* overall (Jota, Hendo, Robbo first half the season).

I may be being too critical of Phillips here though. Or not critical enough. I don't even know anymore. Feel free to have a go, all and sundry on both sides of the Great Nat Phillips Partisan Divide, within which no middle ground can ever be found ever.
Logged

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,243
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2686 on: Yesterday at 07:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 12:05:25 pm
TAW Embodiment of Liverpool award winner 2021 and well deserved lad.

Superb and a perfect reflection of his personal growth and development this season.

A season he can be immensely proud of 👋👋👋👋👋
Logged

Offline BriarcliffInmate

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 171
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
    • Radical Red Review
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2687 on: Yesterday at 08:06:08 pm »
I'm somewhere in the middle with Nat. Realistically, I don't think he's good enough to partner with Virg, but he's probably good enough as 4th choice and for cup games. Equally, I think he's a genuinely lovely lad who has completely exceeded expectations in this awful, pandemic season and he's been a shining beacon recently. He's coming on leaps and bounds every week, and as Pep Lijnders said about him "He's got the heart of a lion" - I can't disagree with that. He knows his limitations but he's trying to get better at the things he can do - like using his awesome aerial ability by learning to head with his eyes open.

I'd be happy with him as 4th/5th choice next season, but if he wants to move for more regular gametime, I wouldn't hold it against him. He'll be an asset to any team.
Logged
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2688 on: Yesterday at 08:24:00 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Yesterday at 08:06:08 pm
I'm somewhere in the middle with Nat. Realistically, I don't think he's good enough to partner with Virg, but he's probably good enough as 4th choice and for cup games. Equally, I think he's a genuinely lovely lad who has completely exceeded expectations in this awful, pandemic season and he's been a shining beacon recently. He's coming on leaps and bounds every week, and as Pep Lijnders said about him "He's got the heart of a lion" - I can't disagree with that. He knows his limitations but he's trying to get better at the things he can do - like using his awesome aerial ability by learning to head with his eyes open.

I'd be happy with him as 4th/5th choice next season, but if he wants to move for more regular gametime, I wouldn't hold it against him. He'll be an asset to any team.

He's someone we can be proud of, but not someone we should shape our defence around.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline blago

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 210
  • Oh when the reds...........
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2689 on: Yesterday at 08:37:20 pm »
I've been surprised by how good he has been. He has done very well in difficult circumstances and could conceivable get better with further coaching and better players alongside him. I don't know how he would play alongside Virgil. I'm sure he would acquit himself well enough. If we are signing either Kabak or Konate and Virgil returns to full fitness I can't see him being first choice next year however. If he is happy to be third or fourth choice knowing he will still get minutes here and there then happy days. If he wants to leave to be first choice at a lower club then fair play to him as well.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,396
  • JFT 96
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2690 on: Yesterday at 08:37:46 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:24:00 pm
He's someone we can be proud of, but not someone we should shape our defence around.

That is it in a nutshell.

Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 554
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2691 on: Yesterday at 09:26:14 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 01:10:56 pm
I think that is a very fair post.

I think Origi is a good comparison. He was a cult hero after his heroics in the Champions League a couple of years ago. In hindsight though it would have been much better for the Club and the player if he had moved on then when his stock was at it's highest. Deep down we all knew he was never going to usurp the first choice front three.

I think it is the same with Nat. Personally I think this run of games has done his confidence wonders and I would hate to see him go back to being a bit part player. I think people don't understand how difficult it is for players to come in from the cold and perform at a really high level.

I would hate to see Nat end up like Origi.

Oh, absolutely. A lot of people probably don't realise how stark the difference between your average Premier League and Championship player actually is, which is why it's hard to gage exactly what Nat's level is.

Klopp won't want to be in the same situation next year. We might get Top 4 this season. Next year we'll be aiming for the title again.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,856
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2692 on: Today at 12:27:39 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 08:24:00 pm
He's someone we can be proud of, but not someone we should shape our defence around.

Neither did we think we could do that with Klavan, he was just there when he was needed and no-one ever thought of him being first choice.

I think a club like Liverpool, with the number of games they play, need players who are prepared to sit on the sidelines but give 100% when they are needed (if ever), Nat fulfils that criteria.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,856
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2693 on: Today at 12:31:55 am »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 09:26:14 pm
Next year we'll be aiming for the title again.

To be fair, if the title were awarded on the strength of the last 10 games then we would have won it. Probably very easily had Nat been available for the Leeds and Newcastle games (that's not saying he should not be back up next year)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Bjornar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 829
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2694 on: Today at 12:42:25 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:10:52 am
I agree completely mate. There is nothing wrong with looking objectively at players and giving an honest opinion on them. The thing is if you are going to do that then don't accuse other posters of throwing players under the bus for doing the same thing.

Above all don't dig out posters for using stats to back up their opinion and accuse them of disliking players with no evidence.

Fair enough, and incidentally I can't think of many players with less in common than Babel and Phillips, Babel actually had the raw tools, but by most accounts little of the application and football intelligence needed. Some posts in this thread go over the top about Phillips, but equally some don't seem to be giving him him the benefit of the doubt, which given the context of this season and how he is an emergency option, seems churlish to me.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2695 on: Today at 12:43:18 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:27:39 am


I think a club like Liverpool, with the number of games they play, need players who are prepared to sit on the sidelines but give 100% when they are needed (if ever), Nat fulfils that criteria.


You got upset when I posted that he could be our very own Phil Jones in agreement with Rob when he said exactly that.



Quote from: Black Bull Nova on May 10, 2021, 11:30:20 pm
You'll never walk alone eh, great support for a lad who's putting every effort in to do his best for the club and the fans, glad Peter Crouch is still not about.


Your change of opinion is even funnier because he has played his best games in the 2wks since.   ;D
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,953
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2696 on: Today at 01:21:51 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:27:39 am
Neither did we think we could do that with Klavan, he was just there when he was needed and no-one ever thought of him being first choice.

I think a club like Liverpool, with the number of games they play, need players who are prepared to sit on the sidelines but give 100% when they are needed (if ever), Nat fulfils that criteria.

If nothing else, in addition to being CB cover, he can also be an emergency attacker when nothing else is working. We have excellent crossers, but our set pieces have been unproductive this season. Throw him into the mixer at the end of games. Although the caveat is that Klopp has shown no sign of ever doing this.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,856
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2697 on: Today at 01:38:23 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:43:18 am

You got upset when I posted that he could be our very own Phil Jones in agreement with Rob when he said exactly that.




Your change of opinion is even funnier because he has played his best games in the 2wks since.   ;D

You've got a reasonably long memory

Anyone, including me, would be upset by being compared to Phil Jones who, if you can recall, has been a figure of fun on this forum for some time now.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=308464.msg11987446#msg11987446




What change of opinion are you talking about, tell me where I said he should start next season or even be 3rd choice?
« Last Edit: Today at 01:46:53 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,396
  • JFT 96
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2698 on: Today at 01:43:41 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:27:39 am
Neither did we think we could do that with Klavan, he was just there when he was needed and no-one ever thought of him being first choice.

I think a club like Liverpool, with the number of games they play, need players who are prepared to sit on the sidelines but give 100% when they are needed (if ever), Nat fulfils that criteria.

Klavan was first choice though for Augsburg who finished 5th in the Bundesliga. He also has 127 caps for Estonia. Having an older experienced player who is willing to sit on the sidelines and produce good performances, is fine. Expecting a player in his mid-twenties with very little experience to do the same is totally different. 
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,396
  • JFT 96
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2699 on: Today at 01:46:59 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:38:23 am
Anyone, including me, would be upset by being compared to Phil Jones who, if you can recall, has been a figure of fun on this forum for some time now.

What change of opinion are you talking about, tell me where I said he should start next season or even be 3rd choice?

Phil Jones has 27 England caps, has won the League, the FA Cup and the Europa League and is 29.

I bet Nat would bite your hand off if you offered him that over the next 5 years.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,447
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2700 on: Today at 01:48:51 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:46:59 am
Phil Jones has 27 England caps, has won the League, the FA Cup and the Europa League and is 29.

I bet Nat would bite your hand off if you offered him that over the next 5 years.

Only if he could avoid the gurning...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,180
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2701 on: Today at 01:51:18 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:38:23 am
You've got a reasonably long memory

Anyone, including me, would be upset by being compared to Phil Jones who, if you can recall, has been a figure of fun on this forum for some time now.



And that would be why I said "minus the funny faces"
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,856
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2702 on: Today at 01:51:23 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:43:41 am
Klavan was first choice though for Augsburg who finished 5th in the Bundesliga. He also has 127 caps for Estonia. Having an older experienced player who is willing to sit on the sidelines and produce good performances, is fine. Expecting a player in his mid-twenties with very little experience to do the same is totally different.

I sort of get where you are coming from although I think he's proved good enough to do a reasonable job for us when required, you can't have 4 Virgil Van Dykes, I think Jurgen recognises that attitude and application matter, I'd rather have James Milner than James Rodriquez any day but I'd say Milner probably has less natural ability.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,856
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2703 on: Today at 01:52:27 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:46:59 am
Phil Jones has 27 England caps, has won the League, the FA Cup and the Europa League and is 29.

I bet Nat would bite your hand off if you offered him that over the next 5 years.

And there are 5 pages of piss taking about him on this forum
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,688
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2704 on: Today at 01:58:07 am »
In the context of this season and where his career was with us at the start of the season he's done brilliantly since he has come in. But his ceiling at the club is clearly at best 4th choice, 5th choice if we sign another CB and probably 6th choice if that happens and both Henderson and Fabinho are fit so that the latter can drop into the back line. So for me he needs to make the most of his recent performances and get a move to another PL club where he has more of a chance of playing week in week out.

Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,856
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2705 on: Today at 01:59:30 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:51:18 am
And that would be why I said "minus the funny faces"

All too subtle for me, I did say sorry 12 days ago but nice of you to remember my name.

(I had to research that answer so, during the course of my looking, I agree with you totally about Palestine mate but that's another, far more significant thread)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.
Pages: 1 ... 63 64 65 66 67 [68]   Go Up
« previous next »
 