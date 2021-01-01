I am in the middle on this, when we have our principle defenders back he is either on the bench or, if he wants to leave, elsewhere. Having said that my support for him comes from a reaction to all those who come on here and talk about his limitations (and have been for months), if this was a reaction to those who think he's great, fair enough. The trouble is some people were just looking for a mistake and then wading in with 'the told you so's'.



Senior players just don't get that, Fabinho has made some shocking errors and passes recently but he gets away with it because we know he can be brilliant.



Just give Nat the praise he deserves for the Young, inexperienced reserve player he is and the contribution he has made.



Aside from beating Everton in the FA cup last year with a clean sheet and kids, one of the great moments of fun we have had as a club, it has to be said that without Nat we would not be playing for a place in the CL on sunday. We would fighting it out with Everton for the Europa conference, or worse. If he never plays again after sunday, then he deserves a place in the history of the club, like Neil Mellor, like David Fairclough, Like Adrian, Like Baros, Biscan and Traore in Istanbul....and others