Author Topic: Nat Phillips  (Read 130340 times)

Online didi shamone

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2640 on: Yesterday at 09:17:42 pm »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 09:16:10 pm
I am currently better than those defenders.


On second thoughts, scratch that. Team is better served with the CD position vacant rather than me clearing the ball past my goalie. Big fan of Sergio Reguilon, I am, you see....

I was hoping for a bite damn you ;D
Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2641 on: Yesterday at 10:32:12 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:13:30 pm
What either of them cost doesn't make a jot of difference when deciding who the better player is. Maguire loses the ball less, completes more passes, wins more headers, wins more tackles and intercepts the ball more per 90 than the player you're telling us is better than him. The only thing Phillips is better at is throwing himself in front of the ball when a shot has already been taken, and that's probably because he's out of position in the first place!

Sorry to ruin it for you, but Manutd have conceded more goals this season with Maguire in their defence than us with Phillips in our defence.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2642 on: Yesterday at 11:54:12 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:23:26 am
Can't say I've thought about it one bit in the entire time Klopp has been at the club

 ;D

Me too! It's been lovely hasn't it? We spirit the ball away under Klopp, we don't "clog" it. Man United and West Brom clog it.

Offline johnj147

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2643 on: Today at 12:04:14 am »
Because I was behind the sofa at time . didn't realize he clears it off line .then comes out and clears ball again what a man )
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2644 on: Today at 12:21:55 am »
I am in the middle on this, when we have our principle defenders back he is either on the bench or, if he wants to leave, elsewhere. Having said that my support for him comes from a reaction to all those who come on here and talk about his limitations (and have been for months), if this was a reaction to those who think he's great, fair enough. The trouble is some people were just looking for a mistake and then wading in with 'the told you so's'.

Senior players just don't get that, Fabinho has made some shocking errors and passes recently but he gets away with it because we know he can be brilliant.

Just give Nat the praise he deserves for the Young, inexperienced reserve player he is and the contribution he has made.

Aside from beating Everton in the FA cup last year with a clean sheet and kids, one of the great moments of fun we have had as a club, it has to be said that without Nat we would not be playing for a place in the CL on sunday. We would fighting it out with Everton for the Europa conference, or worse. If he never plays again after sunday, then he deserves a place in the history of the club, like Neil Mellor, like David Fairclough, Like Adrian, Like Baros, Biscan and Traore in Istanbul....and others
Offline 1892tillforever

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2645 on: Today at 12:27:38 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 08:09:41 pm
Honestly this has to stop, Maguire is clearly better than him at pretty much every aspect of defending.
One is a vastly experienced player who is also the world record CB signing, the other is someone with minimal experience and who cost very little. Maguire has played in a settled team while Nat has been surrounded by chaos. Does this mean he is better than slabhead? No, he isn't. However, the gap between them is much less than one could reasonably expect.

What's funny is that slabhead is a pillar of United's defence while Nat is probably going to be 4th or 5th choice here if he stays.
Online didi shamone

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2646 on: Today at 01:19:24 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:21:55 am
I am in the middle on this, when we have our principle defenders back he is either on the bench or, if he wants to leave, elsewhere. Having said that my support for him comes from a reaction to all those who come on here and talk about his limitations (and have been for months), if this was a reaction to those who think he's great, fair enough. The trouble is some people were just looking for a mistake and then wading in with 'the told you so's'.

Senior players just don't get that, Fabinho has made some shocking errors and passes recently but he gets away with it because we know he can be brilliant.

Just give Nat the praise he deserves for the Young, inexperienced reserve player he is and the contribution he has made.

Aside from beating Everton in the FA cup last year with a clean sheet and kids, one of the great moments of fun we have had as a club, it has to be said that without Nat we would not be playing for a place in the CL on sunday. We would fighting it out with Everton for the Europa conference, or worse. If he never plays again after sunday, then he deserves a place in the history of the club, like Neil Mellor, like David Fairclough, Like Adrian, Like Baros, Biscan and Traore in Istanbul....and others

Excellent post. He's been brilliant and deserves massive praise.
But the thread has been dragged down in bullshit.

One faction is the people who over rate him. The other is people who decided he was shit and now can't  admit he's quite good.

The reality is the majority of us see it how it is. He'd a player who's defied all expectations and might play a part in rescuing our season. And if he does he deserves every plaudit.
Online BeingJohnMarkovic

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2647 on: Today at 01:24:55 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:21:55 am
I am in the middle on this, when we have our principle defenders back he is either on the bench or, if he wants to leave, elsewhere. Having said that my support for him comes from a reaction to all those who come on here and talk about his limitations (and have been for months), if this was a reaction to those who think he's great, fair enough. The trouble is some people were just looking for a mistake and then wading in with 'the told you so's'.

Senior players just don't get that, Fabinho has made some shocking errors and passes recently but he gets away with it because we know he can be brilliant.

Just give Nat the praise he deserves for the Young, inexperienced reserve player he is and the contribution he has made.

Aside from beating Everton in the FA cup last year with a clean sheet and kids, one of the great moments of fun we have had as a club, it has to be said that without Nat we would not be playing for a place in the CL on sunday. We would fighting it out with Everton for the Europa conference, or worse. If he never plays again after sunday, then he deserves a place in the history of the club, like Neil Mellor, like David Fairclough, Like Adrian, Like Baros, Biscan and Traore in Istanbul....and others

Great post. Top marks.
Online cptrios

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2648 on: Today at 01:25:41 am »
Why do we even need to compare him to Maguire? He's a solid backup CB who's done a lot better than most of us expected when thrust into a ridiculous situation. Can't we just be happy with that?
