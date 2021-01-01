« previous next »
Nat Phillips

Googled it, its probably true.

Yes, but we havent seen him play yet in Liverpool and PL have we? He should be better, but that still doesnt mean he is better.

Yes everything you read on the Internet is true and the club have given a player no one had ever heard of a 60k a week contract and then sent him out on loan to the Bundesliga 2...People really need to use some critical thinking here!
Probably because Klopp expected more from Kabak but he failed to deliver.

Kabak has been better than Phillips
Out of all the players to cause civil war on RAWK its Nat Phillips.
Probably because Klopp expected more from Kabak but he failed to deliver.

If Kabak was failing to deliver then why did he play every game until he got injured ?
Kabak has been better than Phillips

Kabak has been okay and its only 10 games coming into a different league, but for what little he played, I think Phillips was far more reliable than him in most aspects. Again, there might be much more to his game but that wasn't seen in the time he has played here. And Kabak was initially selected ahead of Nat because he had more experience than him, but that isn't the case anymore. His price tag of 18 million rising to 26 will probably not be paid. If we sign him, it'll be for a reduced fee or not at all.
If Kabak was failing to deliver then why did he play every game until he got injured ?

Wouldn't say he was failing to deliver, he did okay, but seriously, unless your name is Ben Davies, its difficult to not play every game as a centre half in our current team.
Kabak has been okay and its only 10 games coming into a different league, but for what little he played, I think Phillips was far more reliable than him in most aspects. Again, there might be much more to his game but that wasn't seen in the time he has played here. And Kabak was initially selected ahead of Nat because he had more experience than him, but that isn't the case anymore. His price tag of 18 million rising to 26 will probably not be paid. If we sign him, it'll be for a reduced fee or not at all.

The stats are clear. Up until Kabak's injury the only thing Phillips was better than him at was winning headers. Kabak is better.
Wouldn't say he was failing to deliver, he did okay, but seriously, unless your name is Ben Davies, its difficult to not play every game as a centre half in our current team.

Please explain then why Kabak was starting and Nat was on the bench.
Please explain then why Kabak was starting and Nat was on the bench.

Would you say that Kabak would now start ahead of Philips if they were both fit?


+ You ask for explanation like hes Jurgen and Im Pepijn Lijnders.
Most likely. I think thats mainly down to what wed lose from midfield over what Philips bring to tbe defence though as theyre both prob better (for us) back there.

That's what Nat has brought to the side, Klopp has enough trust in him to be able to stop wasting Fab in defence and play him where he needs to be and Fab provides enough cover to make it easier on the defence. In no way is it like when we signed virgil and it was a new colossus coming in, but he's playing a role that helps the team and that's all Klopp needs right now.
Out of all the players to cause civil war on RAWK its Nat Phillips.

now someone needs to photoshop the avengers civil war poster to this.
Would you say that Kabak would now start ahead of Philips if they were both fit?


+ You ask for explanation like hes Jurgen and Im Pepijn Lijnders.

Unless we were playing Burnley then for me Kabak starts.
You could say it's a miracle were 4th in the league considering.
"It's a miracle were 4th in the league considering."

I'm also thankful for all the lads for their effort.

Let's not be in this position again next season eh? Thanks for the memories now go and sign players who are better than Nat Philips.
