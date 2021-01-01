Kabak has been better than Phillips



Kabak has been okay and its only 10 games coming into a different league, but for what little he played, I think Phillips was far more reliable than him in most aspects. Again, there might be much more to his game but that wasn't seen in the time he has played here. And Kabak was initially selected ahead of Nat because he had more experience than him, but that isn't the case anymore. His price tag of 18 million rising to 26 will probably not be paid. If we sign him, it'll be for a reduced fee or not at all.