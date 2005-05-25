« previous next »
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2560 on: Today at 12:14:00 pm
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 12:00:44 pm
Sounds like someone can't give Nat credit for making us get more points this season, that's sad to see.


Nat has a win ratio of 65% in the games he has played for us. Rhys Williams has a win ratio of 67%. So I hope you acknowledge that Rhys has made us a better side than Nat.

Or maybe the sample sizes are ridiculously small to draw anything significant from them.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2561 on: Today at 12:14:43 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:09:20 pm
It is a miracle we're in 4th all things considered from this season :D

I agree it is. I don't know what the stats are so could be wrong but I presume our attack has underperformed compared to previous seasons in terms of converting chances into goals. If that is the case surely the defence has played a more pivotal role. And then if you think it is currently the 5th and 6th choice defence as well. Surely we are on our best run of results since the beginning of the season?

It's a miracle I tell thee!
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2562 on: Today at 12:15:16 pm
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 12:12:57 pm
Yep.

But let's move on and stay on topic.

Or maybe that is the topic, people seem reluctant to praise Nat & acknowledge a positive stat about him.

Well if you're going to call me cunty at least address my points before trying to ignore it and "move on".


Quote
I wonder if people posted a similar stat about Van Dijk last year if people would say it's meaningless - I doubt it.

Yes, completely meaningless, actually.

Quote
Agendas eh!

What agenda? I've literally said he's been "very very good", which I pointed out to you and you acknowledged.

Do you have the memory of a goldfish or something?
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2563 on: Today at 12:15:29 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:14:00 pm
Nat has a win ratio of 65% in the games he has played for us. Rhys Williams has a win ratio of 67%. So I hope you acknowledge that Rhys has made us a better side than Nat.

Or maybe the sample sizes are ridiculously small to draw anything significant from them.

Has Williams played 1000 mins as the stat showed? No!

It was a little stat which I thought was nice and positive, I won't bother posting such things again.

Sorry for trying to praise one of our players who I'm happy to see doing well.

Edit - not wasting my time on Craig.  I've said my piece.

I'm out! *mic drop*

Cheer up guys FFS! :D
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2564 on: Today at 12:15:47 pm
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 12:12:57 pm
Yep.

But let's move on and stay on topic.

Or maybe that is the topic, people seem reluctant to praise Nat & acknowledge a positive stat about him.

I wonder if people posted a similar stat about Van Dijk last year if people would say it's meaningless - I doubt it.

Agendas eh!

If you bothered to read the thread then you'd see that people have given him praise.

This threads fucking bonkers.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2565 on: Today at 12:16:10 pm
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 12:15:29 pm
I won't bother posting such things again.

At least something positive has come from this then.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2566 on: Today at 12:16:22 pm
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 12:11:05 pm
I didn't do the stat & it certainly wasn't the relevant part I found.

No worries. 

I find the replies from you, Craig & Trotter pointless when you can't acknowledge a simple stat where it shows Nat in good light.

Our fans can be the worst at times.

Happy for Nat & I think it's a positive stat. You don't, couldn't care less!
Err I've been very complimentary and I acknowledged the difference hes made a few weeks ago;

Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on May 14, 2021, 08:32:57 am
He's played 14-games for us, starting in 12. In those 14-games we've won 9 drawn 2 and lost 3 (including the Everton game where he came on at half time) scoring 23 goals and conceding 11, that's an average of 2.07pts per game, over a 38-game season that would be nearly 79pts and fewer than 30-goals conceded!! I know that's a bit simplistic but it's still an amazing record.

I was looking at it more from comparing his PPG from this season to VVD from last season. We also need to understand that moving Fabinho made us significantly weaker through our spine, having our best players in their best positions has helped us improve.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2567 on: Today at 12:16:29 pm
Well, @ 2.19 ppg over the season, we'd be neck & neck with City right now for the title  ;D
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2568 on: Today at 12:17:27 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:15:16 pm
Well if you're going to call me cunty at least address my points before trying to ignore it and "move on".




Spot on I thought  ;D
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2569 on: Today at 12:17:40 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:14:00 pm
Nat has a win ratio of 65% in the games he has played for us. Rhys Williams has a win ratio of 67%. So I hope you acknowledge that Rhys has made us a better side than Nat.

Or maybe the sample sizes are ridiculously small to draw anything significant from them.

Rhys must be small - he has only started about 4 games.

Out of interest what is Kabak (he must have only started a handful as well) or say fabinho in defence?
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2570 on: Today at 12:18:09 pm
We've conceded 11 goals in the 15 league games he's started this year, playing next to partners who are much younger or who are midfielders. The problem is the same as with Hendo for so many years - people assume he must be substandard because he's English and didn't come through our youth team.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2571 on: Today at 12:19:15 pm
The win ratio would be higher if we'd scored more goals.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2572 on: Today at 12:20:09 pm
No I assume he's substandard because if you look at their respective stats he's by far the worst one with the exception of being able to win headers.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2573 on: Today at 12:23:53 pm
He's contributed to us getting more points when he's in the team.

Might be because Fabinho has been able to play in CM more

Might be because Phillips is making important contributions.

Might be a number of other reasons.

But the fact remains, he's got the most points per game.  Suck it up haters!  8)
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2574 on: Today at 12:27:17 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:18:09 pm
We've conceded 11 goals in the 15 league games he's started this year, playing next to partners who are much younger or who are midfielders. The problem is the same as with Hendo for so many years - people assume he must be substandard because he's English and didn't come through our youth team.

.73 GA per match. 

Getting VvD took us from around 47 GA/season to around 27 GA/season....or .71 GA/match.

City are at .86 per match this season.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2575 on: Today at 12:30:57 pm
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 12:23:53 pm
Suck it up haters!  8)

Literally no one is hating.

No one.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2576 on: Today at 12:34:13 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 12:17:40 pm
Rhys must be small - he has only started about 4 games.

Out of interest what is Kabak (he must have only started a handful as well) or say fabinho in defence?

I was posting about all games for the club. Rhys is W:12 D:2 L:4, Nat is W:13 D:3 L:4 and Kabak is W:6 D:3 L:4
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2577 on: Today at 12:39:15 pm
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 12:23:53 pm
He's contributed to us getting more points when he's in the team.

Might be because Fabinho has been able to play in CM more

Might be because Phillips is making important contributions.

Might be a number of other reasons.

But the fact remains, he's got the most points per game.  Suck it up haters!  8)

The fact remains that Momo Sissoko got more points per game than Gerrard. Momo won 62% of the games he played for us whilst Stevie won 52%. So by your logic Momo was clearly the better player.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2578 on: Today at 12:45:44 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:34:13 pm
I was posting about all games for the club. Rhys is W:12 D:2 L:4, Nat is W:13 D:3 L:4 and Kabak is W:6 D:3 L:4

But i think for this season Nat is  W:11  D:2   L:2  - which is a 73% win percentage. Not sure if that is 100% as I looked on transfermarkt but that's what I have calculated it to be this season.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2579 on: Today at 12:53:20 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 12:45:44 pm
But i think for this season Nat is  W:11  D:2   L:2  - which is a 73% win percentage. Not sure if that is 100% as I looked on transfermarkt but that's what I have calculated it to be this season.

regarding that I was only looking at the PL. 

Not exactly on topic but Fabinho moving back into Midfield and out of defence is probably the most relevant stat. Almost goes from all draws and losses at CB to wins in Midfield.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2580 on: Today at 12:59:55 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:49:43 am
Jamie Vardys a freak.

Nats been here for the whole time Klopp has, and hasn't been considered until we've had CB crises. If he's happy to stay around as back-up to our first choice 4 CBs, then thats great. But people really arent helping themselves talking about him being above Matip in the pecking order, or wanting to see him get a run with Virg.

Again, I am not going to get into the hyperbole of where he is on the pecking order. Matip and Gomez and Konate are all far more proven, but that does not mean Nat should be resigned as the 5th choice centreback. His performance this season puts his foot in the door and as he trains with the rest of the squad, we'll know if he can/will be more than 5th choice. I dont like the dismissive attitude towards him. He has every chance of getting a run with Virg provided he shows better fitness and sharpness than the rest in training. I do not see that as being a cause for concern or wishing for it to not happen. I think Nat is reliable and deserves every chance he gets here.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2581 on: Today at 01:02:54 pm
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 12:45:44 pm
But i think for this season Nat is  W:11  D:2   L:2  - which is a 73% win percentage. Not sure if that is 100% as I looked on transfermarkt but that's what I have calculated it to be this season.

He started in the defeats against Madrid, Fulham and Brighton and came on against Everton.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2582 on: Today at 01:05:21 pm
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2583 on: Today at 01:06:58 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 12:59:55 pm
Again, I am not going to get into the hyperbole of where he is on the pecking order. Matip and Gomez and Konate are all far more proven, but that does not mean Nat should be resigned as the 5th choice centreback. His performance this season puts his foot in the door and as he trains with the rest of the squad, we'll know if he can/will be more than 5th choice. I dont like the dismissive attitude towards him. He has every chance of getting a run with Virg provided he shows better fitness and sharpness than the rest in training. I do not see that as being a cause for concern or wishing for it to not happen. I think Nat is reliable and deserves every chance he gets here.

We have a system that relies on pace at the back so why would Nat start ahead of faster centre backs.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2584 on: Today at 01:14:03 pm
Win percentage is a poor metric but he was definitely sorely missed against leeds and newcastle. Part of that was because Fabinho got moved back again, and the other part is that he is brilliant at those last 10-15 minutes when there are more tired legs and he can head/boot out everything that comes near the box. He has a big presence at the back.
It almost feels like people have already judged his ceiling within his first 20 games of top flight football when he himself is a much improved version of himself over these 20 games. He has been more vocal, he's been more front footed, more composed and his passing has gone from strength to strength. Last game, he finally got a goal. Why is everyone so certain that this is all there is to him and all there ever will be? Why is it assumed that his game reading wont improve after couple more seasons of playing at this level? We don't work with a static pecking order here when a season starts. Players earn their place in the first team squad and then try to earn a place in the lineup and he'll have the same opportunity. I can see almost unanimous agreement now that he'd be a starter for half the PL sides now when half a year ago, he was deemed to be a championship footballer. I think there's more upside left in him. I can't say if he'll be world class or first choice or whatever, but I am all for finding out instead of calling it already like I have a crystal ball reading on a 24-yr old defender after his 1st season in the top flight.
Re: Nat Phillips
Reply #2585 on: Today at 01:16:41 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:06:58 pm
We have a system that relies on pace at the back so why would Nat start ahead of faster centre backs.

Our system is governed by the skills our players have. We've had to tweak to accommodate for the lack of that pace currently. Its not a template that never changes. We're miles away from where we started under Klopp. He's always talked about understanding the skills of the player and figuring out how to use them in the best possible way. If he chooses to keep Nat, he'll have a plan for him.
