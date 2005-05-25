Win percentage is a poor metric but he was definitely sorely missed against leeds and newcastle. Part of that was because Fabinho got moved back again, and the other part is that he is brilliant at those last 10-15 minutes when there are more tired legs and he can head/boot out everything that comes near the box. He has a big presence at the back.

It almost feels like people have already judged his ceiling within his first 20 games of top flight football when he himself is a much improved version of himself over these 20 games. He has been more vocal, he's been more front footed, more composed and his passing has gone from strength to strength. Last game, he finally got a goal. Why is everyone so certain that this is all there is to him and all there ever will be? Why is it assumed that his game reading wont improve after couple more seasons of playing at this level? We don't work with a static pecking order here when a season starts. Players earn their place in the first team squad and then try to earn a place in the lineup and he'll have the same opportunity. I can see almost unanimous agreement now that he'd be a starter for half the PL sides now when half a year ago, he was deemed to be a championship footballer. I think there's more upside left in him. I can't say if he'll be world class or first choice or whatever, but I am all for finding out instead of calling it already like I have a crystal ball reading on a 24-yr old defender after his 1st season in the top flight.