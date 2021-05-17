Nat will be more than useful for a low block team, indeed he could safely be a stand out in any one team from 10th down.
For me he has had a good season for us and whilst some may not like it , we should cash in this summer.
Nat will hopefully go on to have a good first team career and we hopefully use the money for upgrades across the reserves list.
Klopp has adjusted his blueprint to accommodate CB's that are slower than he ideally wants, by dropping them a little deeper. As a result, the midfield is less condensed, and we've lost some effectiveness in both our press and our attack (many of our attacks over the 2/3 preceding years stemmed from our press winning the ball back and a super-fast transition to run at a less organised defence)
I take my hat off to him, as he's exceeded all expectations and raised his game beyond what any of us could have hoped, to help drag us almost over the line. He's become a cult hero, a symbol of the fight in this club to prevail against the odds, a brightspot in an otherwise shitty season, and he'll be remembered a long time by fans whether he leaves this summer or in years to come.
He's shown he's a very capable, Premier League quality, defender. But I think we'll sell because he doesn't fit the template of what Klopp needs in a CB. And he's mid-20's now, so likely wants to forge a career as a first choice CB; he won't get that here - at best we could offer him a regular bench spot and some cup games.
If I were one of a number of PL clubs who play with a deeper-lying defence, I'd be all over trying to sign him. And whoever gets him won't regret it.