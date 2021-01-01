« previous next »
Ravishing Rick Rude

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2440 on: Today at 10:45:24 am »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 10:13:32 am
The same guy who was constantly trying to tell us Karius was a good goalkeeper  :butt

Oh i remember that! I actually got muted couple of times on that topic in here, debating with him that Karius isn't very good.

He was wrong many times on many things tbf. I wouldn't rate his opinion as the ultimate football guru as he thinks he is.





Charlie Adams fried egg

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2441 on: Today at 10:48:06 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:30:25 am
They were both beaten by balls over the top

This thread is like a cult. One person has a differing opinion and everyone sets upon them. Happened with Phil, happened with Al and happens with literally anyone who says anything realistic about him yet wild things about him going to the Euros and Virgil having to prove he's better than him get literally zero attention whatsoever.

If people have said this then it's clearly ridiculous and indicative of the no middle ground style of debate that often happens.

I'm on the side of being grateful to him for being there and available for us, and the payoff for him is that as a result of this season, he may go on to have a better career than he would have done 12 months ago.

If that's with us then I'm fine with it, because I'm sure he knows that he won't be picked ahead of Matip, VVD and Gomez any time soon. Having said that I'm sure him alongside any of those 3 would be a very different proposition to him and an inexperienced and also slow Williams.

While there's long ball grocks in this league and in the early rounds of cups and teams that will "go long" to rescue a game, there's a place for Phillips.

If he ends up playing a part in some games next year - alongside not instead of our 3 top class CBs - it'll be because him and Klopp are OK with it, and if they are so am I.

If he moves then I'll wish him well and be grateful to him, but why people have to either slag him off, or elevate him unrealistically is beyond me.


Yorkykopite

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2442 on: Today at 10:49:38 am »
That's a good comparison with Origi.

Origi should have been sold after Madrid. Not hindsight, I said so at the time. His stock was incredibly high, he'd have got a nice contract, we'd have bagged an inflated fee. Beyond that we knew - as guilty as our knowledge was - that he wasn't good enough.

It's a bit tough, but hasnt Phillips now worked himself up to a level where it becomes very attractive for us to sell him? For all the same reasons.



Medellin

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2443 on: Today at 10:50:06 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:21:05 am
You're seriously telling me that he put in a good performance in the first half? He got beaten time and time again for pace by Chris Wood! His second half performance deserved the man of the match award he got and I said that straight after the game last night but that first half was terrible and we were lucky we didn't concede. Same against West Brom, he was terrible, yet this thread was super quiet and didn't have people saying he's Virgil has to prove he's better than him!

No & neither am I deluded by what ceiling Nat or Rhys can achieve.
I am more pissed at seeing criticism of both & seeing posters expect high levels.
You can accept criticism of senior players for whatever reason, to be critical of flaws/pace etc of these lads who have come into the side under massive pressure & I can't stress that enough..massive pressure to get points with their inexperience at this level is just fucking bonkers.



Welshred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2444 on: Today at 10:50:33 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 10:48:06 am
If people have said this then it's clearly ridiculous and indicative of the no middle ground style of debate that often happens.

I'm on the side of being grateful to him for being there and available for us, and the payoff for him is that as a result of this season, he may go on to have a better career than he would have done 12 months ago.

If that's with us then I'm fine with it, because I'm sure he knows that he won't be picked ahead of Matip, VVD and Gomez any time soon. Having said that I'm sure him alongside any of those 3 would be a very different proposition to him and an inexperienced and also slow Williams.

While there's long ball grocks in this league and in the early rounds of cups and teams that will "go long" to rescue a game, there's a place for Phillips.

If he ends up playing a part in some games next year - alongside not instead of our 3 top class CBs - it'll be because him and Klopp are OK with it, and if they are so am I.

If he moves then I'll wish him well and be grateful to him, but why people have to either slag him off, or elevate him unrealistically is beyond me.

I don't think I disagree with any of this and wouldn't have an issue if there was a balanced conversation going on rather than the hyperbole that's surrounding him at the moment.


G a r y

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2445 on: Today at 10:53:51 am »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 10:50:06 am
No & neither am I deluded by what ceiling Nat or Rhys can achieve.
I am more pissed at seeing criticism of both & seeing posters expect high levels.
You can accept criticism of senior players for whatever reason, to be critical of flaws/pace etc of these lads who have come into the side under massive pressure & I can't stress that enough..massive pressure to get points with their inexperience at this level is just fucking bonkers.
I don't think anyone is trying to be critical mate. I think we can all appreciate his attitude and the performances he has put in. Fair play to the lad.

But you have got people in here suggesting new contracts, he should could go the Euros and that our other defenders will need to prove they can get in the team before him. It's madness.


MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2446 on: Today at 10:55:11 am »
Nobody is saying he's a world beater. He's our 6th choice CB. In normal circumstances, he wouldn't be playing.

Even City would be poor if they have to play their 6th and 8th choice CBs. Don't get why people feel the need to be negative.


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2447 on: Today at 11:00:19 am »
In such an utterly fucking shite season, its been refreshing to have something positive like Nat to cheer us up.


Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2448 on: Today at 11:02:11 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:55:11 am
Nobody is saying he's a world beater. He's our 6th choice CB. In normal circumstances, he wouldn't be playing.

Even City would be poor if they have to play their 6th and 8th choice CBs. Don't get why people feel the need to be negative.

plenty are saying some mad shit in this thread though  ;D

Like charlie pointed out above - its more a case of their being no middle ground in the debate, and it often happens here. It just gets a bit ridiculous.

Instead of appreciating this great story that is happenig with a player who played 2nd division in Germany last season and was all set to sign for a championship club last summer, we have these mad hyperbolic statements about him, which is just as ridiculous as being being overly negative.   Just enjoy the moment, and well see what happens, I doubt anyone would have any problem with Nat staying here if hes happy with a much smaller role than now in the team.



Medellin

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2449 on: Today at 11:02:17 am »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 10:53:51 am
I don't think anyone is trying to be critical mate. I think we can all appreciate his attitude and the performances he has put in. Fair play to the lad.

But you have got people in here suggesting new contracts, he should could go the Euros and that our other defenders will need to prove they can get in the team before him. It's madness.

I picked up on Welsh stating how awful both were first half & took offence to it, I didn't bother with Babu's link however talented he is with aspects of the game..It's a cheap shot at Nat & Rhys & I didn't agree at all.

'When inexperienced 6th & 7th choice players are awful'..yeah it boils yer piss & if it doesn't boil yours maybe you should ask yourself why.



Kennys from heaven

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2450 on: Today at 11:05:07 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 09:58:46 am
This thread is funny, where were you lot after West Brom eh? You all deserted the thread and have now come flooding back. He had a great second half yesterday but lets not forget how awful both he and Rhys Williams were first half yesterday.

BabuYagu ain't impressed either and he sums it up neatly here

https://twitter.com/babuyagu/status/1395157269973716995?s=20
Mate - everyone in the side was being battered first half and undercooking things (Stan in particular - that went all through. He looked rattled last night)

What counts though is that each time, they recovered. Rhys in particular when he was doing a deer in headlights act. Then they grew into the game and looked solid.

What's not appreciated I don't think is that yes, in normal circumstances they would not be in the side, but this year forced our hand to put them in. They were not ready, but huge credit has to be given to Nat in particular for growing each and every game into a pretty bloody solid defender. Yes, He won't displace Virg when he's back, but like I said earlier, Virg will need someone to do the dog work for him and to put another long term injury alongside him will see us back to square one pretty quickly.

Also - again - it's about partnerships at the back. In isolation, Nat is a no-nonsense, no frills old fashioned centre half and yes, that alone don't suit us, but as part of a duo where one is the ball player and dictator, then it works beautifully. He's not a daft footballer by any means though either and his skillset is improving each time.

Quite rightly - and no sentiment about it - he should be here to stay. He's continually proving his worth for me.


