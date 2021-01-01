They were both beaten by balls over the top



This thread is like a cult. One person has a differing opinion and everyone sets upon them. Happened with Phil, happened with Al and happens with literally anyone who says anything realistic about him yet wild things about him going to the Euros and Virgil having to prove he's better than him get literally zero attention whatsoever.



If people have said this then it's clearly ridiculous and indicative of the no middle ground style of debate that often happens.I'm on the side of being grateful to him for being there and available for us, and the payoff for him is that as a result of this season, he may go on to have a better career than he would have done 12 months ago.If that's with us then I'm fine with it, because I'm sure he knows that he won't be picked ahead of Matip, VVD and Gomez any time soon. Having said that I'm sure him alongside any of those 3 would be a very different proposition to him and an inexperienced and also slow Williams.While there's long ball grocks in this league and in the early rounds of cups and teams that will "go long" to rescue a game, there's a place for Phillips.If he ends up playing a part in some games next year - alongside not instead of our 3 top class CBs - it'll be because him and Klopp are OK with it, and if they are so am I.If he moves then I'll wish him well and be grateful to him, but why people have to either slag him off, or elevate him unrealistically is beyond me.