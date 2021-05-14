I think the fact that Jurgen would rather play both Hendo and Fabinho and deprive himself of a Defensive Midfield player speaks volumes. I love Nat's attitude and ability to perform at his maximum, but the fact that Jurgen would basically play anyone but Nat speaks volumes.



The reality is that Nat only plays when we are down to the absolute bare bones.



I love the fella and his attitude but if we didn't lose our 3 first choice centre backs and Hendo and Fabinho then he wouldn't have got a look in.



But like so many others you seem to be missing the key fact that at one time, early on in the season, Nat and Rhys were simply not ready to play regularly in defence, and certainly not to form a partnershiop without any senior CB there to lead and help them. So it's no surprise that Klopp played Fab and even Hendo there whenever he felt he needed to, even if it meant reducing midfleld effectiveness.But time has passed; lots of emergency coaching and training and practice has taken place, and now I think Klopp would be much more sanguine about playing Nat certainly in just about any game; maybe not Rhys quite yet. And he's now less likely to move Fab and or Hendo out of midfield.Of course he'd prefer Kabak there and prefer more ideal CBs even more, but the point is that Klopp's views; what he's prepared to risk doing, will have evolved as these extremely inexperienced young players became better suited to the tasks they needed to perform. They'll never be perfect for the roles for all the reasons discussed ad nauseum, but things have not stood still. Those early months with Fab/Hendo out of position were necessary; they weren't a mistake or something that needs questioning; it needed to be done so that now it no longer needs to be done, so to speak.It's quite amazing how so few seem to grasp this. Perhaps because people love to think they've spotted a flaw that the manager had not thought of; that they'd have done better. As if!