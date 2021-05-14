I am amazed that anybody thinks that Nat and Rhys will have careers at Liverpool. They are good players no doubt, but when you predicate a style of play based on having top centre backs who not only defend with skill and intelligence but have outstanding pace and excellent long distance passing (VVD in particular) how can these two be integral to that? I am not critcising them, they have done admirably, but their lack of pace alone will see them finding another team. I suppose the test would be if they were on the market, how many, if any, top clubs would sign them?