« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Down

Author Topic: Nat Phillips  (Read 111811 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,181
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2080 on: Today at 09:17:12 am »
I hope we keep the lad.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,284
  • JFT 96
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2081 on: Today at 11:22:03 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:15:30 am
But there's a fair argument that they were pushed on because the initial midfield/creativity plan had not worked out due injury and absence. As the poster said, there's a reason why we kept buying midfielders who could create and supply; we tried to buy Fekir, too, remember.

Sometimes a working system comes about due to accident.

But this has nothing to do with Nat, who is boss and strangely sexy as well, which is another reason to keep him...

It is to do with Nat though. As you say the system may have come about by accident, but it is hugely effective and allows both Trent and Robbo to utilize their best qualities. Last season with Robbo and Trent pushed up and playing almost as wingers we were practically unplayable.

It is no surprise to me that we haven't really been linked with attacking mids of late but all the talk has been about Konate who would be absolutely perfect for last seasons system.

Our recent form has come about because we have abandoned the likes of Ox, Keita and Jones and gone for a more workmanlike midfield 3. The constant issue during our good run has been Nat getting done for pace.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2082 on: Today at 11:28:16 am »
I hope that whoever organises the fans awards given out at the last home game has done something for Nat in recognition of his contribution this season.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,284
  • JFT 96
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2083 on: Today at 11:31:59 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:28:16 am
I hope that whoever organises the fans awards given out at the last home game has done something for Nat in recognition of his contribution this season.

He definitely deserves something, most improved player would be perfect.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,377
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2084 on: Today at 11:39:32 am »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 09:13:56 am
Anyone suggesting we keep the lad is truly off their heads.

He really isn't good enough.

If we manage top 4 put him in the same category as Igor Biscan as a cult hero and be done with it.

Thanks for the memories mate, you played your part.
Surely its possible to praise the lad and appreciate the fact that he stepped up when needed and then just leave it at that without the other comments. Let Klopp and Phillips decide whats best for his career.

Can you imagine being 5th choice CB and going from the exit door to playing with a team of top class, wealthy winners. Then making mistakes early on. Then turning it round. The whole journey takes guts and character.

Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,990
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2085 on: Today at 12:02:20 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 09:13:56 am
Anyone suggesting we keep the lad is truly off their heads.

He really isn't good enough.

If we manage top 4 put him in the same category as Igor Biscan as a cult hero and be done with it.

Thanks for the memories mate, you played your part.

Biscan had his moments but he could also be a lazy bastard which isn't endearing. I remember that Burnley away game in the cup with Traore's own goal. He barely broke into a jog all game.

Players with Phillips's mentality are less common, even with limited technical ability (Dirk Kuyt for example). Carragher made over 700 appearances for Liverpoool. Not on technical ability or pace.

Keeping Phillips around as back up is if nothing else good insurance on not having to piss about with midfielders in defence next season. He's a solid Premier League defender.



Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,828
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2086 on: Today at 12:11:54 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:17:12 am
I hope we keep the lad.

You are truly off your head.




:D
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,377
  • YNWA
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2087 on: Today at 12:14:31 pm »
I'd keep him over signing Kabak to be honest, even more so if he'd sign a 1 or 2 year extension.

With Gomez, VVD and Matip all coming back from long injuries it's going to be important to have a new defender (Konate I assume) plus some cover why them 3 come up to speed.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,847
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2088 on: Today at 12:16:47 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:52:23 pm
Over the years I've felt it necessary to post things 'as a poster not a Mod'. So to be clear I'm posting this as a Mod  :) - how the fucking hell have you lasted so long on this forum?


 ;D

Whatever happens to Nat in his career, can only look at him with a great deal of fondness and more importantly admiration.

To go from playing in Bundesliga 2 last year, to almost leaving last day of transfer window (and thank goodness that fell through), to this now. 

Never ever forget he is the king of arial duels.   The man has a head seemingly made of carbon (apart form that one little area that got cut the other week).
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,284
  • JFT 96
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2089 on: Today at 12:21:51 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:16:47 pm

 ;D

Whatever happens to Nat in his career, can only look at him with a great deal of fondness and more importantly admiration.

To go from playing in Bundesliga 2 last year, to almost leaving last day of transfer window (and thank goodness that fell through), to this now. 

Never ever forget he is the king of arial duels.   The man has a head seemingly made of carbon (apart form that one little area that got cut the other week).

He has probably had the one of the most bizarre careers I have ever seen. If someone had written a book about a kid who was off to college in America until he got a phone call from Liverpool and ended up playing in the Champions League you would say it was too farfetched to be believable.

Nat deserves all the praise in the World for making every last ounce of his ability count.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,284
  • JFT 96
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2090 on: Today at 12:26:12 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:14:31 pm
I'd keep him over signing Kabak to be honest, even more so if he'd sign a 1 or 2 year extension.

With Gomez, VVD and Matip all coming back from long injuries it's going to be important to have a new defender (Konate I assume) plus some cover why them 3 come up to speed.

Klopp doesn't really rotate his centre backs though. If he does, it is likely to be a case of players coming in for five or six games at a time, so we can build partnerships. Nat has done way above expectations, but I don't see how he would fit in because we would have to change tactics to accomodate him.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,377
  • YNWA
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2091 on: Today at 12:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:26:12 pm
Klopp doesn't really rotate his centre backs though. If he does, it is likely to be a case of players coming in for five or six games at a time, so we can build partnerships. Nat has done way above expectations, but I don't see how he would fit in because we would have to change tactics to accomodate him.

He may not normally, but you're talking about 2 players who have missed the best part of a season - so I don't think he's going to have much choice.

Konate will likely get the starting spot assuming he comes in and assuming he's fit, then he can allow the others the time and rest they need as it's needed. Nat would be here as cover should any of them breakdown again - seems a better option than spending £18m on Kabak imo.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,297
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2092 on: Today at 12:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:14:31 pm
I'd keep him over signing Kabak to be honest, even more so if he'd sign a 1 or 2 year extension.

With Gomez, VVD and Matip all coming back from long injuries it's going to be important to have a new defender (Konate I assume) plus some cover why them 3 come up to speed.

I'd prefer him to Kabak. Nat gets his head to everything and would be a great player to bring on if we are playing against a route 1 team.
Logged
#JFT96

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,847
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2093 on: Today at 12:58:14 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:21:51 pm
He has probably had the one of the most bizarre careers I have ever seen. If someone had written a book about a kid who was off to college in America until he got a phone call from Liverpool and ended up playing in the Champions League you would say it was too farfetched to be believable.

Nat deserves all the praise in the World for making every last ounce of his ability count.

defo.

Hasn't he had to battle some big injury issues early on in his career?  Last season with Stuttgart was his first playing at the senior level, so hes a bit of a late bloomer really.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,647
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2094 on: Today at 01:16:15 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:35:16 pm
I'd prefer him to Kabak. Nat gets his head to everything and would be a great player to bring on if we are playing against a route 1 team.

Neither look good enough for what should be our level so the whole debate seems a bit moot to me
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,377
  • YNWA
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2095 on: Today at 01:24:18 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 01:16:15 pm
Neither look good enough for what should be our level so the whole debate seems a bit moot to me

Not really that moot, we don't have a bottomless pit of money and do prob need extra cover there next season as a one off whilst they all come back from major injuries.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 48 49 50 51 52 [53]   Go Up
« previous next »
 