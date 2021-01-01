But there's a fair argument that they were pushed on because the initial midfield/creativity plan had not worked out due injury and absence. As the poster said, there's a reason why we kept buying midfielders who could create and supply; we tried to buy Fekir, too, remember.



Sometimes a working system comes about due to accident.



But this has nothing to do with Nat, who is boss and strangely sexy as well, which is another reason to keep him...



It is to do with Nat though. As you say the system may have come about by accident, but it is hugely effective and allows both Trent and Robbo to utilize their best qualities. Last season with Robbo and Trent pushed up and playing almost as wingers we were practically unplayable.It is no surprise to me that we haven't really been linked with attacking mids of late but all the talk has been about Konate who would be absolutely perfect for last seasons system.Our recent form has come about because we have abandoned the likes of Ox, Keita and Jones and gone for a more workmanlike midfield 3. The constant issue during our good run has been Nat getting done for pace.