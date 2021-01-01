« previous next »
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2040 on: Yesterday at 07:18:26 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 07:12:26 pm
Phillips has been the fit senior CB in the team for quite a while now. For someone with so little experience, I'm not sure what else he could do to garner favour here.

He would do a lot better playing with either VVD or Matip, on either side. As a secondary CB, it would be a lot easier on him, and certainly allows him to do the things he did yesterday without anyone getting on his case.

But of course, playing with Williams or Kabak literally means he's got to be mistake free, and at the same time, have VVD's levels of confidence and command. I think it would be a hard ask for any new CB to come into the team to give this much.

Kabak is far more experienced than Nat though. He has 10 caps for Turkey.

The thing for me is that if we have a defence of VVD, Matip, Konate and Gomez with Nat as backup then he is likely to be asked to play even higher than he does now and both full backs will be asked to push on.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2041 on: Yesterday at 07:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:18:26 pm
Kabak is far more experienced than Nat though. He has 10 caps for Turkey.

The thing for me is that if we have a defence of VVD, Matip, Konate and Gomez with Nat as backup then he is likely to be asked to play even higher than he does now and both full backs will be asked to push on.

I don't think the latter will be an issue for him if he has someone with more experience beside him. You can tell that even with Kabak beside him he looks more settled as a defender. But if you watch the games closely it looks like when they play together it's Phillips that does the marshaling between them. I think that shows when it's usually Kabak that gets taken off late in games when we have to put in an attacker.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2042 on: Yesterday at 07:29:29 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 07:25:33 pm
I don't think the latter will be an issue for him if he has someone with more experience beside him. You can tell that even with Kabak beside him he looks more settled as a defender. But if you watch the games closely it looks like when they play together it's Phillips that does the marshaling between them. I think that shows when it's usually Kabak that gets taken off late in games when we have to put in an attacker.

Late in games Klopp values aerial ability though, so keeping Nat on makes sense.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2043 on: Yesterday at 07:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:29:29 pm
Late in games Klopp values aerial ability though, so keeping Nat on makes sense.

Possibly. But on the other hand, you can also argue that Klopp trusts him a lot more. Obviously this is all conjecture though.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2044 on: Yesterday at 07:37:38 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 07:12:26 pm
Phillips has been the fit senior CB in the team for quite a while now. For someone with so little experience, I'm not sure what else he could do to garner favour here.

He would do a lot better playing with either VVD or Matip, on either side. As a secondary CB, it would be a lot easier on him, and certainly allows him to do the things he did yesterday without anyone getting on his case.

But of course, playing with Williams or Kabak literally means he's got to be mistake free, and at the same time, have VVD's levels of confidence and command. I think it would be a hard ask for any new CB to come into the team to give this much.

He has done a job that's for sure but lets not kid ourselves that he is anything but a back up to the back ups & in order for the high quality youngsters to come through his playing time will become less and less.

That isn't a slight on the lad and he deserves all the credit he is getting,if we do make 4th then he can be proud to have played a massive part in that.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2045 on: Yesterday at 07:55:14 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:29:29 pm
Late in games Klopp values aerial ability though, so keeping Nat on makes sense.

He does look like the more senior player when playing with Kabak though.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2046 on: Yesterday at 08:00:06 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:42:30 am
Except no one has gone to the other extreme. Nat did some things really well but had two or three situations in which he was poor that is the reality of the situation. That is a balanced view.

That's not a balanced view. Why are you and the like so bent in highlighting his flaws instead, as a good red would, rejoice in his progress and hope to fuck he can improve enough to stay instead of putting him on the transfer list and selling him. Why would anyone be arsed thinking that way? Regarding using twitter as the yardstick where all the fucking loonies live and you can pick any narrative you want and quote it to suit whatever narrative you're pursuing, I'm intrigued by the VVD-Nat partnership theory. I've already said on this thread that I would be happy Nat partnering VVD in certain games. Coincidentally, our last 3 games would cry out for that partnership. Who could argue against that. Perfect combo for these games
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2047 on: Yesterday at 08:02:16 pm »
Absolutely love his heart and desire and I bet Jurgen does too, well in Nat
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2048 on: Yesterday at 08:03:03 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 09:59:58 am
He'll power in a dramatic late winner against Palace to earn us a CL spot

It's written in the stars...
I don't think anyone could create a better end to a season, and in particular to this season.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2049 on: Yesterday at 08:04:51 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 10:49:02 am
Every single one of those defenders you've mentioned are much, much better than him and far more experienced in the league.

If we get £30m for him I'll cut my bollocks off with a pair of scissors.

Tarkowski and Mee are better than him. He doesn't start for Burnley.

Nail scissors?
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2050 on: Yesterday at 08:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 11:51:43 am
OK I'll use my crystal ball too.

if Fernandes controls it, Phillips tackles him, takes the ball up the pitch, goes past five players and dinks the ball over the keeper for 4-1, game over.

I'll go with that, mate
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2051 on: Yesterday at 08:15:37 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 08:04:51 pm
Nail scissors?

 Molecular scissors  ;D
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2052 on: Yesterday at 08:16:58 pm »
I genuinely think he's a really good player. Yes, he has downsides, but every footballer does under similar scrutiny. His passing is actually very good. Incisive, to feet, hard. Gives any player so many options. His vision is steadily improving as well. The character to amend his error so emphatically yesterday was great to see. Hope he stays at the club.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2053 on: Yesterday at 08:21:41 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 08:00:06 pm
Why are you and the like so bent in highlighting his flaws instead, as a good red would, rejoice in his progress and hope to fuck he can improve enough to stay instead of putting him on the transfer list and selling him. Why would anyone be arsed thinking that way?
I'm with you 100% on this Paul, I also don't understand why there always has to be a reminder or a but or another anecdote as such.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2054 on: Yesterday at 08:35:06 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:21:41 pm
I'm with you 100% on this Paul, I also don't understand why there always has to be a reminder or a but or another anecdote as such.


Alright, John, mate.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2055 on: Yesterday at 08:41:44 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:37:38 pm
He has done a job that's for sure but lets not kid ourselves that he is anything but a back up to the back ups & in order for the high quality youngsters to come through his playing time will become less and less.

That isn't a slight on the lad and he deserves all the credit he is getting,if we do make 4th then he can be proud to have played a massive part in that.

I just dont think hes fashionable enough for many. Over the last half season, hes shown glimpses that hes got good aerial prowess, good last ditch tackling skills, good passing range, hes tough, hes shown he can command, and for me I think hes got the intelligence.

He just lacks the polish, and the consistency. Both of which he can gain playing as the second fiddle. Is he a starter here? Maybe not, but I think hes not well respected because of his background being a late bloomer, and IMO its probably another case that hes not called Phillipinho.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2056 on: Yesterday at 08:47:19 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 08:41:44 pm
I just dont think hes fashionable enough for many. Over the last half season, hes shown glimpses that hes got good aerial prowess, good last ditch tackling skills, good passing range, hes tough, hes shown he can command, and for me I think hes got the intelligence.

He just lacks the polish, and the consistency. Both of which he can gain playing as the second fiddle. Is he a starter here? Maybe not, but I think hes not well respected because of his background being a late bloomer, and IMO its probably another case that hes not called Phillipinho.


People got pissed off when I said he can be our very own Phil Jones but that wasn't a dig at him,we need older players who are willing to play a bit part.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2057 on: Yesterday at 08:50:42 pm »
Should definitely keep him around next season. Your 5th and 6th choice CBs are usually not expected to be starting 20+ games, he has done that and not looked totally out of place. He is good enough to be a PL player.

If we get Konate and decide to keep Matip then it makes sense to have Nat around while our regular CB's build up fitness.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2058 on: Yesterday at 08:54:17 pm »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Yesterday at 08:35:06 pm


Alright, John, mate.
Hahahaha, that's exactly it mate, classic.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2059 on: Yesterday at 08:54:45 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:47:19 pm

People got pissed off when I said he can be our very own Phil Jones but that wasn't a dig at him,we need older players who are willing to play a bit part.

I find value in players like Phillips, he isnt flashy but he puts his head down and gives a good shift. Reminds me of the time when I joined this forum and immediately I get called out for defending Henderson and saying that he could be world class. Not saying Phillips is world class, but I hate it when I see people say things like hes not at the level required at a club like ours. To me, it seems that theres every indication that he is.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2060 on: Yesterday at 09:35:34 pm »
I'm in the "Support him but never want to see him in a red shirt after the season again" bucket. 
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2061 on: Yesterday at 11:03:54 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 08:54:45 pm
I find value in players like Phillips, he isnt flashy but he puts his head down and gives a good shift. Reminds me of the time when I joined this forum and immediately I get called out for defending Henderson and saying that he could be world class. Not saying Phillips is world class, but I hate it when I see people say things like hes not at the level required at a club like ours. To me, it seems that theres every indication that he is.

It's not about being 'the level required' but rather having this appropriate skillset for our system. Harry Maguire is the most expensive centre half in the world and he wouldn't be a good fit for us.

Fair play to him, though. He's playing out of his skin.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2062 on: Yesterday at 11:17:02 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:35:34 pm
I'm in the "Support him but never want to see him in a red shirt after the season again" bucket. 
I'm in the "much rather see him in a red shirt than Kabak" bucket.

One of us just saved the club £18m that can be spent on an attacking option, without any negative impact on our defence..  :scarf
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2063 on: Yesterday at 11:48:48 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 11:17:02 pm
I'm in the "much rather see him in a red shirt than Kabak" bucket.

One of us just saved the club £18m that can be spent on an attacking option, without any negative impact on our defence..  :scarf
how big's the bucket? Wanna join in.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2064 on: Yesterday at 11:52:23 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 09:35:34 pm
I'm in the "Support him but never want to see him in a red shirt after the season again" bucket. 
Over the years I've felt it necessary to post things 'as a poster not a Mod'. So to be clear I'm posting this as a Mod  :) - how the fucking hell have you lasted so long on this forum?
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2065 on: Today at 12:27:25 am »
Not that it should necessarily colour our thinking, but we may need to think about homegrown quotas as well.

At the moment we have Ox, Hendo, Millie, Gomez, TAA, Phillips and Davies.

I dont know exactly how itll change but I know theres fairly extensive changes coming in re: Brexit and what that means for us signing young foreign players, but it may be that its smart to keep him around to help us with those quotas.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2066 on: Today at 12:42:01 am »
Hes obviously been missed when hes not been there. He didnt play in the only two games weve dropped points in since March. Whether you like him or not, the team have clearly worked out a way to play with Nat at the heart of the defence and Fab back in midfield.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2067 on: Today at 01:10:50 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 10:30:17 am
There are 2 things only missing from his game: Pace and High pitched Screeching.
The first he can't help.
But the latter he can, and should.
Just watch Bruno Fernandes reels on high volume for 6-7 hours, and practice the high pitched glass shattering soprano stuff daily.
He will become a much more effective defender when he starts getting freekicks based on audio.
Heck, he might even win a pen or two...
But will have to deal with all the dogs that come running over
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2068 on: Today at 01:11:52 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 12:13:55 pm
If we get £30 million for Phillips then both WelshRed and Hightown Phil will take turns at piggy backing him to his destination.
I doubt WelshRed will have the bollocks to do that...

Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:52:23 pm
Over the years I've felt it necessary to post things 'as a poster not a Mod'. So to be clear I'm posting this as a Mod  :) - how the fucking hell have you lasted so long on this forum?
You are not alone in wondering that :)
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2069 on: Today at 01:15:30 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 02:24:07 pm
Ox arrived in summer 2017, Naby and Shaq in summer 2018 that was before the full backs were both pushed on.
But there's a fair argument that they were pushed on because the initial midfield/creativity plan had not worked out due injury and absence. As the poster said, there's a reason why we kept buying midfielders who could create and supply; we tried to buy Fekir, too, remember.

Sometimes a working system comes about due to accident.

But this has nothing to do with Nat, who is boss and strangely sexy as well, which is another reason to keep him...
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2070 on: Today at 04:39:10 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:52:23 pm
Over the years I've felt it necessary to post things 'as a poster not a Mod'. So to be clear I'm posting this as a Mod  :) - how the fucking hell have you lasted so long on this forum?

Maybe that's overly harsh and I should have added "in a meaningful game" but for me if he's playing in a game that matters next season then something has gone badly wrong and we're probably talking about top 4 at best.  For as good as this team and players have been that would be pretty disappointing for what has to be one of the last title years left for the squad as is. 

That doesn't mean I don't root for the team and every player in the red shirt every game.

Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:11:52 am
.
You are not alone in wondering that :)

I'm sure every opinion of yours springs from the well of never wrong opinions....
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2071 on: Today at 04:50:39 am »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 04:39:10 am
Maybe that's overly harsh and I should have added "in a meaningful game" but for me if he's playing in a game that matters next season then something has gone badly wrong and we're probably talking about top 4 at best.  For as good as this team and players have been that would be pretty disappointing for what has to be one of the last title years left for the squad as is. 

That doesn't mean I don't root for the team and every player in the red shirt every game.

I'm sure every opinion of yours springs from the well of never wrong opinions....
Think I've said this to you before, mate, but with you and quite a few others, recently, it's not so much what you say as how you say it. I mean, given your reply above you clearly haven't even realised why your post elicited comment...
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2072 on: Today at 05:34:28 am »
Not all players are star players but they are still valuable to their teams. Unsung heroes and all that. And over the years ... during our successful years too, we have had a few them. By themselves, they are just decent football players. But in a team, theyre essential.

In a very wicked season like this, Nat Phillips is our unsung hero. Without him, we would not have made it this far. Champions League qualification is still a possibility because of Nat. He may be championship level to some, lesser than Mee and Tarkowski to others, should be sold next season, etc ... yet the fact is, he along with very few others, carried us this season. And for that, its only right that we fans give him a measure of respect no matter how we view his footballing pedigree
