Not all players are star players but they are still valuable to their teams. Unsung heroes and all that. And over the years ... during our successful years too, we have had a few them. By themselves, they are just decent football players. But in a team, theyre essential.



In a very wicked season like this, Nat Phillips is our unsung hero. Without him, we would not have made it this far. Champions League qualification is still a possibility because of Nat. He may be championship level to some, lesser than Mee and Tarkowski to others, should be sold next season, etc ... yet the fact is, he along with very few others, carried us this season. And for that, its only right that we fans give him a measure of respect no matter how we view his footballing pedigree