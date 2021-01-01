« previous next »
Author Topic: Nat Phillips

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2000 on: Today at 12:00:45 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:45:37 am
If Klopp didn't want him doing that he'd have told him to stop, but it's something that is expected of all our centre backs. There are lot of 'defending basics' we don't do, like dropping off when there is no pressure on the ball.

Klopp wants his players pressing, especially at the point an opposition player receives the pass with their back to goal. If Fernandes controls that pass Phillips is right on him preventing him from playing the pass forward easily. 

Klopp wants the team to press as a unit, hold as a unit or drop as a unit. Nat is terrified of someone turning and running at him so continually makes rash decisions to compensate. He charges out on his own and leaves massive holes on multiple occasions per game.

The one thing you never do is press on your own, you have to defend as a unit.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2001 on: Today at 12:06:36 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:00:18 pm
The exact size of the gap in that scenario isn't crucial; a PL footballer can thread a ball between two centre backs even if he'd stayed back. Preventing him turning and making that pass in the first place would be more effective (and clearly, the instruction). He had to press because the midfield was stretched/out of position and wasn't getting across in time; Fernandes on the ball running at a pair of static centre backs, with Rashford and others looking to run beyond them, was the more serious threat.


Yes it is. A player of Fernandes' quality gets round him with a 1 yard gap, what do you think he's going to do with 5? If Fernandes controls that ball he's around Phillips with ease. As Al has said you need to press as a unit not as an individual. If Nat stays in position and United still score then he's not at fault but he left himself in no mans land and left the whole defensive burden on Rhys Williams and Robbo. I honestly struggle to believe that there are people who don't think he's at fault there!
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2002 on: Today at 12:06:49 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:00:45 pm
Klopp wants the team to press as a unit, hold as a unit or drop as a unit. Nat is terrified of someone turning and running at him so continually makes rash decisions to compensate. He charges out on his own and leaves massive holes on multiple occasions per game.

The one thing you never do is press on your own, you have to defend as a unit.
Our centre backs continually step out of defence to challenge players in the midfield, VVD, Gomez, Matip, Fabinho etc all do it. If Klopp doesn't want them doing it he'd instruct them not to, if he didn't want Phillips doing it he'd tell him to stop.

Klopp has always wanted front foot defenders, not passive ones who drop off at the first sign of danger. But that's the issue with Phillips, he's a back foot defender being asked to play a style that doesn't suit him. 

The biggest danger in that situation is Fernandes turning and running at our defence with three pacey forwards ahead of him. I'm fairly confident Phillips did what Klopp would expect from him in that situation but was a) late b) too slow and c) unlucky that the ball ran under Fernandes' foot.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2003 on: Today at 12:13:55 pm »
If we get £30 million for Phillips then both WelshRed and Hightown Phil will take turns at piggy backing him to his destination.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2004 on: Today at 12:18:29 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:13:55 pm
If we get £30 million for Phillips then both WelshRed and Hightown Phil will take turns at piggy backing him to his destination.

Hey I've already offered to cut my bollocks off with scissors I'm not carrying him on my back as well
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2005 on: Today at 12:20:27 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:06:36 pm
Yes it is. A player of Fernandes' quality gets round him with a 1 yard gap, what do you think he's going to do with 5? If Fernandes controls that ball he's around Phillips with ease. As Al has said you need to press as a unit not as an individual. If Nat stays in position and United still score then he's not at fault but he left himself in no mans land and left the whole defensive burden on Rhys Williams and Robbo. I honestly struggle to believe that there are people who don't think he's at fault there!
I didn't say he doesn't share some fault (though I suspect in the manager's mind, more for reacting too slowly); but the point would be that it is shared fault, as the midfielders have ended up out of the game at that moment (there's also a hint bottom left of Trent's main remaining weakness, which is that he's completely flat-footed and not reacting to the play unfolding; if he had, he has the pace to make many more recovery runs).
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2006 on: Today at 12:25:11 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 12:13:55 pm
If we get £30 million for Phillips then both WelshRed and Hightown Phil will take turns at piggy backing him to his destination.

Like with Harry Wilson you might get around half that. Unlike Wilson, Nat could have a role to play here, even just as back up for another year as an extra body while the long term injured CB's are eased back in. Therefore it's a question of weighing up whether to take the money, i'd guess we probably would, but then would we use it to buy Kabak (as well as Konate) or leave ourselves potentially short again..
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2007 on: Today at 12:26:59 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 12:06:49 pm
Our centre backs continually step out of defence to challenge players in the midfield, VVD, Gomez, Matip, Fabinho etc all do it. If Klopp doesn't want them doing it he'd instruct them not to, if he didn't want Phillips doing it he'd tell him to stop.

Klopp has always wanted front foot defenders, not passive ones who drop off at the first sign of danger. But that's the issue with Phillips, he's a back foot defender being asked to play a style that doesn't suit him. 

The biggest danger in that situation is Fernandes turning and running at our defence with three pacey forwards ahead of him. I'm fairly confident Phillips did what Klopp would expect from him in that situation but was a) late b) too slow and c) unlucky that the ball ran under Fernandes' foot.

Phillips would have been 5 yards away from him though if he had controlled the ball. Phillips just sold himself and left a huge hole in the defence. He does it game in game out. At the weekend he charged into midfield to try and challenge Walcott. Against Everton he charged into midfield to try and challenge Richarliason and left a thirty yard gap to Kabak.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2008 on: Today at 12:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:26:59 pm
Phillips would have been 5 yards away from him though if he had controlled the ball. Phillips just sold himself and left a huge hole in the defence. He does it game in game out. At the weekend he charged into midfield to try and challenge Walcott. Against Everton he charged into midfield to try and challenge Richarliason and left a thirty yard gap to Kabak.
So do you think Klopp has told him to stop and he is ignoring him?





Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2009 on: Today at 12:31:18 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:26:59 pm
Phillips would have been 5 yards away from him though if he had controlled the ball. Phillips just sold himself and left a huge hole in the defence. He does it game in game out. At the weekend he charged into midfield to try and challenge Walcott. Against Everton he charged into midfield to try and challenge Richarliason and left a thirty yard gap to Kabak.
As Funky is saying, if he was consistently doing the wrong thing, he wouldn't be getting picked. I think both he (and Williams, and to a lesser extent Kabak at times) are doing as instructed, but often with a little hesitation and uncertainty, understandably as a result of inexperience and at times nerves/coming in and out of the side. As none of them are the quickest, they don't have the speed to make up for that hesitation and will get caught out at times.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2010 on: Today at 12:33:56 pm »
What Phillips has done is basic defending principles, pressure, cover, balance and compactness. The closest defender engages with the player with the ball to slow them down and stop them pentrating. It's up to the remaining defenders to then offer cover and compactness, the reason there is a big hole left is because the other three didn't react and get compact. 
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2011 on: Today at 12:34:49 pm »
:lmao only RAWK could put that goal at the fault of the whole defensive line rather than the one person at fault. I'm out.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2012 on: Today at 12:39:46 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:31:18 pm
As Funky is saying, if he was consistently doing the wrong thing, he wouldn't be getting picked. I think both he (and Williams, and to a lesser extent Kabak at times) are doing as instructed, but often with a little hesitation and uncertainty, understandably as a result of inexperience and at times nerves/coming in and out of the side. As none of them are the quickest, they don't have the speed to make up for that hesitation and will get caught out at times.


Who else is there to pick ?
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2013 on: Today at 12:59:33 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:39:46 pm
Who else is there to pick ?
Until the last couple of games, since his return (and until last week, we had a few fit midfielders), Fabinho could have been paired with Kabak if Phillips was far below the manager's expectations. That's the key: I'm not a member of the Nat Cult fan club and I doubt, on balance, he'll be here next season. But his failings are what they are - I don't think we need to add into that what we think he should be doing in a given situation when (I think) the evidence suggests he's doing what the manager wants him to do; albeit too slowly at times. The selection evidence suggests that despite his limitations, Phillips is doing more of what the manager wants than he had trusted Keita or Ox to do, for example; which is a little damning of a couple of much more senior pros.

Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2014 on: Today at 01:05:50 pm »
I see I have started a lively debate lol   The point I was making is that you need to know when to press and get tight and when to drop off.  Nat Phillips does have a problem with that decision making and I have noticed it on a number of occasions in various games, not just last night against MU.  Some players are smart enough to learn that and others consistently make the same errors over their whole football career.

 Yes, the whole team needs to play as a defensive unit, but you also need individual players to be defensively aware about what they are doing, and how certain rash decisions puts the team at danger of conceding a goal. That is a big area that Nat Phillips needs to improve on if he wants to stay at Liverpool IMO.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2015 on: Today at 01:29:46 pm »
I am currently loving Nat Phillips. I would definitely keep him. He has done a job when called upon. We do have better defenders here and that actually suit our system of play better but Nat does offer something different. He is more like your typical stoke/West brom type defender. Good in the air and solid when defending deep.

How many times in previous seasons in a game when we are leading by a goal would klopp bring on defender like Matip to see us through at the end - well phillips would be better at that. There are still teams in the premier league that like lumping balls into the box and scoring from set pieces and he is good at dealing with that. FA Cup games against lower league sides next season or league cup games. I think he has proved himself to be worthy of keeping. Infact I would say he has more than proven himself. I like the guy.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2016 on: Today at 01:43:04 pm »
Won the ball in the opo box and set up Jota for the tying goal, and cleared the tying manc goal off the line.

Can i have some pages about how he was in exactly the right spot at exactly the right time and did exactly the right thing to get that done in both cases? Detailed report, please.

The kids a rookie with 12 prem games under his belt. " I notice hes not incessantly perfect in some of the more nuanced aspects of the game, lets get into him, after all that was a big win that he played very well in for the most part".

I also think hes earned the chance to stick around.


Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2017 on: Today at 01:46:38 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:59:33 pm
Until the last couple of games, since his return (and until last week, we had a few fit midfielders), Fabinho could have been paired with Kabak if Phillips was far below the manager's expectations. That's the key: I'm not a member of the Nat Cult fan club and I doubt, on balance, he'll be here next season. But his failings are what they are - I don't think we need to add into that what we think he should be doing in a given situation when (I think) the evidence suggests he's doing what the manager wants him to do; albeit too slowly at times. The selection evidence suggests that despite his limitations, Phillips is doing more of what the manager wants than he had trusted Keita or Ox to do, for example; which is a little damning of a couple of much more senior pros.



Personally I think it is more nuanced than that though. When we signed Kabak and Davies, Klopp made it clear that the key to our system is players knowing when to press and when to drop.

It isn't a case of Klopp wanting players to do one thing or another, it is about them having the experience and game intelligence to read the situation and do the right thing at the right time. I would imagine that Klopp knows Nat hasn't got the ability to get those decisions right at the moment but knows that his other qualities make it worthwhile starting him.

I think the manager knows Nat will over commit at times but currently the pros outweigh the cons.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2018 on: Today at 01:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Bobinhood on Today at 01:43:04 pm
I also think hes earned the chance to stick around.
He probably has, if it were to be a 5th choice/situational sub. Judging by his own words in interview though, I think he'd rather be playing more regularly and is self aware enough to know that's probably not at Liverpool in the longer term.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2019 on: Today at 01:50:00 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:46:38 pm
I think the manager knows Nat will over commit at times but currently the pros outweigh the cons.
Agreed - the pros of Nat Phillips currently outweigh the cons of Keita or Ox and reconfiguring the midfield. That suggests the cons aren't quite as serious as are sometimes suggested.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2020 on: Today at 01:52:49 pm »
I think Phillips is potentially playing himself into 5th choice CB for next season. Someone who is serviceable and could start 10-15 games over the course of the season.

Think itll be Phillips or Kabak as 5th choice if we can secure Konate as the primary option. Kabak is probably the better player but would cost more and wont be classed as HG once hes over the 21 age limit.

Phillips has limitations but also has some significant strengths. Do wonder if his limitations could be minimised further playing alongside Gomez or Virgil.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2021 on: Today at 02:00:52 pm »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 01:52:49 pm
I think Phillips is potentially playing himself into 5th choice CB for next season. Someone who is serviceable and could start 10-15 games over the course of the season.

Think itll be Phillips or Kabak as 5th choice if we can secure Konate as the primary option. Kabak is probably the better player but would cost more and wont be classed as HG once hes over the 21 age limit.

Phillips has limitations but also has some significant strengths. Do wonder if his limitations could be minimised further playing alongside Gomez or Virgil.
I think we need to be carefull here because a 5th choice centre-back for us could end up playing a number of games.

VVD is returning from a serious injury, in the past he was probbaly able to play through knocks and niggles but we'll need to be a lot more responsible with him in the future.

Gomez and Matip have shown they break down reguarly so we're already into that 4th + 5th choice area.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2022 on: Today at 02:02:50 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:50:00 pm
Agreed - the pros of Nat Phillips currently outweigh the cons of Keita or Ox and reconfiguring the midfield. That suggests the cons aren't quite as serious as are sometimes suggested.

The biggest cons of Keita and Ox though are that they are never fit. The second biggest is that we have switched to the full backs bringing the creativity to the side. That means the midfield has more need for being able to cover in behind the full backs rather than creating chances.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2023 on: Today at 02:08:41 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:02:50 pm
The biggest cons of Keita and Ox though are that they are never fit. The second biggest is that we have switched to the full backs bringing the creativity to the side. That means the midfield has more need for being able to cover in behind the full backs rather than creating chances.
Yes and no. We clearly want more from midfield to share the workload with the fullbacks, which is why we keep buying more attacking/creative midfielders, who have on the whole not really worked out.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2024 on: Today at 02:10:11 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:26:59 pm
Phillips would have been 5 yards away from him though if he had controlled the ball. Phillips just sold himself and left a huge hole in the defence. He does it game in game out. At the weekend he charged into midfield to try and challenge Walcott. Against Everton he charged into midfield to try and challenge Richarliason and left a thirty yard gap to Kabak.

In other words, he's not much different from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez when they're defending, except slower and without having Virgil to bail him out?
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2025 on: Today at 02:22:23 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 12:06:36 pm
Yes it is. A player of Fernandes' quality gets round him with a 1 yard gap, what do you think he's going to do with 5? If Fernandes controls that ball he's around Phillips with ease.

Especially with Phillips arriving at such a speed. That is exactly what a stationary player with the ball already at his feet wants to see.
Re: Nat Phillips
« Reply #2026 on: Today at 02:24:07 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 02:08:41 pm
Yes and no. We clearly want more from midfield to share the workload with the fullbacks, which is why we keep buying more attacking/creative midfielders, who have on the whole not really worked out.

Ox arrived in summer 2017, Naby and Shaq in summer 2018 that was before the full backs were both pushed on.
