I am currently loving Nat Phillips. I would definitely keep him. He has done a job when called upon. We do have better defenders here and that actually suit our system of play better but Nat does offer something different. He is more like your typical stoke/West brom type defender. Good in the air and solid when defending deep.



How many times in previous seasons in a game when we are leading by a goal would klopp bring on defender like Matip to see us through at the end - well phillips would be better at that. There are still teams in the premier league that like lumping balls into the box and scoring from set pieces and he is good at dealing with that. FA Cup games against lower league sides next season or league cup games. I think he has proved himself to be worthy of keeping. Infact I would say he has more than proven himself. I like the guy.