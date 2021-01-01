Klopp wants the team to press as a unit, hold as a unit or drop as a unit. Nat is terrified of someone turning and running at him so continually makes rash decisions to compensate. He charges out on his own and leaves massive holes on multiple occasions per game.
The one thing you never do is press on your own, you have to defend as a unit.
Our centre backs continually step out of defence to challenge players in the midfield, VVD, Gomez, Matip, Fabinho etc all do it. If Klopp doesn't want them doing it he'd instruct them not to, if he didn't want Phillips doing it he'd tell him to stop.
Klopp has always wanted front foot defenders, not passive ones who drop off at the first sign of danger. But that's the issue with Phillips, he's a back foot defender being asked to play a style that doesn't suit him.
The biggest danger in that situation is Fernandes turning and running at our defence with three pacey forwards ahead of him. I'm fairly confident Phillips did what Klopp would expect from him in that situation but was a) late b) too slow and c) unlucky that the ball ran under Fernandes' foot.